Cardinals vs Seahawks live stream: How to watch NFL Week 11, odds and fantasy picks

The Cardinals vs Seahawks live stream will see how much rust Russell Wilson still has to shake off after a disappointing performance in Green Bay. Meanwhile, the Cardinals are eager to see if their franchise quarterback will return for this NFL live stream.

Cardinals vs Seahawks channel, start time The Cardinals vs Seahawks live stream is Sunday (Nov. 21).

• Time — 4:25 p.m. ET / 1:25 p.m. PT / 9:25 p.m. BST

• U.S. — Watch on FOX via Sling or Fubo.TV

• Betting Odds — Cardinals -2.5, Over/Under 48

The Cardinals (8-2) have gone 1-1 over the last two weeks as they have been without Kyler Murray. The MVP candidate suffered a sprained ankle against the Packers three weeks ago. The Cardinals were able to get past the 49ers with ease, but then fell to the Panthers last week, 34-10.

The Seahawks (3-6) were excited to have Russell Wilson back under center last week after missing just three games with an injury to the middle finger of this throwing hand. Wilson completed just 20-of-his-40 passes against the Packers last week for 161 yards and two interceptions, both of which came in the end zone. The loss marked the first time in 150 starts, the Seahawks were shutout with Russell Wilson as their starter.

As if recovering from injury wasn't enough, Wilson and the Seattle offense will also face the challenge that the Cardinals defense presents. Arizona allows the fourth fewest yards-per-game this year (323) while forcing the eighth most turnovers (8).

How to watch Cardinals vs Seahawks live stream from anywhere

Cardinals vs Seahawks live streams in the US

In the US, Cardinals vs Seahawks is going to be broadcast on FOX, which is available with most cable packages and on two of our favorite streaming services fuboTV and Sling TV .

The game starts at 4:25 p.m. ET / 1:25 p.m. PT Sunday (Nov 21).

Cardinals vs Seahawks live streams for free

Cardinals vs Seahawks live streams in the UK

The Cardinals vs Seahawks live stream starts at 9:25 p.m. GMT Sunday evening.

Cardinals vs Seahawks live streams in Canada

Cardinals vs Seahawks fantasy and betting odds

Cardinals: Running back James Connor has been the hottest hand in the NFL, with seven of his league leading 11 touchdowns over the last four weeks. His success has NOT been directly tied to Murray being on the mend as Conner scored three touchdowns in the two games leading up to losing the franchise quarterback. Tight end Zach Ertz has just two games under his belt with Murray but they were productive, catching seven passes total for 108 yards and a touchdown.

Seahawks: Wide receiver D.K. Metcalf has eight touchdowns this season but has scored just once against the Cardinals in four matchups with just six catches. Seattle is still trying to find their identify on the ground this season with running back Chris Carson still working his way back from a neck injury. Alex Collins has taken the lead running back role and is averaging 4.1 yards-per-carry this season.

The Cardinals are a 2.5-point favorite against the Seahawks. The over/under is 48.