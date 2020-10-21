Black Friday mattress sale: $200 off any Saatva mattress

Mattress manufacturer Saatva is taking the lead when it comes to Black Friday mattress deals. The company, which holds a top spot on our best mattress guide, is offering one of the best holiday deals we've seen to date.

Currently, Saatva is taking $215 off purchases of $1,000 or more via this link. That's the biggest dollar-off discount they've offered all year and one of the best early Black Friday deals we've seen. In fact, it even beats their Black Friday promo from the previous year, which took $150 off $1,000.

Saatva is a luxury mattress brand that offers 24/7 customer support and free white glove delivery with each mattress purchase. Their flagship mattress — the Saatva Classic — is a hotel-quality mattress with a dual steel coil support system and eco-friendly foams. The mattress has been awarded a Seal of Approval from the Congress of Chiropractic State Associations.

After discount, the Saatva Classic starts at just $784, which is $215 off its original price of $999. Alternatively, the discount also takes $20 off Saatva's sateen sheet set, memory foam pillow bundle, and sheet/pillow/mattress pad bundle.

Like all good mattress deals, this Saatva offer won't last forever. It expires on November 12, so get this rare deal while you can.