Black Friday is the best time of year to buy a top-rated mattress for less. For us (and Tom's Guide readers) 3 deals have stood out — including the DreamCloud Classic from $349 + up to $898 of free bedding at DreamCloud. We've been working non-stop to find the best Black Friday mattress deals this weekend and this one is a winner for most sleepers.

These mattress savings from DreamCloud, Saatva and Zinus can be used to save money on some of the best mattresses we've tested this year. Here's a closer look at the three deals our readers can't stop clicking on, and for the latest price cuts take a look at our Black Friday mattress deals live guide.

Why our readers (and editors) love these deals

The DreamCloud Classic Hybrid is a mid-range marvel. It's the best mattress in a box you can buy online, and I was impressed at how quickly it eased aches and pains around my shoulder.

It performed strongly all-round in our mattress tests (although it was beaten consistently by the Saatva Classic, more on that below), and it did all that at just $699 for a queen. If you want a lot of bed for your buck, you'll struggle to find better than the DreamCloud Classic Hybrid, one of best hybrid mattresses for smaller budgets.

(Image credit: Future)

But no mattress has touched the Saatva Classic in our sleep lab. Achieving an unprecedented 5 stars, the luxury design suits nearly all sleep styles. I felt immediately weightless lying on the Classic. It contours to the body while holding the spine lifted, to reduce strain across the body.

It's also one of the best cooling mattresses we've tested, using a breathable design to prevent heat from pooling. At $1,804 for a queen it's definitely in the luxury mattress price range, but we think it justifies the cost with a durable hotel-style build, three firmness levels, and targeted back support to keep your spine in healthy alignment.

You can learn more about the creation and design of the Saatva Classic mattress with our exclusive look behind the scenes.

(Image credit: Future)

At the other end of the price bracket, the Zinus Green Tea Memory Foam is one of our favorite cheap mattresses. I slept on this mattress and it's like a full-body hug, cushioning from head-to-toe. And if you share a bed, the motion isolation is impressive. You can hardly feel another person moving.

It can sleep a little warm but we though the was a reasonable trade-off for comfort at this price tag — and apparently you agree. Although for hot sleepers, we recommend the SweetNight CoolNest mattress. It delivers a similar 'hug' without the overheating and a queen is $318.99 (was $358.19) in Walmart's Black Friday sale.

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