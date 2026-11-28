The 3 mattress deals Tom's Guide readers can't stop buying in the ongoing Black Friday sales
DreamCloud, Saatva, and Zinus are getting all the Black Friday love from our readers. Here's where to find these popular deals and why we recommend them...
Black Friday is the best time of year to buy a top-rated mattress for less. For us (and Tom's Guide readers) 3 deals have stood out — including the DreamCloud Classic from $349 + up to $898 of free bedding at DreamCloud. We've been working non-stop to find the best Black Friday mattress deals this weekend and this one is a winner for most sleepers.
These mattress savings from DreamCloud, Saatva and Zinus can be used to save money on some of the best mattresses we've tested this year. Here's a closer look at the three deals our readers can't stop clicking on, and for the latest price cuts take a look at our Black Friday mattress deals live guide.
Our top-rated mattress in a box, the DreamCloud suits couples, side sleepers, and anyone seeking luxury for less. Prices start at $349 in the DreamCloud mattress sale with a queen exceptional value at just $699. And the DreamCloud Black Friday sale is the brand's best deal in months, throwing in a free bedding bundle worth up to $898. DreamCloud is also sold on Amazon but you'll pay the same price and skip the free bedding.
Our DreamCloud Classic Hybrid review score: ★★★★
The Saatva Classic is, hands-down, the best mattress we've tested. This hotel-style bed delivers comfort and support to all sleep styles, and it's one of the best mattresses for back pain, too. The Saatva Black Friday sale is the biggest deal we've seen in months, with $425 off all sizes dropping a twin to $1,024 (was $1,449) and a queen to $1,804 (was $2,229). Saatva won't offer better than this and as it's likely we'll see a price hike post-Holiday season, now's the time to shop.
Our Saatva Classic mattress review score: ★★★★★
A budget-friendly bargain, the Zinus Green Tea Memory Foam delivers absolute buckets of pressure relief for side sleepers. It's also the kind of mattress your guest room (and guests) will love and a queen is now only $194 at Amazon (was $253.99). We did spot it for $184 on Black Friday and there's a small chance the deal will return for Cyber Monday — but it's just as likely the price will rise again.
Our Zinus Green Tea Memory Foam review score: ★★★½
Why our readers (and editors) love these deals
The DreamCloud Classic Hybrid is a mid-range marvel. It's the best mattress in a box you can buy online, and I was impressed at how quickly it eased aches and pains around my shoulder.
It performed strongly all-round in our mattress tests (although it was beaten consistently by the Saatva Classic, more on that below), and it did all that at just $699 for a queen. If you want a lot of bed for your buck, you'll struggle to find better than the DreamCloud Classic Hybrid, one of best hybrid mattresses for smaller budgets.
But no mattress has touched the Saatva Classic in our sleep lab. Achieving an unprecedented 5 stars, the luxury design suits nearly all sleep styles. I felt immediately weightless lying on the Classic. It contours to the body while holding the spine lifted, to reduce strain across the body.
It's also one of the best cooling mattresses we've tested, using a breathable design to prevent heat from pooling. At $1,804 for a queen it's definitely in the luxury mattress price range, but we think it justifies the cost with a durable hotel-style build, three firmness levels, and targeted back support to keep your spine in healthy alignment.
You can learn more about the creation and design of the Saatva Classic mattress with our exclusive look behind the scenes.
At the other end of the price bracket, the Zinus Green Tea Memory Foam is one of our favorite cheap mattresses. I slept on this mattress and it's like a full-body hug, cushioning from head-to-toe. And if you share a bed, the motion isolation is impressive. You can hardly feel another person moving.
It can sleep a little warm but we though the was a reasonable trade-off for comfort at this price tag — and apparently you agree. Although for hot sleepers, we recommend the SweetNight CoolNest mattress. It delivers a similar 'hug' without the overheating and a queen is $318.99 (was $358.19) in Walmart's Black Friday sale.
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Ruth is an experienced Senior Staff writer at Tom’s Guide, covering all things sleep and mattresses. She writes to help people sleep better, from how-tos to the latest deals to mattress reviews, and has interviewed an array of experts who share her passion. She is also our specialist on memory foam — she’s flown around the world to see memory foam being made — and leads our hotel mattress content. She has a deep interest in the link between sleep and health, and has tried enough mattresses, from Helix to Nectar to Simba, to know the right bed really can make a difference to your wellbeing. Before joining the team at Tom’s Guide, Ruth worked as a sleep and mattress writer for our sister website, TechRadar.
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