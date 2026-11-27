The Puffy Cloud is one of our favorite mattresses for back sleepers, as our testers agreed it offers the support you need in this common sleep position. We've been tracking the best Black Friday mattress deals of 2026, and the Cloud mattress, now from $449 at Puffy, is one of our favorite discounts thanks to a price cut of up to $1,350 and a free sleep bundle that includes two pillows plus a sleep mask.

We've tested 170+ mattresses to find the best mattresses you can buy online, and the Puffy Cloud stands-out for its lower back sleeper support — our expert reviewers say it's "great for back sleepers with aches and pains" — breathable feel, and couple-friendly design. Then there's its competitive price tag, with a queen at just $1,049.

We're closely tracking all the latest price drops in our up-to-the-minute live Black Friday mattress deals guide, and this deal is a winner if you want to get the most bang for your buck. Here's everything you need to know about the Puffy Cloud mattress...

A winner for back sleepers and couples

The Puffy Cloud mattress might be an all-foam bed but don't expect a mattress you sink into. Our testing team noted a medium-firm feel that prioritizes support while gently contouring to the body. One of our testers, a back sleeper, found the subtle cushioning eased pain in the lumbar, for a more comfortable night's sleep.

And for couples, our lead tester scored the Puffy Cloud 5/5 for motion isolation — their dog could jump on and off the bed without waking them up. It's also breathable, with a cooling cover that wicks away excess heat.

(Image credit: Future / Jonathan Knoder)

There are some issues with the Puffy Cloud. For a start, the edge support is weak. You might find the bed sinks beneath you if you push against the side of the mattress to get up in the morning. It doesn't help that the cooling cover has a slippery finish, adding to the slide effect.

Puffy mattress sales rarely change (these prices are standard for the Cloud) but the free gift is an enticing offer that sweetens the deal. You don't have to shop right now to get a good saving from Puffy but if you're looking for a bed in the Black Friday sales, this is still an offer not to overlook.

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