"Great for back sleepers with aches and pains" — the ultra-supportive Puffy Cloud mattress is up to $1,350 off in the Black Friday sale
From just $449, the Puffy Cloud is a top value pick that comes highly recommended by our expert testers
The Puffy Cloud is one of our favorite mattresses for back sleepers, as our testers agreed it offers the support you need in this common sleep position. We've been tracking the best Black Friday mattress deals of 2026, and the Cloud mattress, now from $449 at Puffy, is one of our favorite discounts thanks to a price cut of up to $1,350 and a free sleep bundle that includes two pillows plus a sleep mask.
We've tested 170+ mattresses to find the best mattresses you can buy online, and the Puffy Cloud stands-out for its lower back sleeper support — our expert reviewers say it's "great for back sleepers with aches and pains" — breathable feel, and couple-friendly design. Then there's its competitive price tag, with a queen at just $1,049.
We're closely tracking all the latest price drops in our up-to-the-minute live Black Friday mattress deals guide, and this deal is a winner if you want to get the most bang for your buck. Here's everything you need to know about the Puffy Cloud mattress...
With a queen just $1,049 in the Black Friday mattress sales (was $2,399) and a twin $449 (was !,849), the Puffy Cloud is good value for one of the best memory foam mattresses. This is a fairly standard deal but the free gifts are knockout; a queen comes with two pillows and a sleep mask. Puffy offers a 365-night sleep trial and a lifetime warranty.
Our Puffy Cloud mattress review: ★★★★
A winner for back sleepers and couples
The Puffy Cloud mattress might be an all-foam bed but don't expect a mattress you sink into. Our testing team noted a medium-firm feel that prioritizes support while gently contouring to the body. One of our testers, a back sleeper, found the subtle cushioning eased pain in the lumbar, for a more comfortable night's sleep.
And for couples, our lead tester scored the Puffy Cloud 5/5 for motion isolation — their dog could jump on and off the bed without waking them up. It's also breathable, with a cooling cover that wicks away excess heat.
There are some issues with the Puffy Cloud. For a start, the edge support is weak. You might find the bed sinks beneath you if you push against the side of the mattress to get up in the morning. It doesn't help that the cooling cover has a slippery finish, adding to the slide effect.
Puffy mattress sales rarely change (these prices are standard for the Cloud) but the free gift is an enticing offer that sweetens the deal. You don't have to shop right now to get a good saving from Puffy but if you're looking for a bed in the Black Friday sales, this is still an offer not to overlook.
More Black Friday memory foam mattress deals to shop today...
Nectar's entry-level Classic mattress is a firm memory foam mattress that offers support for back sleepers. It sleeps warmer than the Puffy Cloud but with a twin $349 (was $984) and a queen $699 (was $1,587), it's excellent value. This is another deal that's not on a time limit, as we predict this Nectar mattress sale will continue post-Black Friday.
One of the best mattresses for side sleepers we've tested, the Leesa Original uses eco BioFoams to deliver cushioning at the shoulder and hip. 30% off is the best Leesa mattress deal you'll get, reducing a twin to $655 (was $939) and a queen to $929 (was $1,332). A limited lifetime warranty and 365-night trial are included. This deal won't stick around for long, so shop now.
Our Leesa Original Mattress review: ★★★★
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Ruth is an experienced Senior Staff writer at Tom’s Guide, covering all things sleep and mattresses. She writes to help people sleep better, from how-tos to the latest deals to mattress reviews, and has interviewed an array of experts who share her passion. She is also our specialist on memory foam — she’s flown around the world to see memory foam being made — and leads our hotel mattress content. She has a deep interest in the link between sleep and health, and has tried enough mattresses, from Helix to Nectar to Simba, to know the right bed really can make a difference to your wellbeing. Before joining the team at Tom’s Guide, Ruth worked as a sleep and mattress writer for our sister website, TechRadar.
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