Nike Black Friday sale: save up to 40% on the Pegasus, Vomero, and Vaporfly lines with this secret code
Grab these while you can
If you've been waiting for the Black Friday deals to drop to upgrade your running shoes, I've got good news — the Nike Black Friday deals are here, and they're great.
My favorite Nike running shoe of 2026, the Nike Vomero Plus, is discounted to $135 from $180 right now in the Black Friday sale with the discount code BFRIDAY.
Not for you? Read on to find my other top Black Friday Nike running shoe picks. Don't hang around; these are selling out fast.
Quick links
- Shop all Nike Black Friday deals
- Nike Pegasus 42: was $145 now $71 with code BFRIDAY
- Nike Vomero 18: was $155 now $98 with code BFRIDAY
- Nike Vomero Plus: was $180 now $135 with code BFRIDAY
- Nike Vaporfly 4: was $270 now $162 with code BFRIDAY
Best Nike Black Friday deals
The Pegasus 42 is a solid workhorse of a shoe. It's not the bounciest or the most glamorous, but it has a huge amount of versatility and is on its 42nd iteration for good reason. Right now, it's on sale in the men's and women's versions. The best way to find the cheapest deal is to cycle through all the different colorways in your size.
The main difference between the Vomero 18 and the Vomero Plus is that the Vomero has ZoomX and React midsole foams for a slightly firmer, more stable ride. This isn't a bad thing, and this shoe still has a huge amount of bounce and versatility. For less than $100, it's a great shoe at a great price. The women's shoe is also on sale here.
The Nike Vomero Plus is my favorite everyday running shoe. It's super cushioned underfoot for those who are fans of a max-cushioned running shoe, while still being responsive enough to pick up the pace when you need it. I've run hundreds of miles in this shoe, and it's the one I reach for on long runs and easy miles. The woman's shoe is also on sale.
The Nike Vaporfly 4 is Nike's most popular race-day shoe, with a carbon plate to help propel you to the finish line. It's fast, it's fun to run in, and with 40% off, it's a great pick if you have a spring marathon on the horizon. The women's shoe is also on sale here, but the saving isn't quite as good.
Shop more Black Friday deals
- shop all Black Friday deals at Amazon
- YETI: deals from $17 @ Amazon
- iPhone 18 Pro: free w/ unlimited @ T-Mobile
- Advent calendars: deals from $6 @ Walmart
- REI: up to 50% off Arc'teryx, Fjallraven, more
- Skechers: sneakers from $20 @ Amazon
- Alo Yoga: apparel/accessories from $29
- Ninja/Shark: deals from $39 @ Walmart
- Crocs: deals from $29 @ Amazon
- Lego sale: deals from $9 @ Amazon
- Nintendo: games from $21 @ Amazon
- TV sale: deals from $79 @ Best Buy
- Dell: monitors/laptops from $99
- Nectar: mattresses from $349 @ Nectar
Our entire staff spends hundreds of hours looking at deals to find the best values. Sign up for our newsletter to get the biggest savings on the hottest products sent to you directly.
Jane McGuire is Tom's Guide's Fitness Managing Editor, which means she looks after everything fitness-related - from running gear to yoga mats. An avid runner, Jane has tested and reviewed fitness products for the past ten years, so knows what to look for when finding a good running watch or a pair of shorts with pockets big enough for your smartphone.
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