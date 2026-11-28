If you've been waiting for the Black Friday deals to drop to upgrade your running shoes, I've got good news — the Nike Black Friday deals are here, and they're great.

My favorite Nike running shoe of 2026, the Nike Vomero Plus, is discounted to $135 from $180 right now in the Black Friday sale with the discount code BFRIDAY.

Not for you? Read on to find my other top Black Friday Nike running shoe picks. Don't hang around; these are selling out fast.

Best Nike Black Friday deals

Nike Pegasus 42 : was $145 now $71 at NIKE The Pegasus 42 is a solid workhorse of a shoe. It's not the bounciest or the most glamorous, but it has a huge amount of versatility and is on its 42nd iteration for good reason. Right now, it's on sale in the men's and women's versions. The best way to find the cheapest deal is to cycle through all the different colorways in your size.

Nike Vomero 18: was $155 now $98 at NIKE The main difference between the Vomero 18 and the Vomero Plus is that the Vomero has ZoomX and React midsole foams for a slightly firmer, more stable ride. This isn't a bad thing, and this shoe still has a huge amount of bounce and versatility. For less than $100, it's a great shoe at a great price. The women's shoe is also on sale here.

Save $45 Nike Vomero Plus: was $180 now $135 at NIKE The Nike Vomero Plus is my favorite everyday running shoe. It's super cushioned underfoot for those who are fans of a max-cushioned running shoe, while still being responsive enough to pick up the pace when you need it. I've run hundreds of miles in this shoe, and it's the one I reach for on long runs and easy miles. The woman's shoe is also on sale.