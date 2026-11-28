A Kindle is one of the few Black Friday purchases you can make that's actually an investment in yourself. After all, it's one thing to say you want to read more, and something else entirely to spend your hard-earned money on a device that'll actually help you achieve that goal.

But thankfully, you don't need to spend as much as usual to improve your reading habits, as Amazon has every Kindle model on sale for Black Friday 2026, from the base model for $119 to the super-premium Kindle Scribe Colorsoft for $479.

If you've been thinking Amazon's popular e-reader might be the right device for you, now is the best time to get one, since you probably won't see the whole line discounted this much any other time of year.

Best Kindle Black Friday deals

Save $30 Amazon Kindle: was $149 now $119 at Amazon The base model Amazon Kindle is one of the smallest and lightest e-readers. It comes with a staggering 6-week battery life and is 100% the Kindle to buy for budget-conscious shoppers. Amazon is even throwing in three months of Kindle+ for Black Friday. We wish this Kindle were waterproof, though, but when you consider how affordable it is compared with other models, it's a worthwhile trade-off. Read more Read less ▼

Save $70 Amazon Kindle Paperwhite: was $199 now $129 at Amazon With its 7-inch glare-free display and 12 weeks of battery life, this is the best Kindle for most people. We gave this model a 4.5-star rating in our Kindle Paperwhite review, making it the best Kindle we've reviewed in our best Kindle buying guide. While it's not a huge departure from previous models in the Kindle Paperwhite line, it boasts 25% faster page-turning, which is a nice upgrade. Read more Read less ▼

Save $80 Amazon Kindle Paperwhite Kids: was $229 now $149 at Amazon This is the Kids edition of our favorite Kindle. It has all the features we love about the Paperwhite, but it also comes with a 6-month subscription to Amazon Kids Plus, a kid-friendly cover, and a 2-year worry-free guarantee, giving parents peace of mind that their kid's expensive device won't be a loss. Read more Read less ▼

Save 42% Amazon Kindle Colorsoft: was $289 now $169 at Amazon The Kindle Colorsoft features all the benefits of a Kindle, only in glorious color, making it a perfect reader for comics, seeing book covers the way the artist intended, and illustrations. Sure, it's not cheap, but it more than delivers enough value to make it worthwhile. And now that it's on sale for Black Friday, it's a no-brainer. Read more Read less ▼

Save $160 Amazon Kindle Scribe: was $549 now $389 at Amazon The Kindle Scribe (2025) is an excellent update, thanks to its larger 11-inch display, lightweight design, and easy note-taking. The Scribe's enjoyable reading experience helps justify the high price. The Kindle Scribe doesn’t disappoint in any way (other than the price), but with $160 off, that price becomes a lot easier to stomach. Read more Read less ▼

Save $200 Amazon Kindle Scribe Colorsoft: was $679 now $479 at Amazon This has been called "the Cadillac of Kindles" in our Kindle Scribe Colorsoft review, bur right now it's $200 off. It offers a large 11-inch e-paper display, comes with a stylus to write and draw on the tablet's screen and offers up to eight weeks of battery life. And it does all of that with a full-color screen that looks absolutely stunning for reading comics and looking at in-book illustrations. Read more Read less ▼

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