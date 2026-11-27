The Helix Midnight Luxe is a luxury hybrid that offers blissful, body cradling for anyone who sleep on their side. For Black Friday, a queen Midnight Luxe has plummeted to $1,874 at Helix, down from $2,498.66 in today's Best Black Friday mattress deals. That's a significant saving, but it's still a pricey purchase.



As well as sleeping on it for two years, we've tested every inch of the Helix Midnight Luxe and it has cemented its position at the top of our guide to the best mattress for side sleepers, thanks to its plush pillow top and up to 1,000 reinforced steel coils for support.



If you like the sound of the Helix Midnight Luxe but the premium price tag is a barrier to you, I've rounded up three Black Friday sales that offer a similar sleep experience to the luxury Luxe, but come in at under $1,000 for a queen.

Shop the best side sleeper mattress deal

Top 3 Helix Midnight Luxe alternative Black Friday deals

I spent almost two years testing it, so I know that the Helix Midnight Luxe offers unparalleled support for side sleepers, as well as hitting the right notes key features including temperature control, pressure relief and edge support.



In my view, nothing can quite compare to this level of performance. However, the below beds do share certain similarities with the Luxe. Even better? They've all dropped to under $1,000 in the Black Friday deals.

Why we chose it: Part of what makes the Helix Midnight Luxe so popular is its moisture wicking Tencel cover and breathable design, alongside dedicated lumbar support for back pain relief. The Brooklyn Bedding delivers on both of those features.

Why we chose it: The Helix Midnight Luxe suits both side and back sleepers, making it a great choice for combi sleepers and couples with different sleep needs. Like the Luxe, the DreamCloud is superbly comfy for both side and back sleepers.

Why we chose it: You sink into the plush pillow top layer of the Helix Midnight Luxe, resulting in a cloud like sleep feel. The dense layers of the Nectar Premier feel similar, providing blissful pressure relief.