Want the Helix Midnight Luxe but have a smaller budget? Try these 3 rivals for under $1,000 for a queen in the Black Friday sales
The Helix Midnight Luxe is the comfiest side sleeper mattress I've tested, but these three mid-range rivals are worth considering if your budget is under $1,000 for a queen instead of $1,874 for the Helix
The Helix Midnight Luxe is a luxury hybrid that offers blissful, body cradling for anyone who sleep on their side. For Black Friday, a queen Midnight Luxe has plummeted to $1,874 at Helix, down from $2,498.66 in today's Best Black Friday mattress deals. That's a significant saving, but it's still a pricey purchase.
As well as sleeping on it for two years, we've tested every inch of the Helix Midnight Luxe and it has cemented its position at the top of our guide to the best mattress for side sleepers, thanks to its plush pillow top and up to 1,000 reinforced steel coils for support.
If you like the sound of the Helix Midnight Luxe but the premium price tag is a barrier to you, I've rounded up three Black Friday sales that offer a similar sleep experience to the luxury Luxe, but come in at under $1,000 for a queen.
Shop the best side sleeper mattress deal
Monthly Helix mattress sales typically shave off 20% the Midnight Luxe. However, there's 25% off in the Helix Black Friday mattress sale, which brings a twin down to $1,119 (was $1,492). That's the biggest discount you can really expect on the Luxe, making now an excellent time to buy (27% off flash sales do pop up, but they're rare and only really translate to an extra $50 off a queen). It comes a year's trial, limited lifetime warranty, and free shipping.
Our Helix Midnight Luxe mattress review score: ★★★★½
Top 3 Helix Midnight Luxe alternative Black Friday deals
I spent almost two years testing it, so I know that the Helix Midnight Luxe offers unparalleled support for side sleepers, as well as hitting the right notes key features including temperature control, pressure relief and edge support.
In my view, nothing can quite compare to this level of performance. However, the below beds do share certain similarities with the Luxe. Even better? They've all dropped to under $1,000 in the Black Friday deals.
With its plush pillow top, specialist cooling features and zoned lumbar support for back pain relief, the Brooklyn Bedding CopperFlex Pro boasts comparable level of soothing pressure relief for side sleepers. Its foams are infused with cooling copper and a cold-to-the-touch GlacioTex cover to keep you cool. A 30% off Brooklyn Bedding mattress sale brings a queen under $1,000 for a queen. It comes with a year's sleep trial and limited lifetime warranty.
Our Brooklyn Bedding Copperflex mattress review score score: ★★★★½
Why we chose it: Part of what makes the Helix Midnight Luxe so popular is its moisture wicking Tencel cover and breathable design, alongside dedicated lumbar support for back pain relief. The Brooklyn Bedding delivers on both of those features.
The DreamCloud Classic is one of the best hybrid mattresses you can buy, thanks to its sheer level of comfort for side and back sleepers and value for money. Similarly to the Luxe, the DreamCloud has sturdy edges you can sleep right up to. However, at $699 for a queen in the DreamCloud mattress sale, it's considerably cheaper than the Luxe. Plus it comes with $599 worth of free bedding, making it one of the best Black Friday deals of the year. A 365-night night trial and lifetime warranty are included.
Our DreamCloud Luxury Hybrid Mattress review score: ★★★★
Why we chose it: The Helix Midnight Luxe suits both side and back sleepers, making it a great choice for combi sleepers and couples with different sleep needs. Like the Luxe, the DreamCloud is superbly comfy for both side and back sleepers.
If you're looking to emulate the 'hug' of the Helix Midnight Luxe at a fraction of the price, the Nectar is an excellent options. It's one of the best memory foam mattresses we've tested, helping to cushion around the shoulders, hips and knees. A queen drops to under $1,000 for a queen in the Nectar mattress sale, which is fairly standard from this brand but excellent value for money. Again, you'll also get a 365-night trial and a lifetime warranty.
Our Nectar Premier Memory Foam review score: ★★★½
Why we chose it: You sink into the plush pillow top layer of the Helix Midnight Luxe, resulting in a cloud like sleep feel. The dense layers of the Nectar Premier feel similar, providing blissful pressure relief.
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Nicola is the Sleep Editor at Tom’s Guide. With a career in journalism spanning two decades, Nicola brings experience to the team and the knowledge of what makes a great article, whether that’s a how-to mattress cleaning feature, a deep dive into melatonin gummies, or an in-depth mattress review. As a sleep editor, few better understand how important a decent mattress is to the overall quality of our sleep, and precisely how our sleep impacts our physical and mental health. As well as tackling the vast topic of sleep, Nicola joins the raft of expert mattress specialists at Tom’s Guide, who test and compare a wide range of mattresses in order to guide readers towards the very best options on the market.
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