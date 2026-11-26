"A mattress we finally agree on" — couples' favorite The WinkBed gets a $942 price cut for Black Friday
Our bed-sharing testers love The WinkBed mattress and it's up to $942 off in the Black Friday sales
You shouldn't compromise on sleep comfort but, as our bed-sharing testers know, it's hard to find a mattress that suits ever body. Usually, someone in the relationship doesn't quite get the bed of their dreams... but The WinkBed Mattress, up to $942 off at WinkBed, this Black Friday, impressed all of the couples on our testing panel, even those with totally different sleep needs.
The WinkBed is a luxury hotel-style bed that comes in three firmness levels (as well a Plus model for heavier bodies), and has edge support and motion isolation to rival some of the best mattresses we've tested. This is the best Black Friday mattress deal we've spotted on The WinkBed and we don't expect prices to drop further, so now is a great time to buy.
Here's a closer look at the sale, and for the latest up-to-the-minute price cuts take a look at our Black Friday mattress deals live guide too.
WinkBed's Holiday sale takes up to 30% off, with a queen down to $1,799 (was $2,570). That's competitive for one of the best luxury mattresses (a twin is $999, from $1,427), but for $5 more you can get our top pick the Saatva Classic ($1,804 for a queen at Saatva). The WinkBed Plus for heavier bodies costs $1,999 for a queen in the Black Friday sales, and you'll get a year's sleep trial, lifetime warranty and free shipping.
Our WinkBed mattress review score: ★★★★
Why the WinkBed is super for sharers
In our most recent round of testing the WinkBed, we passed it on to mattress reviewer and Certified Sleep Science Coach Ashley Zlatopolsky — and her husband, who has different sleep preferences.
Both testers were full of praise. Sleeping on the Luxury Firm model, Ashley appreciated the "structured, supportive" feel and the "well-balanced" design that ensured extra support at the lower back. However, as a side sleeper, she might have opted for the Softer model. If she had the bed to herself, that is.
Her husband is a taller and heavier back and stomach sleeper, so requires a mattress with more support. The Luxury Firm WinkBed delivered "outstanding pain-free sleep" for him, even reducing the crick in his neck.
Adding to its couples credentials, the WinkBed offers "especially impressive" motion isolation. Both testers have a tendency to wake the other up tossing and turning but enjoyed minimal disruption on the WinkBed.
The edge support is also "exceptional", allowing you and your partner to spread out. Edge support can also increase durability — WinkBed states the mattress has been third-party tested for long term durability.
However, our testing team noted it's not the "cheapest option in this category". While the WinkBed still comes highly recommended, if you're looking for a different hotel-style mattress in the Black Friday mattress deals, these are two of our top picks...
Or try these instead...
The best mattress in a box we've tested, the DreamCloud Classic Hybrid is a mid-range alternative to the WinkBed. Delivering pressure relief for side sleepers, it was popular with the bed sharers on our testing team. Prices start at $349 for a twin and with a queen just $699, it's impressive value. Right now you also get a free bedding bundle worth up to $898, making this the best DreamCloud mattress sale in months.
Our number one rated mattress, the Saatva Classic just beats the WinkBed for pressure relief and cooling. However, it's also more expensive, although the Saatva Black Friday sale is the biggest we've seen this year. A twin is now $1,024 (was $1,449) and a queen $1,804 (was $2,229). A one-year trial, forever warranty and free white glove delivery are included.
Our Saatva Classic mattress review: ★★★★★
Follow Tom's Guide on Google News and add us as a preferred source to get our up-to-date news, analysis, and reviews in your feeds.
Our entire staff spends hundreds of hours looking at deals to find the best values. Sign up for our newsletter to get the biggest savings on the hottest products sent to you directly.
Ruth is an experienced Senior Staff writer at Tom’s Guide, covering all things sleep and mattresses. She writes to help people sleep better, from how-tos to the latest deals to mattress reviews, and has interviewed an array of experts who share her passion. She is also our specialist on memory foam — she’s flown around the world to see memory foam being made — and leads our hotel mattress content. She has a deep interest in the link between sleep and health, and has tried enough mattresses, from Helix to Nectar to Simba, to know the right bed really can make a difference to your wellbeing. Before joining the team at Tom’s Guide, Ruth worked as a sleep and mattress writer for our sister website, TechRadar.
Next Badge:
More Comments/Likes Until Your Next Badge
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.