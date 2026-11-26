You shouldn't compromise on sleep comfort but, as our bed-sharing testers know, it's hard to find a mattress that suits ever body. Usually, someone in the relationship doesn't quite get the bed of their dreams... but The WinkBed Mattress, up to $942 off at WinkBed, this Black Friday, impressed all of the couples on our testing panel, even those with totally different sleep needs.

The WinkBed is a luxury hotel-style bed that comes in three firmness levels (as well a Plus model for heavier bodies), and has edge support and motion isolation to rival some of the best mattresses we've tested. This is the best Black Friday mattress deal we've spotted on The WinkBed and we don't expect prices to drop further, so now is a great time to buy.

Here's a closer look at the sale, and for the latest up-to-the-minute price cuts take a look at our Black Friday mattress deals live guide too.

Why the WinkBed is super for sharers

In our most recent round of testing the WinkBed, we passed it on to mattress reviewer and Certified Sleep Science Coach Ashley Zlatopolsky — and her husband, who has different sleep preferences.

Both testers were full of praise. Sleeping on the Luxury Firm model, Ashley appreciated the "structured, supportive" feel and the "well-balanced" design that ensured extra support at the lower back. However, as a side sleeper, she might have opted for the Softer model. If she had the bed to herself, that is.

Her husband is a taller and heavier back and stomach sleeper, so requires a mattress with more support. The Luxury Firm WinkBed delivered "outstanding pain-free sleep" for him, even reducing the crick in his neck.

(Image credit: Future)

Adding to its couples credentials, the WinkBed offers "especially impressive" motion isolation. Both testers have a tendency to wake the other up tossing and turning but enjoyed minimal disruption on the WinkBed.

The edge support is also "exceptional", allowing you and your partner to spread out. Edge support can also increase durability — WinkBed states the mattress has been third-party tested for long term durability.

However, our testing team noted it's not the "cheapest option in this category". While the WinkBed still comes highly recommended, if you're looking for a different hotel-style mattress in the Black Friday mattress deals, these are two of our top picks...

Or try these instead...

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