Get a DreamCloud mattress from just $199 with this Black Friday-beating deal — but it won't last long
This flash sale is the best deal I've seen from DreamCloud in months but it only lasts one weekend
There's a rare chance to save on DreamCloud's top-rated beds in this weekend's flash sale, with an extra $100 off all memory foam mattresses at DreamCloud. That means the Classic Memory Foam, a bed that "hits the right notes" for back and stomach sleepers, can be yours for as little as $199.
DreamCloud beds are among the best mattresses we've tested, so I keep a close eye on the discounts year-round. These flash deals are rarer than blue moons and pile value on to some of our favorite mattresses for all sleep styles.
With the Black Friday mattress sales kicking off, I expect to see plenty of sleep deals in the upcoming weeks. But there's a good chance this is the biggest saving we'll get from DreamCloud. Here are the deals worth shopping this weekend (and why you don't want to wait to buy.)
In our DreamCloud Classic Memory Foam mattress review we praised the head-to-toe support of this firm mattress, as well as its cooling prowess (it kept our tester cool during a "brutally" hot month and didn't overheat). A queen normally sells for $799 — that's dropped to just $699 in this DreamCloud mattress sale. You'll also get a 365-night trial and a limited lifetime warranty, adding to the value.
Our DreamCloud Classic Memory Foam mattress review: ★★★★
User score: ★★★★½ (9,300+ reviews)
Why you don't want to miss this DreamCloud deal
DreamCloud is always a winner when it comes to value. Even the brand's best luxury mattresses tend to offer better bang for your buck than the alternatives. But I track DreamCloud mattress sales year-round and this added discount is an unexpected bonus.
While DreamCloud is known to drop the occasional flash sale, I haven't seen one in a long time. But I know from past experience that these deals tend to drop around the major sales. That means you're more likely to see a sale in the lead-up to Black Friday, rather than the day itself.
With that in mind, there's good chance this could be the biggest DreamCloud deal we see before the end of the year.
The current offer covers all memory foam mattresses at DreamCloud, which is a diverse collection. Above I've highlighted my favorite value saving, which will best appeal to stomach and back sleepers. Side sleepers? Check out these offers instead...
The lead tester in our DreamCloud Luxe Memory Foam Mattress review described this plush bed as a "side sleeper's dream". It delivers a premium feel similar to the best hotel mattresses but with a queen now only $1,599, it's more affordable than many hotel-style beds. The biggest downside is it can sleep hot, due to the sink-in hug of those thick foams. A 365-night trial and lifetime warranty are included.
Our DreamCloud Luxe Memory Foam Mattress review: ★★★½
User score: ★★★★½ (1,300+ reviews)
Okay, there's no special discount on the DreamCloud Classic Hybrid today but it would be remiss of me not to mention our favorite mattress in a box. Ideal for side sleepers and couples, this excellent value bed is only $699 for a queen. And that's without any extra money off. I'll be keeping a close eye out for further deals in the run up to Black Friday but this is likely to be the best price you'll get.
Our DreamCloud Classic Hybrid mattress review: ★★★★
User score: ★★★★½ (9,300+ reviews)
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Ruth is an experienced Senior Staff writer at Tom’s Guide, covering all things sleep and mattresses. She writes to help people sleep better, from how-tos to the latest deals to mattress reviews, and has interviewed an array of experts who share her passion. She is also our specialist on memory foam — she’s flown around the world to see memory foam being made — and leads our hotel mattress content. She has a deep interest in the link between sleep and health, and has tried enough mattresses, from Helix to Nectar to Simba, to know the right bed really can make a difference to your wellbeing. Before joining the team at Tom’s Guide, Ruth worked as a sleep and mattress writer for our sister website, TechRadar.
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