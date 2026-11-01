There's a rare chance to save on DreamCloud's top-rated beds in this weekend's flash sale, with an extra $100 off all memory foam mattresses at DreamCloud. That means the Classic Memory Foam, a bed that "hits the right notes" for back and stomach sleepers, can be yours for as little as $199.

DreamCloud beds are among the best mattresses we've tested, so I keep a close eye on the discounts year-round. These flash deals are rarer than blue moons and pile value on to some of our favorite mattresses for all sleep styles.

With the Black Friday mattress sales kicking off, I expect to see plenty of sleep deals in the upcoming weeks. But there's a good chance this is the biggest saving we'll get from DreamCloud. Here are the deals worth shopping this weekend (and why you don't want to wait to buy.)

Why you don't want to miss this DreamCloud deal

DreamCloud is always a winner when it comes to value. Even the brand's best luxury mattresses tend to offer better bang for your buck than the alternatives. But I track DreamCloud mattress sales year-round and this added discount is an unexpected bonus.

While DreamCloud is known to drop the occasional flash sale, I haven't seen one in a long time. But I know from past experience that these deals tend to drop around the major sales. That means you're more likely to see a sale in the lead-up to Black Friday, rather than the day itself.

I've been up close with the DreamCloud mattress collection (Image credit: Future)

With that in mind, there's good chance this could be the biggest DreamCloud deal we see before the end of the year.

The current offer covers all memory foam mattresses at DreamCloud, which is a diverse collection. Above I've highlighted my favorite value saving, which will best appeal to stomach and back sleepers. Side sleepers? Check out these offers instead...

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