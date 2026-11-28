The Black Friday deals continue! Guitar Center still has incredible deals on some of the best guitars, headphones and accessories.

Some of my favorite guitars are reduced, with offers on everything from Fender to Epiphone to Martin. Whether you're looking for your first instrument or you're simply upgrading your existing rig, there's something for everyone.

Navigating the Guitar Center sale can feel overwhelming at first, so I've handpicked some of the greatest deals, including $250 off a Fender Player II Telecaster, for anyone looking for a new guitar and accessories.

Sennheiser HD 620S: was $399 now $249 at Guitar Center The Sennheiser HD 620S are closed-back headphones, perfect for anyone looking for a natural sound replication. They deliver detail and excellent sound staging, so whether it's for production or casual listening, these are a great choice. They also have large over-ear earcups, making them comfortable for extended listening sessions. Read more Read less ▼

Sennheiser Momentum 5 : was $399 now $339 at Guitar Center The best thing about the Sennheiser Momentum 5? They have a replaceable battery! This means you can use them for years and years. They’re very comfortable and have excellent sound, especially for producing electronic music. They may look like every other pair of headphones, but they're one of the best options for musicians. Read more Read less ▼

Epiphone Hummingbird Studio: was $499 now $419 at Guitar Center With the look of one of Gibson's most iconic guitars, the Epiphone Hummingbird Studio comes with the same balanced tone at a fraction of the price, and it's even cheaper in these Black Friday Sales. I have two Epiphone guitars, one of them being the Hummingbird, and it gives the perfect warm sound to complement singers or play along with the piano, and a drop-D tuning sounds beautiful through the mahogany body. The Fishman pickup also gives a clear sound without sacrificing the acoustic tone, perfect for live playing. Read more Read less ▼

Epiphone Les Paul Modern Pro: was $599 now $499 at Guitar Center I have the Epiphone Les Paul Modern Pro in black, and it makes me feel like I've just stepped out of the '60s — it's undeniably good-looking. This six-string with a mahogany body is one of the best options if you want a bright sound with a lot of texture. It's my go-to for fretwork and is very versatile for a variety of genres. Read more Read less ▼

Fender Player II Telecaster: was $849 now $599 at Guitar Center This guitar has been on my radar for many years, and it's one I always pick up and play when I head into the music store. With more guitarists picking up the Telecaster on stage, like Julien Baker and Mark Bowen of the Idles, the versatile tone is shown off in a wide array of genres. The Player II adopts the classic Fender style and welcomes improved playability — what's not to love. Read more Read less ▼