There are STILL major savings on the best guitar tech at Guitar Center for Black Friday including guitars, headphones and accessories
Major savings
The Black Friday deals continue! Guitar Center still has incredible deals on some of the best guitars, headphones and accessories.
Some of my favorite guitars are reduced, with offers on everything from Fender to Epiphone to Martin. Whether you're looking for your first instrument or you're simply upgrading your existing rig, there's something for everyone.
Navigating the Guitar Center sale can feel overwhelming at first, so I've handpicked some of the greatest deals, including $250 off a Fender Player II Telecaster, for anyone looking for a new guitar and accessories.
Quick links
- Sennheiser HD 620S: was $399 now $249 @ Amazon
- Sennheiser Momentum 5: was $399 now $339 @ Amazon
- Epiphone Hummingbird Studio: was $499 now $419 @ Amazon
- Epiphone Les Paul Modern Pro: was $599 now $499 @ Amazon
- Fender Player II Telecaster: was $849 now $599 @ Amazon
The Sennheiser HD 620S are closed-back headphones, perfect for anyone looking for a natural sound replication. They deliver detail and excellent sound staging, so whether it's for production or casual listening, these are a great choice. They also have large over-ear earcups, making them comfortable for extended listening sessions.
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The best thing about the Sennheiser Momentum 5? They have a replaceable battery! This means you can use them for years and years. They’re very comfortable and have excellent sound, especially for producing electronic music. They may look like every other pair of headphones, but they're one of the best options for musicians.
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With the look of one of Gibson's most iconic guitars, the Epiphone Hummingbird Studio comes with the same balanced tone at a fraction of the price, and it's even cheaper in these Black Friday Sales. I have two Epiphone guitars, one of them being the Hummingbird, and it gives the perfect warm sound to complement singers or play along with the piano, and a drop-D tuning sounds beautiful through the mahogany body. The Fishman pickup also gives a clear sound without sacrificing the acoustic tone, perfect for live playing.
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I have the Epiphone Les Paul Modern Pro in black, and it makes me feel like I've just stepped out of the '60s — it's undeniably good-looking. This six-string with a mahogany body is one of the best options if you want a bright sound with a lot of texture. It's my go-to for fretwork and is very versatile for a variety of genres.
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This guitar has been on my radar for many years, and it's one I always pick up and play when I head into the music store. With more guitarists picking up the Telecaster on stage, like Julien Baker and Mark Bowen of the Idles, the versatile tone is shown off in a wide array of genres. The Player II adopts the classic Fender style and welcomes improved playability — what's not to love.
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Shop more deals
- shop all Black Friday deals at Amazon
- YETI: deals from $17 @ Amazon
- iPhone 18 Pro: free w/ unlimited @ T-Mobile
- Advent calendars: deals from $6 @ Walmart
- REI: up to 50% off Arc'teryx, Fjallraven, more
- Skechers: sneakers from $20 @ Amazon
- Alo Yoga: apparel/accessories from $29
- Ninja/Shark: deals from $39 @ Walmart
- Crocs: deals from $29 @ Amazon
- Lego sale: deals from $9 @ Amazon
- Nintendo: games from $21 @ Amazon
- TV sale: deals from $79 @ Best Buy
- Dell: monitors/laptops from $99
- Nectar: mattresses from $349 @ Nectar
Our entire staff spends hundreds of hours looking at deals to find the best values. Sign up for our newsletter to get the biggest savings on the hottest products sent to you directly.
Ashley is a staff writer on the the Reviews team at Tom’s Guide. She has a master’s degree in Magazine Journalism from Cardiff University and a BA in Journalism, Media and Sociology. She has written for titles including Women’s Health UK, writing health and wellness stories, and Virgin Radio UK, specializing in entertainment news and celebrity interviews. She has reported on a variety of topics including music, literature, motorsport, entertainment and health. She has previously reviewed live music events, books, and wellness products but discovering the top audio equipment on the market is what she does best. When she is not testing out the latest tech, you can find her either curled up with a cup of tea and a good novel or out hiking.
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