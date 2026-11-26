I slept on the Siena Signature for 10 months and this budget mattress eased my back pain — at $279 for a queen, it’s back to its lowest ever price in the Black Friday sales
If you're looking to save more and sleep better, this cheap mattress deal is my top recommendation
I've slept on all kinds of mattresses for my job at Tom's Guide but the firm, supportive comfort of the Siena Signature has to rate among my favorites. Back to its lowest price with a queen mattress just $279 at Siena in the Black Friday sales, this affordable mattress eases back pain for under $300.
The Siena isn't merely a budget-friendly pick — it's one of the best mattresses we've tested. The firm foams hold the body straight, which I found reduces the pressure that's built on my spine after a day hunched over my desk.
Always under $400 for a queen, at this price you're not going to get the durability of a more expensive mattress. For beds that'll last you 5+ years, our Black Friday mattress sales live blog has plenty of options at great prices. But for comfort that won't break the bank, the Siena is my pick of the Black Friday mattress deals.
The Siena Signature has dropped back to its cheapest price of the year, with a queen now only $279 (it was $349 a few weeks ago) and a twin just $169. That's incredible value for one of the best memory foam mattresses, and you get a 180-night trial plus a 10-year warranty. It's highly unlikely we'll see further price drops so now is the time to shop.
Our Siena Signature mattress review: ★★★★
Why the Siena Signature is our favorite cheap mattress
The Siena didn't have an easy ride into our best mattress guide. To be crowned the best cheap mattress we've put it through our rigorous lab-based mattress testing methodology as well as subjecting it to an extended 10 month at-home testing period.
During that time the Siena continuously impressed with its full-body support. One of the best firm mattresses you can buy online, it holds the spine lifted and aligned, reducing back pain for stomach and back sleepers.
As someone with a tendency to hunch over my laptop, I need a mattress that helps take strain off my spine. The Siena delivered, as the firm foams held me straight from neck to tailbone, allowing my muscles to unwind.
It also has phenomenal edge support (some of the best we've tested). You can sit, lie, or push against the side without ever feeling like you're slipping.
The motion isolation is also excellent, as the dense foams stop movement from traveling across the bed. When someone jumped in on one side of the mattress, I could hardly feel them on the other.
And finally, temperature regulation. This often trips up cheap all-foam beds but the Siena is one of the best cooling mattresses on a budget we've tested. While it doesn't feel cool to the touch it stays at a constant temperature, even during warm nights.
However, as a firm mattress, the Siena doesn't have enough cushioning for many side sleepers. If that sounds like a problem, we have a solution.
Side sleeper on a budget? Try this...
I slept on the Zinus Green Tea and in my opinion, the best way to sum it up is "marshmallow". The plush foams deliver incredible cushioning to the hips and shoulders (just what you want from the best mattresses for side sleepers) but this full body hug can translate into hot sleep. However, as it's just $184 for a queen in Amazon's Black Friday sale, you might be able to overlook this.
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Ruth is an experienced Senior Staff writer at Tom’s Guide, covering all things sleep and mattresses. She writes to help people sleep better, from how-tos to the latest deals to mattress reviews, and has interviewed an array of experts who share her passion. She is also our specialist on memory foam — she’s flown around the world to see memory foam being made — and leads our hotel mattress content. She has a deep interest in the link between sleep and health, and has tried enough mattresses, from Helix to Nectar to Simba, to know the right bed really can make a difference to your wellbeing. Before joining the team at Tom’s Guide, Ruth worked as a sleep and mattress writer for our sister website, TechRadar.
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