I've slept on all kinds of mattresses for my job at Tom's Guide but the firm, supportive comfort of the Siena Signature has to rate among my favorites. Back to its lowest price with a queen mattress just $279 at Siena in the Black Friday sales, this affordable mattress eases back pain for under $300.

The Siena isn't merely a budget-friendly pick — it's one of the best mattresses we've tested. The firm foams hold the body straight, which I found reduces the pressure that's built on my spine after a day hunched over my desk.

Always under $400 for a queen, at this price you're not going to get the durability of a more expensive mattress. For beds that'll last you 5+ years, our Black Friday mattress sales live blog has plenty of options at great prices. But for comfort that won't break the bank, the Siena is my pick of the Black Friday mattress deals.

Why the Siena Signature is our favorite cheap mattress

The Siena didn't have an easy ride into our best mattress guide. To be crowned the best cheap mattress we've put it through our rigorous lab-based mattress testing methodology as well as subjecting it to an extended 10 month at-home testing period.

During that time the Siena continuously impressed with its full-body support. One of the best firm mattresses you can buy online, it holds the spine lifted and aligned, reducing back pain for stomach and back sleepers.

As someone with a tendency to hunch over my laptop, I need a mattress that helps take strain off my spine. The Siena delivered, as the firm foams held me straight from neck to tailbone, allowing my muscles to unwind.

(Image credit: Future)

It also has phenomenal edge support (some of the best we've tested). You can sit, lie, or push against the side without ever feeling like you're slipping.

The motion isolation is also excellent, as the dense foams stop movement from traveling across the bed. When someone jumped in on one side of the mattress, I could hardly feel them on the other.

And finally, temperature regulation. This often trips up cheap all-foam beds but the Siena is one of the best cooling mattresses on a budget we've tested. While it doesn't feel cool to the touch it stays at a constant temperature, even during warm nights.

However, as a firm mattress, the Siena doesn't have enough cushioning for many side sleepers. If that sounds like a problem, we have a solution.

Side sleeper on a budget? Try this...

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