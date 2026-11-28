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I'm tracking all the Amazon Black Friday deals LIVE still worth it this weekend
Hurry, because these deals are selling out fast
Staff picked deals:
1. Top Amazon Deals
2. Editor's Choice Picks
3. Latest updates
Cyber weekend has officially started. However, the vast majority of Amazon Black Friday deals from the previous week are still available. The trick right now is that a few of them are starting to sell out. So my advice is to checkout your virtual shopping cart before it's too late.
I've been tracking Amazon Black Friday deals for 19 years. As a long-standing Prime member, Amazon is also one of my go-to stores for deals. So if anyone knows how to navigate and find the best deals at Amazon, it's me. Along with the experts at Tom's Guide, we'll be highlighting the best Amazon Black Friday deals you can still get on gear we've tested and recommend.
I'll also chime in with some holiday gift ideas and products I've personally purchased. So make sure to bookmark this page and follow along as we bring you live updates through the weekend and into Cyber Monday. (For a full list of last-minute deals, check out our guide to all of this weekend's Black Friday deals).
Amazon Black Friday Quick Links
- shop all Amazon Black Friday deals
- Tom's Guide Picks: Our favorite Amazon deals right now
- Lego: up to 30% off
- Alexa devices: deals from $15
- Crocs: from $16 today only
- Skechers: sneakers from $22
- Ring Solar Pathlight: was $34 now $24
- Asics Sonicblast: was $180 now $85
- Apple AirPods Pro 3: was $249 now $149
- Bose QC Headphones: was $359 now $167
- Apple Watch 12: just $299
My favorite last-minute Amazon deals
It may be Apple's entry-level tablet, but it is among its best. The iPad (11th Gen) is a great option for anyone who just wants a simple tablet for surfing the web, playing videos and playing less demanding games. It's the best Apple tablet for most people to own and Black Friday is unquestionably the time to pick one up. In our iPad 11 review, we said it has significantly improved performance thanks to its A16 chip, longer battery life, and a larger 128GB starting storage option.
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The Bose QuietComfort Headphones are excellent always-on noise-cancelers with enhanced sound and battery life. They feature over-ear active noise cancellation, switchable Quiet and Aware modes, and long-lasting battery life. Plus, they’re built for uninterrupted listening wherever your day takes you.
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Nintendo's Black Friday deal is live! The whole world may be obsessing over GTA 6 right now but this bundle gets you a Nintendo Switch 2 console, a copy of Mario Kart World, and a 3-month Nintendo Switch online membership for $499. That saves you a total of $87 if you'd bought everything separately. This is the same price that was offered at launch, before the Switch 2 got a price hike, so be aware of that going in — but considering how expensive rival consoles are these days, the Switch 2 still offers the best value for money.
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Whether you’re traveling and don’t want to fight over an outlet or you want to be prepared for the next power outage, the INIU Mini Portable Charger is a great gadget to have on hand. It packs 10,00mAh of power in a compact design not much bigger than an AirPods case. And it offers pretty swift 45W charging speeds
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The Gel-Kayano is Asics' flagship stability running shoe, offering extra support for overpronators on the run. My colleague (and a sub-2:30 marathon runner) Nick tested the newer Asics Gel-Kayano 33, and while it has some notable updates, he still tells me the Gel-Kayano 32 is the better buy thanks to this deal.
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Compact and easy to use, the Ninja CE251 Coffee Machine is a no-fuss, 12-cup coffee brewer with a removable 60-ounce water reservoir and adjustable warming plate that can keep your coffee hot for up to 4 hours. The machine lets you pick from classic or rich brew settings and it can also be programmed up to 24 hours in advance. I've been using this machine for the past two years and recommend it to all coffee lovers looking to save money, but who still want a strong cup of joe.
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Blink's outdoor camera offering, the Outdoor 4, comes with 1080p HD real-time footage, infrared night vision, two-way audio and a wider field of view, so you can see all the nooks and crannies outside your home. The camera also features dual-zone detection and comes with a Blink Sync Module 2, so you can store your footage locally.
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Apple’s best wireless earbuds have dropped to their cheapest price yet, taking a full $100 off the standard price tag. Alongside improved audio quality, stronger active noise cancellation, and extra battery life, you’re getting a redesigned, more comfortable build engineered for a secure fit.
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Like with the Nintendo Switch 2 above, the MacBook Neo received a price hike this year. Apple upped the price by $100, but this Amazon deal puts a nice chunk of change back in your wallet. It's still Apple's most affordable Mac and, for students or anyone wanting a reliable macOS machine, it's one of the strongest laptop deals around.
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The Ring Solar Pathlight does a great job illuminating your walk, and it can be linked with other smart home devices, such as home security cameras and video doorbells.
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Why spend hundred for quiet commutes and all-day comfort when the JLab JBuds Lux ANC are lightweight over-ear headphone can be fetched for far less. For under $40, you get Cloud Foam ear cushions with hybrid active noise canceling and up to 70 hours of battery life. You also get Bluetooth Multipoint, spatial audio support, and custom EQ presets inside the JLab app.
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When standard microSD cards don't cut it, the Samsung P9 Express is designed specifically to help boost storage with your Switch 2 and other gadgets. Using an NVMe/PCIe interface, it delivers read speeds up to 800 MB/s to cut game loads and install times while remaining backward compatible with legacy devices.
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LIVE: Latest Updates
AirPods Pro 3 are still the best AirPods deal today
If you’re looking for AirPods in this weekend's Black Friday sales, the AirPods Pro 3 are still the best pick over the AirPods 5. They are still down to an all-time low of $149 right now, making them the same price as the AirPods 5. The AirPods Pro 3 have a built-in heart rate monitor, live translation, and, in my experience, are a far more comfortable set of headphones to wear.
- AirPods Pro 3: was $249 now $149 @ Amazon
This PS5 DualSense controller deal is still available...
Like I mentioned earlier, I haven't played a console game in years. But the one thing I do remember from back in my gaming days was the importance of having a spare controller.
Nothing kills a late-night gaming session faster than a low-battery warning popping up right in the middle of a boss fight. That's why you should always have a spare controller on standby. Cyber Weekend is the best time to grab a backup thanks to this deal.
- PlayStation 5 DualSense Controller: was $74 now $54 @ Amazon
MacBook Neo for the win at $599
Amazon just reversed the MacBook Neo price hike. This awesome budget laptop launched at $599 then went up to $699. Now it’s back down again, but I suspect this Black Friday deal won’t last.
I did our MacBook Neo review for Tom’s Guide, and I like the vibrant 13-inch display, sturdy aluminum design and over 13.5 hours of battery life based on our testing. The A18 Pro chip is also surprisingly good at multitasking so long as you don’t keep hundreds of tabs open like me.
- Apple MacBook Neo: was $699 now $599 @ Amazon
The OLED TV I'd buy this Saturday just got cheaper...
Whoa, whoa, whoa! Here's a deal for anyone shopping for a new TV this Cyber Weekend.
So the LG C6 is hands-down one of the best OLED TVs of 2026. It offers spectacular OLED performance (including ample brightness) and comes with a full slate of four HDMI 2.1 inputs, Dolby Vision support, and just about every gaming-related feature you could want. I own one of its older predecessors (the LG C2) and love it.
Well, right now it's on sale at its lowest price ever. Buying an OLED TV has been one of the best tech purchases I've ever made. My OLED TV provides images that are sharp and realistic. This is especially true when watching dark, k-dramas like My Mister and Possible Love (both of which I recommend 100% btw).
- LG 55" C6 4K OLED TV: was $1,999 now $999 @ Amazon
Dreame's robot vacuum deals are insane...!
There are a lot of robot vacuum deals still available this Saturday, but Dreame is offering some of the most aggressive discounts I've seen.
I personally own the Dreame L60 Pro Ultra and I absolutely love it. It does a great job of avoiding obstacles in my home and thanks to its 30,000PA Vormax suction, it also does a fantastic job of actually picking up debris. (I hate it when vacuums roll by debris and just spread it around instead of picking it up).
Once it's done cleaning, it can automatically empty dust, refill water, and wash its mop pads back at its all-in-one base station. It also features hot-air drying to sanitize its pads and eliminate odors. And one really cool thing I like is that you can remotely see what the vacuum is cleaning when you're not at home via its built-in cam. (You can activate the cam or close it via the Dreame app).
A lot of Dreame appliances and robot vacuums/mops are on sale now. Check out some of my picks below:
- shop all Dreame vacuum deals
- Dreame High-Speed Hair Dryer: was $89 now $68 @ amazon
- Dreame D20 Pro Vacuum & Mop: was $399 now $299 @ Amazon
- Dreame L40 Gen 2 Vacuum & Mop: was $749 now $474 @ Amazon
- Dreame Aqua10 Vacuum & Mop: was $899 now $499 @ Amazon
- Dreame L60 Pro Ultra: was $1,399 now $899 @ Amazon
My favorite Bose headphones are still 53% off!
When I’m flying I won’t leave the house without the Bose QuietComfort headphones even though I have AirPods Pro. As you’ll see in our Bose QuietComfort Headphones review, they offer superb noise cancellation and have a comfier design for cross-country trips. And you get up to 24 hours of battery life.
Right now you can still get the Bose QuietComfort Headphones for just $167, which is 53% off the regular price. I would act fast on this Black Friday deal before it disappears.
- Bose QuietComfort Headphones: was $359 now $167 @ Amazon
I love my Apple Watch 12 and it's now $100 off...
My wife bought me an Apple Watch 12 for my birthday and I absolutely love it. The coolest and most noticeable upgrade is the battery life. I can easily get over 24 hours now, whereas my old Apple Watch 8 was barely surviving a full day. (I use my watch a lot during the day to track workouts, etc).
The Apple Watch 12 also has improved heart rate and heart rate variability (HRV) tracking, a new Readiness metric that tells you when to workout/when to rest, and a new Health Age score as well as personalized AI health/fitness guidance. Check out our Apple Watch 12 review for our full run down. This is the cheapest price ever for the 42mm and 46mm models.
Just a heads up that a lot of colors have sold out already, so I wouldn't hesitate too much with this deal.
- Apple Watch 12 (42mm): was $399 now $299 @ Amazon
- Apple Watch 12 (46mm): was $449 now $349 @ Amazon
I'm buying a Switch 2 thanks to this deal...
Before this day is over, I'm purchasing a Switch 2 and it's all because of this deal here. I haven't purchased a gaming console in years. However, I think this is the year I return to gaming.
I've always been curious about the Switch and what's cool about this deal is that you get the console, three months of Nintendo Switch Online, and Mario Kart World. SOLD! I'm actually a little shocked that this deal hasn't sold out yet, but I wouldn't be surprised if it's gone by the end of this weekend.
- Nintendo Switch 2 + Mario Kart World bundle: was $549 now $499 @ Amazon
Cyber Weekend starts now...
Welcome to Cyber Weekend,
I'm Louis the deals editor-in-chief at Tom's Guide. For the next few hours I'll be guiding you through my favorite Amazon Black Friday deals still available. I've been covering Black Friday for 19 years (!), so I know a thing or two about bargain hunting.
I'm also a Prime member, so I'm constantly buying stuff on Amazon. (Sneakers, gadgets, groceries, you name it). So whether you're shopping for a new TV or a new air fryer — here are my top picks this Saturday mornig.
Need help finding a deal or just have general buying questions? Feel free to hit me up and I'll try my best to help.
--Louis
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