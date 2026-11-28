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AirPods Pro 3 are still the best AirPods deal today (Image credit: Tom's Guide) If you’re looking for AirPods in this weekend's Black Friday sales, the AirPods Pro 3 are still the best pick over the AirPods 5. They are still down to an all-time low of $149 right now, making them the same price as the AirPods 5. The AirPods Pro 3 have a built-in heart rate monitor, live translation, and, in my experience, are a far more comfortable set of headphones to wear. AirPods Pro 3: was $249 now $149 @ Amazon By Jane McGuire

This PS5 DualSense controller deal is still available... (Image credit: Tom's Guide) Like I mentioned earlier, I haven't played a console game in years. But the one thing I do remember from back in my gaming days was the importance of having a spare controller. Nothing kills a late-night gaming session faster than a low-battery warning popping up right in the middle of a boss fight. That's why you should always have a spare controller on standby. Cyber Weekend is the best time to grab a backup thanks to this deal. PlayStation 5 DualSense Controller: was $74 now $54 @ Amazon By Louis Ramirez

MacBook Neo for the win at $599 (Image credit: Tom's Guide) Amazon just reversed the MacBook Neo price hike. This awesome budget laptop launched at $599 then went up to $699. Now it’s back down again, but I suspect this Black Friday deal won’t last. I did our MacBook Neo review for Tom’s Guide, and I like the vibrant 13-inch display, sturdy aluminum design and over 13.5 hours of battery life based on our testing. The A18 Pro chip is also surprisingly good at multitasking so long as you don’t keep hundreds of tabs open like me. Apple MacBook Neo: was $699 now $599 @ Amazon By Mark Spoonauer

The OLED TV I'd buy this Saturday just got cheaper... (Image credit: Tom's Guide) Whoa, whoa, whoa! Here's a deal for anyone shopping for a new TV this Cyber Weekend. So the LG C6 is hands-down one of the best OLED TVs of 2026. It offers spectacular OLED performance (including ample brightness) and comes with a full slate of four HDMI 2.1 inputs, Dolby Vision support, and just about every gaming-related feature you could want. I own one of its older predecessors (the LG C2) and love it. Well, right now it's on sale at its lowest price ever. Buying an OLED TV has been one of the best tech purchases I've ever made. My OLED TV provides images that are sharp and realistic. This is especially true when watching dark, k-dramas like My Mister and Possible Love (both of which I recommend 100% btw). LG 55" C6 4K OLED TV: was $1,999 now $999 @ Amazon By Louis Ramirez

My favorite Bose headphones are still 53% off! (Image credit: Tom's Guide) When I’m flying I won’t leave the house without the Bose QuietComfort headphones even though I have AirPods Pro. As you’ll see in our Bose QuietComfort Headphones review, they offer superb noise cancellation and have a comfier design for cross-country trips. And you get up to 24 hours of battery life. Right now you can still get the Bose QuietComfort Headphones for just $167, which is 53% off the regular price. I would act fast on this Black Friday deal before it disappears. Bose QuietComfort Headphones: was $359 now $167 @ Amazon By Mark Spoonauer

I love my Apple Watch 12 and it's now $100 off... (Image credit: Tom's Guide) My wife bought me an Apple Watch 12 for my birthday and I absolutely love it. The coolest and most noticeable upgrade is the battery life. I can easily get over 24 hours now, whereas my old Apple Watch 8 was barely surviving a full day. (I use my watch a lot during the day to track workouts, etc). The Apple Watch 12 also has improved heart rate and heart rate variability (HRV) tracking, a new Readiness metric that tells you when to workout/when to rest, and a new Health Age score as well as personalized AI health/fitness guidance. Check out our Apple Watch 12 review for our full run down. This is the cheapest price ever for the 42mm and 46mm models. Just a heads up that a lot of colors have sold out already, so I wouldn't hesitate too much with this deal. Apple Watch 12 (42mm): was $399 now $299 @ Amazon

Apple Watch 12 (46mm): was $449 now $349 @ Amazon By Louis Ramirez

I'm buying a Switch 2 thanks to this deal... (Image credit: Tom's Guide) Before this day is over, I'm purchasing a Switch 2 and it's all because of this deal here. I haven't purchased a gaming console in years. However, I think this is the year I return to gaming. I've always been curious about the Switch and what's cool about this deal is that you get the console, three months of Nintendo Switch Online, and Mario Kart World. SOLD! I'm actually a little shocked that this deal hasn't sold out yet, but I wouldn't be surprised if it's gone by the end of this weekend. Nintendo Switch 2 + Mario Kart World bundle: was $549 now $499 @ Amazon By Louis Ramirez

Cyber Weekend starts now... (Image credit: Amazon) Welcome to Cyber Weekend, I'm Louis the deals editor-in-chief at Tom's Guide. For the next few hours I'll be guiding you through my favorite Amazon Black Friday deals still available. I've been covering Black Friday for 19 years (!), so I know a thing or two about bargain hunting. I'm also a Prime member, so I'm constantly buying stuff on Amazon. (Sneakers, gadgets, groceries, you name it). So whether you're shopping for a new TV or a new air fryer — here are my top picks this Saturday mornig. Need help finding a deal or just have general buying questions? Feel free to hit me up and I'll try my best to help. --Louis By Louis Ramirez