I've been recommending the Saatva Classic luxury innerspring hybrid to everyone asking me which mattress they should buy in today's Black Friday sales. The Satava Classic costs $1,804 (was $2,229) for a queen at Saatva, and while it's worth every cent (it's the highest-scoring mattress we've ever tested at Tom's Guide), not everyone has the budget for a Saatva. So how much do you need to spend to take home a good bed today? Based on our testing and analysis of this year's best Black Friday mattress sales, you can get an excellent hybrid mattress for $700-$900.

But I'll be honest with you: at this lower price point you will sacrifice the luxury trimmings and knock-out support and comfort of the Saatva, the top-rated option in our best mattress guide. You won't get the convenient White Glove Delivery that comes for free with the Classic either. However, you will get a perfectly comfy and cool bed for over $800 less than the cost of a Saatva Classic. Here's a closer look at all four featured mattresses, and check out our live guide to the Black Friday mattress deals for the latest price cuts.

Our reigning champ

Top 3 tried and tested mid-range alternatives

Top value Saatva rival Save $850 1. DreamCloud Classic Hybrid (queen): was $1,549 now $699 at DreamCloud Comes with up to $898 of free bedding

The DreamCloud Classic Hybrid has a similar luxury look to the Saatva, and earned 4/5 scores in our edge support, temperature regulation and pressure relief tests. The Saatva scored 5/5 in the same tests, but the DreamCloud is impressively comfy and supportive for a third of the price. A queen costs $699 today and comes with $599 of free bedding in DreamCloud's Black Friday sale, which is the best deal we've seen all year (the DreamCloud rarely comes with free bedding). Our Saatva Classic review score: ★★★★

Mid-range cooling rival Save $399.50 2. Brooklyn Bedding Copperflex Hybrid Pro (queen): was $1,332 now $932.50 at Brooklyn Bedding One of the things I love most about the Saatva Classic is the cool-touch feel that lasts all night. Few affordable hybrids replicate this, but the Copperflex Hybrid Pro comes close. Pressure relief is similar to the Saatva too, thanks to robust lumbar support and responsive contouring; the Copperflex almost moves with you to ease pressure points during the night. The Copperflex Hybrid Pro is 30% off for Black Friday, which is the biggest discount you can expect, making now a great time to buy. Our Copperflex Hybrid Pro review score: ★★★★½

Mid-range organic rival Save $512 3. Awara Classic Hybrid (queen): was $1,411 now $899 at Awara Sleep While the Saatva Classic isn't a fully organic mattress, the cover is made with organic cotton. Considering it costs nearly $1,000 less, the medium-firm Awara Classic Hybrid is made from organic New Zealand wool, organic cotton, and GOLS-certified organic latex. It has a similar bouncy, responsive feel to the Saatva, but the edge support and motion isolation aren't quite as strong. Still, if you want a latex mattress that eases pressure points and offers good back support like the Saatva, the Awara is a great choice at $899 for a queen every month. Our Awara Classic Hybrid review score: ★★★★

Are these alternatives really nearly as good as the Saatva?

We've tested all four of these mattresses, and I've personally slept on the Saatva Classic and DreamCloud Classic Hybrid. I'm not sitting here saying the DreamCloud is on the same level as the Saatva, because it isn't – the Saatva beat the DreamCloud in every test my team and I could throw at it.

But, the DreamCloud put up a strong fight considering it costs $699 for a queen versus $1,804 for a Saatva. The lab test scores are close-ish too: the Saatva earned a 24/25 score, while the DreamCloud earned a 20.5/25 score.

(Image credit: Future)

It's therefore my first recommendation to any sleeper wanting a good alternative to the Saatva. However stomach sleepers who weigh over 230lbs won't find the support they need on the DreamCloud to keep their hips lifted and their spine aligned. The Awara is firmer and therefore better for heavier bodies and front sleepers.

The Awara is also bouncier than the DreamCloud, which is made with softer, body-cradling memory foam and not firmer latex like the Awara, so it's better for those of you who need a mattress that's easier to move around on.

The Brooklyn Bedding Copperflex Pro is better than the both of those if you sleep very hot, scoring 4.5/5 for temperature regulation compared to 4/5 for the DreamCloud and Awara. But edge support is slightly weaker on the Copperflex than on the DreamCloud, so it's not as good as the DreamCloud if you share with a very restless sleeper who comes to bed later than you.

All come close, but none beat the Classic

I've been sleeping on the Saatva Classic for over two years, and have overseen two full re-tests of the luxury innerspring hybrid in as many years. It remains the highest-scoring mattress we've tested at Tom's Guide, and the best hybrid mattress for most sleepers in 2026.

(Image credit: Future)

It scored 5/5 in our pressure relief, temperature regulation and edge support tests, 4/5 for motion isolation and 5/5 in our value for money evaluation. What does all that mean? The Saatva Classic is the best option for solo sleepers, couples, people with hip and back pain, hot sleepers, and bed-sharing families needing maximum sleep space.

So who don't we recommend it to? People who weigh over 300lbs – the Saatva isn't designed to support more than 600lbs of combined weight, but the DreamCloud is – and those of you with chronic pain caused by siatica, arthritis and herniated discs. The Saatva Rx, from $1,714 at Saatva, with therapeutic foams is the better choice there.