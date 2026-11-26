The Eight Sleep Pod 6 smart mattress cover has just entered the Black Friday sales and the deal is awesome: save up to $700/£700 on a Pod 6 when you buy it with a Smart Base at Eight Sleep. That’s the biggest price drop we’ve tracked on this recently launched model, making now the best time to buy.

I’ve been testing the Pod 6 for the past three weeks and I think it’s a real contender for our best smart mattress guide. The Pod 6 wraps around your existing mattress, transforming it into a smart bed via a control hub. Standout features include active climate control, which keeps you cool in the summer and cozy in the winter, plus contactless sleep tracking with actionable sleep insights.

Eight Sleep isn’t known for their big price cuts, but up to $700/£700 off is easily one of the best Black Friday mattress deals I’ve spotted so far this year. Here’s a closer look at this unmissable sale offer…

Eight Sleep Pod 6 (twin): was $1,999 now $1,799 at Eight Sleep The current Eight Sleep sale means you can save up to $400/£400 off the Pod 6 itself, and up to $700/£700 when you buy the base as well. That’s the biggest discount we’ve tracked on this Pod, making now a great time to buy. It’s also sold in a twin/single size for the first time, bringing the price down lower for solo sleepers. Don’t forget to factor in the AutoPilot subscription, which costs from $17/£17 per month.

How the Eight Sleep Pod 6 is helping me sleep better and skip 3 a.m. wake-ups

Three weeks into testing the Eight Sleep Pod 6 and it’s already become a crucial piece of sleep tech I never knew I needed. As a smart cover, you connect it to a control hub and then wrap it around your existing mattress. (If you’re worried about the control hub ruining your bedroom aesthetic, don’t be — it’s whisper quiet and tucks neatly under most beds.)

Via a network of tubes and water, the active temperature control keeps you at your optimum sleep temperature all night. According to Eight Sleep, the Pod 6 responds to temperature fluctuations 20% faster than the Pod 5. That means no more waking up bathed in sweat during a sweltering summer, and no need to crank up the thermostat in winter.

One of the best things about the Pod 6 is that couples can customize their own side of the bed. You can set your side to be colder than the arctic if you prefer and it won’t disturb anyone else. (When I say ‘colder than the arctic’, it has a temperature range of 55°F/12°C to 110°F/43°C). Set the temperature you want via the Autopilot app, and you’re off.

(Image credit: Future)

A new feature for the Pod 6 is that it’s now sold in twin/single sizes, which means that solo sleepers can experience the benefits of this smart mattress for the first time.

I’m a big fan of contactless sleep tracking, and that’s another area where the Pod 6 shines. The Pod 6 is laced with 9 times as many sensors than its predecessor, which means more intricate sleep tracking. Access your sleep data via the Autopilot app and you can identify how your sleep patterns change night by night.

Ultimately, if you’ve been on the fence about Eight Sleep for a while and keen to see how it can help you sleep better, this deal is well worth jumping on — we’re not expecting to see it priced this low for the foreseeable. For more deals, make sure to check out our Black Friday value mattress sales live hub.

Looking for something a little cheaper? Try this deal instead

Save $600 Orion Sleep System (queen): was $2,395 now $1,795 at Orion Sleep I tested the Orion Sleep System and it impressed me with its active temperature control, rapidly heating or cooling depending on our needs. There's currently $600 off, the biggest discount we've ever seen from Orion, reducing a queen to just $1,795 (was $2,395). The sleep tracking can't compare to the Eight Sleep but the good news is you don't have to pay for it. Our Orion Sleep System review: ★★★★½

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