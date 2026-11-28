It's no secret that VPNs are some of the biggest Black Friday obsessives in the game. It's an industry that seems to offer perpetual discounts, but right now is the time of year that real savings are to be had.

Picking the right one, though, is tricky. Proton VPN, NordVPN, and Surfshark are three of the most trusted names in privacy, so here I'll be comparing which one is offering a deal that's actually worth picking up.

I won't focus too much on each product – my Proton VPN review, NordVPN review and Surfshark review are available for deep-dives into each product – but you can be sure that each one features in my guide to the best VPNs, and all are fast, reliable, and offer good privacy. Instead, I'll be focusing on how good these Black Friday VPN deals are – and which is right for you.

The deals in full

Proton VPN | 2 years

Was: $3.49 per month

Now: $2.49 per month at Proton VPN

Proton's current deal is very appealing – it's currently the best price I've seen it at all year. If you're looking for a very good privacy-focused VPN at a great price, it may be the right choice for you.



Pros and cons:

🔐 World-renowned privacy credentials

📺 Excellent streaming performance

🚀 Super-fast VPN speeds

❌ Beginners may find apps too complex



This is exclusive to Tom's Guide, and you won't find it cheaper anywhere else. It starts at $2.49 per month ($59.76 all-in) – and again, there's a 30-day refund period.

NordVPN | 2 years + 3 months extra

Was: $3.49 per month

Now: $2.99 per month at NordVPN

NordVPN's Black Friday deal isn't hugely impressive this year. However, it's still somewhat discounted, and as our #1-rated VPN overall, it's still a solid choice. Pros and cons

📺 Reliable streaming unblocking

🔐 Excellent, audited privacy credentials

🥇 Our top-rated VPN overall

❌ Not the cheapest deal available



At $2.99 per month, paid as $80.73 upfront, this NordVPN deal is good, but not the best Black Friday VPN deal. There's a 30-day refund period, so you can test it out risk-free.

Surfshark | 2 years + 3 months extra

Was: $2.49 per month

Now: $1.99 per month at Surfshark

Surfshark's current deal dropped as a surprise a few days ago, and it's now one of the best offers available. If you're looking for maximum bang-for-buck, it's one to go for. Pros and cons:

📈 Unlimited VPN usage

📱 Unlimited device installs

🤑 Excellent discount

❌ Apps aren't hugely customizable Surfshark Starter currently costs $1.99 per month, paid upfront as $53.73 for 27 months of cover. Shorter plans are available (albeit more expensive), and there's also a 30-day refund period so you can make sure it works well for you.

Which VPN deal should you go for?

In terms of price, Surfshark is clearly the winner here. At $1..99 per month, it's just a touch over $50 all-in for 27 months of cover. Considering that also allows you to install the app on as many devices as you like, it's excellent value. For more features, the Surfshark One plan is also discounted to $2.29 – the headine extra being Avira-backed antivirus.

Then, Proton VPN comes in a solid second place at $2.49 per month. While it's not as cheap as Surfshark, it's actually a bigger discount, considering Proton VPN usually goes for $3.49. Paid upfront at about $59 all-in for 24 months, it's still very affordable.

Then, NordVPN is easily the weakest deal of the three. Discounted to $2.99 per month, paid as about $80 upfront, this deal offers a meagre savings compared to its regular retail price of $3.49. What's more, we've regularly seen NordVPN drop below $3 per month throughout the year already.

With all that in mind, it's also worth considering which VPN suits you best. If you're looking for general privacy and reliable streaming performance, Surfshark is the right choice. However, if you need specialized features like Secure Core or port forwarding, only Proton VPN can provide this.

NordVPN is a good middle ground, with extras like Next-Gen Antivirus also available as an add-on. Despite the deal not being all that special, don't let that stop you buying the product that suits you best.