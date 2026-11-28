Black Friday sales are still running this weekend, and the MSI Stealth 16 AI+ (2026) that won me over back in May is on a sale you don't want to miss. Even accounting for RAMageddon price inflation, $465 off an RTX 5070Ti laptop is nothing to sneeze at. In fact, this is the lowest price we've seen for the 2026 Stealth.



Amazon has shaved $465 off the price of the Stealth, dropping it from its current MSRP of $3,099 down to $2,634. Considering the Stealth 16 AI+ has an RTX 5070Ti GPU and 32GB of on-board RAM, the fact that it's even on sale at all is a surprise.

So if your gaming laptop is struggling to keep up with all of your Baldur's Gate 3 and Skyrim mods, you may want to consider an upgrade to the Stealth before this deal runs out.

Save $465 MSI Stealth 16 AI+ (2026): was $3,099 now $2,634 at tomsguide.com Black Friday drops the Stealth 16 AI+ down to just $2,634 for the upgraded model. Featuring an Nvidia RTX 5070Ti GPU, Intel Core Ultra 9 386H CPU, 32GB of DDR5 RAM, a 1TB SSD, and a 16-inch OLED display this gaming laptop is a great choice for the gamer or content creator on the go. And even accounting for RAMageddon inflation, you're still getting $365 off the early 2026 price of $2,999.

Back when I reviewed the Stealth 16 in early May, the RTX 5070Ti version of the Stealth was retailing for $2,999. It's actually a pleasant surprise that MSI has only raised the price on that model by a measly $100 in the 6-months since. Considering plenty of other manufacturers have used the RAM shortage to justify steep price hikes on 32GB RAM configurations.

That also means you're still getting $365 off the early 2026 price. When compared to the Stealth A16 (2025) with an RTX 5070Ti, you're still getting $265 off. And the 2026 model packs a significantly better punch than the 2025 model when it comes to build quality, performance, and battery life.

In fact, this sale helps deal with one of my biggest issues with the Stealth in the first place: the price. While MSI's Stealth lineup has always been a premium product, the base RTX 5060 model always felt too pricey for a gaming laptop that could only ever hit mid-range performance. And the upgrades got expensive fast. Black Friday shaving a couple hundred dollars off makes the upgraded model significantly more attractive than it was just a few months ago.

And you'll get even more power out of the Stealth than we did in testing, since it's got a vastly more powerful GPU.

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