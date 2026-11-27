When Saatva CEO Ron Rudzin first proposed selling luxury mattresses online, he was met with disbelief. “They thought I was crazy,” Rudzin told us. “They said, ‘Sell mattresses and no one touches them before they buy?'"

But 16 years later, Saatva has proven that you can shop for a high-quality bed without the obligatory five minute lie down in a bricks and mortar store. And the mattress that has catapulted Saatva into the mainstream? The Saatva Classic, a handcrafted hybrid that marries traditional bed design with a modern approach to mattress shopping.

In an exclusive interview for Tom's Guide, Byron Golub, Saatva's Senior Vice President of Product, talks us through the design and creation of Saatva's number one mattress and explains why 'classic' never goes out of style.

2007: Saatva is born

“The Saatva Classic began with a straightforward but ambitious premise," explains Golub. "The American consumer deserved access to the kind of sleep experience typically reserved for the world’s finest hotels — without the traditional retail markup that put luxury mattresses out of reach for most people.”

The latest iteration of the Saatva Classic mattress, in our sleep lab (Image credit: Future)

To achieve that balance of 'luxury' and 'affordable', founders Ron Rudzin and Ricky Joshi had to cut out a part of the mattress buying process that, until now, had been considered integral.

They got rid of the mattress store – Saatva was going online-only.

In 2010, this was a bolder premise than it sounds today. But by losing the inherent costs of a brick-and-mortar mattress store, Saatva could pass on the savings to the customer.

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And, in doing so, hopefully cut down on what Golub describes as the familiar frustration of an industry that was “opaque, overcomplicated, and overpriced.”

2010: The Saava Classic arrives

An early version of the Saatva Classic, before the now-signature gold piping (Image credit: Saatva)

Officially launched in 2010, Saatva, which derives from the Sanskrit word meaning truth and purity, started with just one mattress.

This luxury hybrid-innerspring drew from the traditional design of hotel mattresses and would go on to become the flagship Classic.

“The Classic launched as Saatva’s founding product and was among the first luxury mattresses sold direct to the consumer online — at a time when buying a mattress without lying on it in a showroom was still a novel concept,” says Golub.

“The result was a mattress that could compete with what you’d find at a five-star property, built to support healthy sleep from the ground up.”

(Image credit: Future)

Traditional design, modern ideas

(Image credit: Saatva)

With the Classic mattress, Saatva hoped to merge three key concepts:

The traditions of European luxury bedding

The craftsmanship of American manufacturing

The belief that how you sleep impacts your health and wellbeing

Spinal alignment was a central design requirement from the start, which led to an early focus on zoned support Byron Golub, Saatva's Senior Vice President of Product

The design process resulted in a multi-layered mattress that relied on traditional innerspring support to deliver "hotel-grade" comfort but for the "everyday sleeper."

Inside the design

The Saatva Classic comes in two heights, 11.5" and 14.5", and is crafted from a combination of coils and comfort foam. Each layer contributes to the overall sleep comfort.

From top to bottom, here's a detailed look at how a Saatva Classic is constructed:

Image 1 of 3 We tested a Luxury Firm, 11.5" model of the Saatva Classic (Image credit: Future) Customizations The Classic is available in three feels. You can opt for a Plush Soft (3/10 on the mattress firmness scale), Luxury Firm (5-7/10) or Firm (8/10). The basic construction of the Classic remains the same regardless of firmness but the foams in the Eurotop have a different ILD (Impression Load Deflection) based on the feel. Saatva foams have an ILD of between 18 and 30, and the exact foam and fiber blend changes depending on the feel. The Classic is also available in two mattress heights: 11.5" and 14.5". The taller model has two extra turns in the base coil unit, to add height. A close up of the gold piping and organic cotton on the current Saatva Classic (Image credit: Future) Layer 1: Cushioned Euro top The Classic's 3-inch Euro pillowtop is encased in an organic cotton blend fabric, grown without pesticides and GMOs, backed to a low-melt polyester for durability. Tape edges give a gold damask finish. Fiberglass-free, the Classic uses a plant-based flame retardant of thistle and wool pulp, bonded with small amounts of polyester. The surface is finished with Guardin® antimicrobial botanical fabric treatment, containing thyme, geranium, lemongrass, mint and more. There's a noticeable difference between the Lumbar Zone quilting and the standard quilting on the current Saatva Classic (Image credit: Future) Layer 2: Lumbar Zone support ‘Lumbar Zone Quilting’ is used in the central third of the mattress, to add extra support at the base of the spine. This sewing technique places the tufting in close configuration, creating a tighter finish that comes pre-compressed, to avoid your body sinking. Sitting beneath is a ½” gel-infused visco-elastic memory foam lumbar crown with an ‘active spinal wire’ — a wire frame sized to the perimeter of the lumbar crown — below. Increased reinforcement at the lumbar, this unique feature is patented by Saatva. Image 1 of 3 View Original Image 2 of 3 View Original Image 3 of 3 View Original

'The most important thing about all Saatva beds'

Golub explains that the design process of the Classic is centered on the guiding principle of restorative sleep. “Every element of the Classic was interrogated through that lens," he says.

"Not just comfort in the moment of lying down, but the kind of deep, uninterrupted sleep that leaves you genuinely restored the next morning.”

It’s a bold ideal but one the brand has tried to realize practically through a focus on lumbar support. This design element is key to the Classic’s continued success — both on the market and in our Sleep Lab.

The center third of the mattress, where the heaviest part of the body rests, demands the most attention Byron Golub, Saatva's Senior Vice President of Product

I've tested the Saatva Classic multiple times and the first thing that always stands out is a sense of relief. From head-to-toe, the Classic's support enables you to let go of tension and simply relax.

Rudzin describes targeted support as the "most important thing about all Saatva beds."

"Spinal alignment was a central design requirement from the start," continues Golub, "which led to an early focus on zoned support.

This close up shows the distinction between the lumbar zone quilting (left) of the Saatva Classic and the regular quilting (right). The lumbar zone quilting is closer together, creating a firmer, more supportive feel (Image credit: Future)

"That's the understanding that the body needs different levels of firmness in different areas, and that the center third of the mattress, where the heaviest part of the body rests, demands the most attention.”

In the Classic, four design elements form this vital support core. These are:

Reinforced coils in the central third

An active spinal wire

An extra layer of support foam, zoned to the central third

Tighter, firmer quilting in the middle of the bed

This focus on support has earned the Classic endorsement from the American Chiropractic Association. Golub explains this is an independent assessment of the Classic's construction, awarded to finished models.

Hotel luxury at home

While lumbar support might be a guiding principle of the Classic, its luxury design is equally important to its success. And this hotel indulgence isn't just found in the finish, but woven through the construction process.

Because each mattress is made fresh for the person who ordered it, Saatva can use materials and construction methods that wouldn’t survive long-term storage Byron Golub, Saatva's Senior Vice President of Product

“Every Saatva Classic is built to order," explains Golub. "Production begins only after a customer places their order, through a network of factories across the United States."

Golub believes this 'off the line' delivery is essential to achieving a high-quality mattress.

These aren't official Saatva delivery people — our team is just getting to grips with the Classic mattress (Image credit: Future)

"It matters to the design in a very direct way: because each mattress is made fresh for the person who ordered it, Saatva can use materials and construction methods that wouldn’t survive long-term storage."

He notes that higher-quality foams, hand-finished upholstery, and other details might degrade if left sitting in an inventory. (While boxed mattresses have proven themselves to be a convenient way forward for the sleep industry, Saatva’s commitment to traditional flat delivery adds to the appeal of the Classic.)

A Saatva delivery van arrives with the Saatva Memory Foam Hybrid for our tester (Image credit: Future / Alison Barretta)

"It also aligns with Saatva’s commitment to sustainability," says Golub. "Building to order means no overproduction, no excess inventory, and no waste from products that never find a home."

And Golub notes the "service experience" is considered part of the product by Saatva. Free white glove delivery, including set up and old mattress removal, is as integral to the product as the tufted top.

And for a brand that emphasizes lumbar support and back pain relief, it’s a bonus that someone else carries the bed up the stairs for you.

What lies ahead: the future of the Saatva Classic

Saatva's mattress line-up has expanded over recent years (Image credit: Saatva)

Since launch in 2010, Saatva has made some significant changes, including expanding its line-up to encompass all-foam, latex and even smart beds.

The brand also opened its first Saatva Viewing Room in 2019, offering customers a chance to get hands-on with the Saatva mattress line-up, while a team of Saatva Sleep Guides are on hand to answer any questions.

Howeve, the basic design of the Saatva Classic has remained largely unchanged.

“The architecture that defined the Classic on day one — the dual coil system, the Euro pillow top, the Lumbar Zone reinforcement, our signature mattress cover made with organic cotton — remains intact,” explains Golub.

Saatva finishes the Classic mattress with gold piping and matching embroidery (Image credit: Future)

Even so, the mattress you buy in today’s Saatva mattress sales isn’t the same Classic you would have picked up in 2010. Golub explain that over the years Saatva has focused not on redesign, but on improving the caliber of the components and the refinement of the craftsmanship.

For example, in 2018 Saatva introduced its Lumbar Zone Quilting and gold damask borders. In 2023, the brand merged with Bedding Industries of America, its primary supplier, to gain more control over the quality and composition of each made-to-order mattress.

"But the bones of the product are exactly what they were at launch," says Golub. "Which is a point of pride: we got the fundamentals right.”

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