I'm a fitness editor who runs marathons for fun, with a toddler and a spaniel in tow. It's safe to say I spend a lot of time outdoors and know what I'm looking for when it comes to a winter layer. Uniqlo has been a staple in my wardrobe for a decade, but this year, I've been impressed by its Black Friday discounts.

To save you from scrolling, I've hand-picked three of the best deals to shop in the Uniqlo Black Friday sale. This unisex Light Down Volume Jacket is currently on sale for $79 and is a must-buy. The lightweight layer will keep you warm when the temperature drops, without weighing you down.

Not for you? Read on to find my other Uniqlo Black Friday picks.

Best Uniqlo Black Friday deals