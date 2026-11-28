I've worn Uniqlo for 10 years: Here are 3 winter layers I added straight to my basket in the Black Friday sale
A down puffer for $79?
I'm a fitness editor who runs marathons for fun, with a toddler and a spaniel in tow. It's safe to say I spend a lot of time outdoors and know what I'm looking for when it comes to a winter layer. Uniqlo has been a staple in my wardrobe for a decade, but this year, I've been impressed by its Black Friday discounts.
To save you from scrolling, I've hand-picked three of the best deals to shop in the Uniqlo Black Friday sale. This unisex Light Down Volume Jacket is currently on sale for $79 and is a must-buy. The lightweight layer will keep you warm when the temperature drops, without weighing you down.
Not for you? Read on to find my other Uniqlo Black Friday picks.
Quick links
- Shop all Uniqlo Black Friday deals
- Pile-Lined Fleece Combination Jacket: was $59 now $49 @ Uniqlo
- PUFFTECH Jacket: was $79 now $59 @ Uniqlo
- Light Down Volume Jacket: was $99 now $79 @ Uniqlo
Best Uniqlo Black Friday deals
This fleece is perfect for layering during the winter months, and you'll be able to use it through to spring. The men's version, with a pullover style, is even cheaper, reduced to $29 in the Black Friday sale.
This Pufftech layer is the one I reach for most. I have this jacket in two different styles, as well as the gilet version. It'll keep you warm, can be layered underneath another coat, and stows away into a tiny pouch when the weather warms up. For $59, this is a bargain; grab it while you can! The men's PUFFTECH jacket is also on sale for $59 this weekend too.
This light down jacket is perfect for the winter, weighing just 400g. Right now, you can save during the Black Friday sale, with the coat discounted to $79.
Shop more Black Friday deals
- shop all Black Friday deals at Amazon
- YETI: deals from $17 @ Amazon
- iPhone 18 Pro: free w/ unlimited @ T-Mobile
- Advent calendars: deals from $6 @ Walmart
- REI: up to 50% off Arc'teryx, Fjallraven, more
- Skechers: sneakers from $20 @ Amazon
- Alo Yoga: apparel/accessories from $29
- Ninja/Shark: deals from $39 @ Walmart
- Crocs: deals from $29 @ Amazon
- Lego sale: deals from $9 @ Amazon
- Nintendo: games from $21 @ Amazon
- TV sale: deals from $79 @ Best Buy
- Dell: monitors/laptops from $99
- Nectar: mattresses from $349 @ Nectar
Our entire staff spends hundreds of hours looking at deals to find the best values. Sign up for our newsletter to get the biggest savings on the hottest products sent to you directly.
Jane McGuire is Tom's Guide's Fitness Managing Editor, which means she looks after everything fitness-related - from running gear to yoga mats. An avid runner, Jane has tested and reviewed fitness products for the past ten years, so knows what to look for when finding a good running watch or a pair of shorts with pockets big enough for your smartphone.
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