In my ongoing quest to test the best camera phones around, I’ve been immersing myself in phones from the other side of the world. It all started with the Oppo Find X10 Pro Max a couple of months back and then the RedMagic 11S Pro recently, but now I find myself at yet another crossroads with the Vivo X500 Pro Max.

I’ve been using it for over three weeks now, and all I can say about it so far is that it’s an impressive piece of gear, especially when paired with its new 400mm Telephoto Extender Gen 2 Ultra lens. While my iPhone 18 Pro Max has set the gold standard for consistent, reliable photos and video, the Vivo X500 Pro Max has officially dethroned it as my daily camera. Here’s why.

Vivo X500 Pro Max: $1,609.99 at swiftronicsinc.com The Vivo X500 Pro Max is easily one of the most capable camera phones I've tested, pairing a 50MP main sensor with a massive 200MP ZEISS periscope telephoto lens that doubles as a telemacro shooter. It also packs a 7,800mAh battery, 6.85-inch 144Hz AMOLED display, and there's an optional telephoto converter kit that increases the range of its telephoto camera.

Inside the camera hardware

(Image credit: John Velasco / Tom's Guide)

Let me start off by explaining the camera specs of both phones. Usually, I don’t lean heavily on specs, but Vivo X500 Pro Max vs. iPhone 18 Pro Max deserves a deeper dive.

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For years, I haven't really cared much about the iPhone’s camera specs because its performance speaks for itself — and the 18 Pro Max doesn’t disappoint. It’s notable for its triple 48MP camera system, highlighted by a new four-step variable aperture (f/1.48, f/1.8, f/2.8, and f/4.0) on the main lens, giving shooters physical control over how much light hits the sensor and, inevitably, the depth of field.

That main sensor is paired with a 48MP ultrawide and a 48MP telephoto with 4x optical zoom, plus an 18MP Center Stage front camera. On the video side, it’s a beast and gets a boost from the addition of Pro Controls, offering up to 4K 120fps native recording and cinema-grade tools including ProRes RAW, Apple Log 2, and Genlock support.

Meanwhile, the Vivo X500 Pro Max counters with a powerful triple-camera system headlined by a 50MP main camera with up to 17 stops of dynamic range, paired with a 50MP ultrawide. The most impressive piece is the massive 200MP telephoto shooter with 3.5x optical zoom that is also capable of telemacro shots.

(Image credit: John Velasco / Tom's Guide)

What makes it feel more like a bridge camera is how it can be paired with optional 200mm and 400mm external ZEISS telephoto extenders. They effectively increase the range of the telephoto camera, putting the iPhone to shame. Rounding out the hardware is a 50MP autofocus selfie camera. When it comes to video, it’s capable of 8K recording, native 4K 240fps slow-motion, and 4K 120fps 10-bit 4:2:2 Log recording.

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Side-by-side comparison

In the side-by-side comparison shots I captured throughout New York City above, one trend quickly stood out: the Vivo X500 Pro Max has a penchant for producing a brighter image — and it comes at a cost.

In high-contrast scenes, that extra brightness does a great job of lifting shadows and pulling out fine details that the iPhone 18 Pro Max leaves in the dark. However, that aggressive exposure often pushes bright areas too far and leaves highlights overblown. By comparison, the iPhone manages to keep them controlled.

That same pattern carries over into low-light shooting with the main camera, where the Vivo consistently delivers a brighter overall shot.

Unmatched telephoto performance

Image 1 of 4 Vivo X500 Pro Max. (Image credit: John Velasco / Tom's Guide) Vivo X500 Pro Max. (Image credit: John Velasco / Tom's Guide) Vivo X500 Pro Max. (Image credit: John Velasco / Tom's Guide) Vivo X500 Pro Max. (Image credit: John Velasco / Tom's Guide) Image 1 of 4 View Original Image 2 of 4 View Original Image 3 of 4 View Original Image 4 of 4 View Original

If there is one area where the Vivo X500 Pro Max leaves the iPhone 18 Pro Max in the dust, it’s zoom photography. In every single telephoto shot I captured — like the one by MSG where I pointed the cameras toward a giant advertisement on the side of a building — the Vivo pulled in substantially more detail and crisp definition. Not only does it render individual bricks and distant textures better, but it also delivers a brighter overall tone.

What makes that lens even more impressive is that it pulls double duty as a telemacro shooter. Rather than locking me into the ultrawide lens for close-ups, the telephoto lets me get remarkably close to subjects while still maintaining sharp clarity. Just look at the progressive shots of the parakeet as I got closer — I really love the crisp details of its feathers.

It makes me want to leave my mirrorless camera behind

The biggest compliment I can give the Vivo X500 Pro Max is that it makes me genuinely consider leaving my dedicated mirrorless camera behind. Once I attach the optional 400mm telephoto conversion lens, the phone stops behaving like a smartphone and starts delivering authentic optical zoom.

Instead of relying on artificial portrait-mode blur or heavy digital cropping, the glass produces naturally creamy, out-of-focus backgrounds while keeping subjects in tack-sharp focus — giving photos a true DSLR-style depth that the iPhone 18 Pro Max simply can’t replicate.

Just look at the street photography snapshots I captured above, which highlight the optical quality of a combo like this. From the streets of New York, to capturing planes flying overhead, and even a shot of the Great Orion Nebula at night, the telephoto performance is on another level.

Bottom Line

(Image credit: John Velasco / Tom's Guide)

After spending more than three weeks with the Vivo X500 Pro Max, I can say it’s officially earned the title of my favorite camera phone. Between its unmatched zoom detail, telemacro versatility, and the mirrorless-like bokeh you get from the 400mm telephoto converter, it’s the first smartphone that has genuinely made me leave my mirrorless camera behind when I commute to work.

That said, all that optical power is a tough pill to swallow because importing the phone alone runs $1,609.99, and tacking on the optional telephoto converter pushes the total well over $2,000. It’s difficult to pull the trigger at that premium, especially when the iPhone 18 Pro Max exists at a much lower price. Still, I can’t overlook the utility that the Vivo X500 Pro Max brings to the table. Combined with the optional telephoto converter lens, it’s a combo I think enthusiasts will certainly appreciate.

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