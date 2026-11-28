Black Friday is over, but the best Black Friday deals are still going strong. If you had plans to pick out a brand new tablet over the course of the sales season, you may have automatically gravitated towards Apple's iPads — and with good reason. But you don't necessarily have to pick up an iPad for a solid tablet experience, and our pick for the best Android tablet is still almost a third off the normal price.

Amazon's Alexa Tablet 12 Pro is currently available for $349 in Amazon's Black Friday sale. Not only is this $150 off the normal price tag, but it's also noticeably cheaper than the current deals on Apple's cheapest iPad. However, this price only gets you the tablet with a standard display.

If you want the NanoMatte display, that version of the Alexa Tablet 12 Pro is available for $399 at Amazon. That's $50 more than the standard model, but you're still saving $150 compared to the usual price.

You may be surprised that an Amazon tablet is at the top of our best Android tablets list and one of the best iPad alternatives you can buy. Historically, the company has built up a reputation for delivering cheap tablets that are woefully underpowered compared to iPads and other Android tablets. The Alexa Tablet 12 Pro does not fall into that trap.

This is a tablet that offers a stunningly bright display with vibrant colors and a large 12-inch design. The new design is particularly sleek as well, befitting a modern tablet compared to the chunky plastic shells a lot of older Amazon-made tablets employed.

While this isn't going to be a gaming powerhouse, you still get a good amount of computing power here. That should be enough to handle a lot of your usual tablet tasks, and then some. Productivity is also on Amazon's mind, though you will need to pay up for some pricey accessories to make the most of this machine. A stylus will set you back $79, while a keyboard with built-in trackpad currently costs $129. Those prices will likely go up once Black Friday is over, though.

Cameras are good, as far as tablets go, and the battery life hit 13 hours and 17 minutes during our custom test — almost two hours more than the iPad 11. Plus, you get Alexa+ built in for all your AI needs, so long as you have either an active Prime or Alexa+ subscription.

The obvious downside is that you're locked into Amazon's ecosystem, which is going to put some people off buying. As much as things have improved, Amazon isn't quite on the same level as iPadOS or the Google-centric flavors of Android that are on offer.

But if you're looking for a great tablet that isn't an iPad at a discounted price, this is one for you to check out.

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