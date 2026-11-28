Lululemon's Black Friday sales are still here and you'll want to take a look at the sale price on these leggings. As a writer who spends more of my day than I'd like to admit in a pair of yoga pants, these Lululemon Black Friday sales are absolutely worth buying.



Lululemon's clothing skews to the pricey side, making this is the best time of year to go shopping if you've been debating an update to your atheleisure wardrobe. After all, the Glow Up Super-High-Rise Tight has dropped from $118 down to just $39. Which is a pretty unbelievable 77% discount.

With a high-rise smoothing waistband, minimal seams, and above-ankle hem these leggings are great for workouts and also good for working from your home office in peak comfort. The only downside is the lack of pockets, but I can forgive that sin in favor of 4-way stretch and sweat wicking.

Lululemon's tights and leggings can run small, so you may need to size up. Be sure to check the size guide before you click order, especially if you're between sizes at other brands. If you are a Lululemon regular, the Glow Up tights run smaller than the Align tights but are about the same size as the Wunder Train tights.

This Black Friday deal covers all of the colors, and there are plenty available. However, sizes are going fast especially on the darker shades like Navy or Graphite Gray, though there are still plenty available in Black. The bolder shades and patterns have the most availability. So go ahead and grab a few pairs. The sale gets you three pairs of leggings for the price of one, after all.

Looking for more Lululemon picks? Check out these savings