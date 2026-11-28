Cyber Monday Hoka deals: Save on 11 of the best running shoes, including the Clifton, Bondi, and Mach
Run to grab these deals!
I've had the pleasure of running, walking and hiking in some of Hoka's best shoes, and let me tell you, they live up to the hype. From city walks to 5K runs, I always feel supported.
And after wrapping up the Black Friday sales, prices on the shoes have dropped even lower as we head into Cyber Monday. I've checked out the best deals and found 11 that offer value and comfort.
Whether it's running or walking, there's something here for everyone. And if you become a Hoka member, you can get even bigger discounts — it's free and easy to join! You can get an extra $40 off orders over $200. Here are the best Hoka Cyber Monday deals right now.
Quick links
- Shop all shoes in the Hoka sale
- Hoka Arahi 8: was $150 now $99 @ Hoka
- Hoka Mach 7: was $145 now $115 @ Amazon
- Mafate Speed 4 Lite: was $180 now $108 @ Hoka
- Hoka Clifton 10: was $155 now $110 @ Hoka
- Hoka Challenger 8: was $155 now $124 @ Hoka
- Hoka Clifton 11: was $155 now $126 @ Amazon
- Hoka Mafate Speed 2: was $170 now $136 @ Hoka
- Hoka Bondi 9: was $175 now $140 @ Hoka
- Hoka Skyward Laceless: was $175 now $140 @ Hoka
- Hoka Speedgoat 7: was $165 now $132 @ Hoka
- Hoka Tecton X3: was $275 now $165 @ Hoka
Hoka running shoe deals
The Hoka Arahi 8 is a supportive stability shoe with a smooth ride that's great for easy and steady-paced daily training runs. It's very similar to the Hoka Arahi 9, so there's no need to pay more for the newer model if you're looking for a lightweight stability shoe.
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Amazon's running shoe deals vary hugely based on size and color, but it's worth checking to see if a model of the Mach 7 that suits you is on sale, because it's an excellent lightweight trainer and one of our favorite launches of 2026 here at Tom's Guide.
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The Mafate Speed 4 Lite sneakers are comfortable shoes that are built with trail exploration in mind, but thrive in an urban setting too. They're a great shoe for all-day support, and with 40% off, they become incredibly affordable for the comfort Hoka is known for.
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The Hoka Clifton 10 is a cushioned daily trainer that offers a smooth and comfortable ride. It’s perfect for beginners, and also a great option for experienced runners who need a comfy shoe to eat up the miles.
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The Hoka Challenger 8 offers a similar ride and level of cushioning to the Clifton 10 and Clifton 11 while having a lugged outsole that grips on light trails as well as being comfortable on the road. It's a great all-rounder for runners who mix up the surfaces they run on, and several colors are available in the Hoka sale.
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Amazon's deals on the Clifton 11 are random, with the price jumping around depending on the size and color you pick, but it's worth checking what's available in your size. This is the latest model of the Clifton, and some colors are around the same price as the Clifton 10 on sale.
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The Hoka Mafate 2 is currently 20% off. It provides extra cushioning and protection for trail running. It’s a bit heavier than the Speedgoat 6 but is designed for comfort mile after mile.
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The Hoka Bondi 9 is the most cushioned shoe in Hoka’s range and offers a lot of comfort and protection for easy runs as well as walking. Pretty much every color of the Bondi 9 is reduced in the Hoka sale right now. It's a max-cushioned cruiser that offers a little more comfort than even the Clifton provides, and a favorite among people who spend all day on their feet at work.
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The Skyward Laceless is not a running shoe, but it's a comfortable shoe for daily wear. It's a highly cushioned slip-on sneaker that delivers abundant comfort for long days on your feet.
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The Hoka Speedgoat 7 is the latest version of Hoka's popular trail-running shoe and offers a comfortable ride and secure grip across a wide variety of terrain. The colors and sizes still left in the sale are limited, and Bell Pepper red may not be to everyone's taste, but it's still a great money-saving option.
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This springy, carbon plate trail shoe makes every off-road run more fun, and if you are tackling epic ultramarathons and want a fast and comfortable ride, the Hoka Tecton X3 is one of the best shoes available. I've never seen it this cheap before, and there are still plenty of sizes available.
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Shop more deals
- shop all Black Friday deals at Amazon
- YETI: deals from $17 @ Amazon
- iPhone 18 Pro: free w/ unlimited @ T-Mobile
- Advent calendars: deals from $6 @ Walmart
- REI: up to 50% off Arc'teryx, Fjallraven, more
- Skechers: sneakers from $20 @ Amazon
- Alo Yoga: apparel/accessories from $29
- Ninja/Shark: deals from $39 @ Walmart
- Crocs: deals from $29 @ Amazon
- Lego sale: deals from $9 @ Amazon
- Nintendo: games from $21 @ Amazon
- TV sale: deals from $79 @ Best Buy
- Dell: monitors/laptops from $99
- Nectar: mattresses from $349 @ Nectar
Our entire staff spends hundreds of hours looking at deals to find the best values. Sign up for our newsletter to get the biggest savings on the hottest products sent to you directly.
Ashley is a staff writer on the the Reviews team at Tom’s Guide. She has a master’s degree in Magazine Journalism from Cardiff University and a BA in Journalism, Media and Sociology. She has written for titles including Women’s Health UK, writing health and wellness stories, and Virgin Radio UK, specializing in entertainment news and celebrity interviews. She has reported on a variety of topics including music, literature, motorsport, entertainment and health. She has previously reviewed live music events, books, and wellness products but discovering the top audio equipment on the market is what she does best. When she is not testing out the latest tech, you can find her either curled up with a cup of tea and a good novel or out hiking.
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