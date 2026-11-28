I've had the pleasure of running, walking and hiking in some of Hoka's best shoes, and let me tell you, they live up to the hype. From city walks to 5K runs, I always feel supported.

And after wrapping up the Black Friday sales, prices on the shoes have dropped even lower as we head into Cyber Monday. I've checked out the best deals and found 11 that offer value and comfort.

Whether it's running or walking, there's something here for everyone. And if you become a Hoka member, you can get even bigger discounts — it's free and easy to join! You can get an extra $40 off orders over $200. Here are the best Hoka Cyber Monday deals right now.

Hoka running shoe deals

Save $51 Hoka Arahi 8: was $150 now $99 at HOKA US The Hoka Arahi 8 is a supportive stability shoe with a smooth ride that's great for easy and steady-paced daily training runs. It's very similar to the Hoka Arahi 9, so there's no need to pay more for the newer model if you're looking for a lightweight stability shoe. Read more Read less ▼

Save $28 Hoka Mach 7: was $145 now $117 at Amazon Amazon's running shoe deals vary hugely based on size and color, but it's worth checking to see if a model of the Mach 7 that suits you is on sale, because it's an excellent lightweight trainer and one of our favorite launches of 2026 here at Tom's Guide. Read more Read less ▼

Save $72 Hoka Mafate Speed 4 Lite: was $180 now $108 at HOKA US The Mafate Speed 4 Lite sneakers are comfortable shoes that are built with trail exploration in mind, but thrive in an urban setting too. They're a great shoe for all-day support, and with 40% off, they become incredibly affordable for the comfort Hoka is known for. Read more Read less ▼

Save $45 Hoka Clifton 10: was $155 now $110 at HOKA US The Hoka Clifton 10 is a cushioned daily trainer that offers a smooth and comfortable ride. It’s perfect for beginners, and also a great option for experienced runners who need a comfy shoe to eat up the miles. Read more Read less ▼

Save $45 Hoka Challenger 8: was $155 now $110 at HOKA US The Hoka Challenger 8 offers a similar ride and level of cushioning to the Clifton 10 and Clifton 11 while having a lugged outsole that grips on light trails as well as being comfortable on the road. It's a great all-rounder for runners who mix up the surfaces they run on, and several colors are available in the Hoka sale. Read more Read less ▼

Save $29 Hoka Clifton 11: was $155 now $126 at Amazon Amazon's deals on the Clifton 11 are random, with the price jumping around depending on the size and color you pick, but it's worth checking what's available in your size. This is the latest model of the Clifton, and some colors are around the same price as the Clifton 10 on sale. Read more Read less ▼

Save $34 Hoka Mafate Speed 2: was $170 now $136 at HOKA US The Hoka Mafate 2 is currently 20% off. It provides extra cushioning and protection for trail running. It’s a bit heavier than the Speedgoat 6 but is designed for comfort mile after mile. Read more Read less ▼

Save $30 Hoka Bondi 9: was $170 now $140 at HOKA US The Hoka Bondi 9 is the most cushioned shoe in Hoka’s range and offers a lot of comfort and protection for easy runs as well as walking. Pretty much every color of the Bondi 9 is reduced in the Hoka sale right now. It's a max-cushioned cruiser that offers a little more comfort than even the Clifton provides, and a favorite among people who spend all day on their feet at work. Read more Read less ▼

Save $35 Hoka Skyward Laceless: was $175 now $140 at HOKA US The Skyward Laceless is not a running shoe, but it's a comfortable shoe for daily wear. It's a highly cushioned slip-on sneaker that delivers abundant comfort for long days on your feet. Read more Read less ▼

Save $33 Hoka Speedgoat 7: was $165 now $132 at HOKA US The Hoka Speedgoat 7 is the latest version of Hoka's popular trail-running shoe and offers a comfortable ride and secure grip across a wide variety of terrain. The colors and sizes still left in the sale are limited, and Bell Pepper red may not be to everyone's taste, but it's still a great money-saving option. Read more Read less ▼

Save $110 Hoka Tecton X3: was $275 now $165 at HOKA US This springy, carbon plate trail shoe makes every off-road run more fun, and if you are tackling epic ultramarathons and want a fast and comfortable ride, the Hoka Tecton X3 is one of the best shoes available. I've never seen it this cheap before, and there are still plenty of sizes available. Read more Read less ▼