Joanna Gaines’ must-have holiday items have just dropped in price for Black Friday — here’s what I’ll be adding to my shopping cart
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Whenever I am looking to elevate my living spaces with effortless charm, Joanna Gaines remains one of my sources for interior design inspo. Which is why the designer’s Magnolia Home collection has become a popular choice for fans who want to get her signature rustic warmth and cozy aesthetic.
And if you want to update your home for the holidays, Black Friday is the perfect time to pick up a great deal from this collection. Right now, the Magnolia Home by Joanna Gaines x Loloi Junie Denim / Natural Area Rug has crashed to $46 from $79 at Wayfair.
That’s a decent saving of 41%, and it will instantly bring cozy warmth for the colder months ahead. What’s more, its earth print looks stunning and will instantly upgrade your room.
So if you want to give your home a designer flair this season (without breaking the bank), here’s what I’ll be putting in my shopping cart.
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- shop all Amazon Black Friday deals
- Magnolia Chunky Chenille Knit Throw Blanket: was $39 now $32 at Wayfair
- Magnolia Jett Throw Pillow: was $53 now $40 at Wayfair
- Junied denim natural area rug: was $79 now $46 at Wayfair
- Caspian Chambray Accent Pillow: was $70 now $67 at Wayfair
Black Friday Magnolia deals
There's nothing more comfy than being covered by a warm throw. Designed with a green chenille pattern, this is also reversible to suit your mood. What's more, it's oversized to keep you toasty during those chilly evenings.
Plus, warm pillows are so relaxing. Not only is this plaid pillow soft, made from a cotton-woven exterior, but it will also add that warm holiday feel to your seating areas.
Part of the Junie Collection from Magnolia Home, this area rug was created in collaboration with Loloi. Made from power-loomed polyester and designed to be soft and shed-free, this is also OEKO-TEX certified and free from harmful substances. Measuring 18' x 18 inches, it's a great choice for adding character and warmth to any space.
These velvet pillows are exactly what you need to keep cozy all fall. Made from 100% cotton velvet, this pillow feels soft and features a floral print for comfort and style.
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- 9 best fall decor ideas for a cozy home
- Plus, here's how to make a no-carve pumpkin
- This Joanna Gaines decluttering trick is what we all should be doing
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As the Homes Content Editor, Cynthia Lawrence covers all things homes, interior decorating, and garden-related. She has a wealth of editorial experience testing the latest, ‘must-have’ home appliances, writing buying guides and the handy ‘how to’ features.
Her work has been published in various titles including, T3, Top Ten Reviews, Ideal Home, Real Homes, Livingetc. and House Beautiful, amongst many.
With a rather unhealthy obsession for all things homes and interiors, she also has an interior design blog for style inspiration and savvy storage solutions (get rid of that clutter!). When she’s not testing cool products, she’ll be searching online for more decor ideas to spruce up her family home or looking for a great bargain!
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