Whenever I am looking to elevate my living spaces with effortless charm, Joanna Gaines remains one of my sources for interior design inspo. Which is why the designer’s Magnolia Home collection has become a popular choice for fans who want to get her signature rustic warmth and cozy aesthetic.

And if you want to update your home for the holidays, Black Friday is the perfect time to pick up a great deal from this collection. Right now, the Magnolia Home by Joanna Gaines x Loloi Junie Denim / Natural Area Rug has crashed to $46 from $79 at Wayfair.

That’s a decent saving of 41%, and it will instantly bring cozy warmth for the colder months ahead. What’s more, its earth print looks stunning and will instantly upgrade your room.

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So if you want to give your home a designer flair this season (without breaking the bank), here’s what I’ll be putting in my shopping cart.

Black Friday Magnolia deals

Save 42% Magnolia Home Junied denim natural area rug: was $79 now $46 at Wayfair Part of the Junie Collection from Magnolia Home, this area rug was created in collaboration with Loloi. Made from power-loomed polyester and designed to be soft and shed-free, this is also OEKO-TEX certified and free from harmful substances. Measuring 18' x 18 inches, it's a great choice for adding character and warmth to any space.

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