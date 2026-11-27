The Sleep Number smart mattress that I’ve been testing for the past six months and credit with helping me stay asleep all night is 20% off in today’s Black Friday sales. A queen ComfortNext Lux is $2,399.20 at Sleep Number, down from $2,999. That’s the lowest price we’ve tracked, making now a great time to buy.



The majority of the beds in our guide to the best mattresses on the market are traditional mattresses that offer superb support for all sleepers and budgets. This Sleep Number mattress combines everything we love about traditional beds — such as excellent pressure relief and temperature regulation — and combines it with cutting edge tech that actively helps you sleep better.



For me, its dual support, adjustable firmness options and contactless sleep tracking make it a real contender for our guide to the best smart beds of the year. 20% off beats the 15% off sale we saw for Labor Day, making this an unmissable Black Friday mattress deal. For more options, we're also tracking the best of the Black Friday mattress deals live.

Is 20% off the ComfortNext Lux a good deal?

Yes, this Sleep Number mattress sale is an excellent deal. It actually beats the Labor Day sales we saw on the Sleep Number ComfortNext Lux, which brought the Queen down to $3,399. An extra $200 is nothing to scoff at, and that definitely makes this the right time to snag the mattress if you're concerned about saving as much money as possible.

This is a pretty new mattress, so we don't expect to see deals any larger than this in the near future. New releases tend to see smaller sales until new models slide in to replace them, so now is the time to buy.

How the ComfortNext Lux is helping me sleep better

The three main things that I love about this particular mattress are the dual support adjustability, how easy it is to use with the app and its overall comfort.

The dual support feature of this mattress means my partner and I can sleep with different firmness levels. So if she's feeling like she needs some extra support, she can crank up the firmness setting on her side while I blissfully sleep with my 55 Sleep Number setting.

(Image credit: Future)

And all of the adjustments happen through the easy-to-use mobile application. If you want to bump up the support, you just launch the app, select a Sleep Number setting and adjust it. Plus, its contactless sleep tracking even tells you at which numbers you've slept best based on your actual data, so you can know whether you're choosing the best setting for your exact needs.

And of course, the most important thing I love about the Sleep Number ComfortNext Lux is just how comfortable it is. I've never slept better than I have with this bed. I wake up feeling refreshed and rested every day, even if I have a late night and I don't get as much sleep as I probably should. Yes, it's pricey, but it really is worth every penny for the overall quality of life it has brought me.

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