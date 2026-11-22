Black Friday is by far the best time of year to be shopping for a new mattress, but what if you need more than one of the best mattresses of the year?

If you're buying your first bed, you'll need a base to go with it, and if your old bed frame is looking a bit tatty, you might want to upgrade to a new one, or even treat yourself to an adjustable base. And the good news is that you can save on mattress bundles in this year's Black Friday mattress sales, getting you a whole new bed at an excellent price.

Not all sleep brands offer bundle deals, but the ones that do can mean impressive value when you order, and often increased savings. We've picked out six of the best bundles available right now in the mattress sales, including a premium foundations, adjustable bases and traditional bed frames. Here's what's on offer...

6 outstanding mattress bundle deals for Black Friday