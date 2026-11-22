These mattress bundles in the Black Friday sales will get you a whole new bed at an unmissable price — don't miss out on these deals
Why buy a mattress when you can buy an entire bed at a Black Friday price?
Black Friday is by far the best time of year to be shopping for a new mattress, but what if you need more than one of the best mattresses of the year?
If you're buying your first bed, you'll need a base to go with it, and if your old bed frame is looking a bit tatty, you might want to upgrade to a new one, or even treat yourself to an adjustable base. And the good news is that you can save on mattress bundles in this year's Black Friday mattress sales, getting you a whole new bed at an excellent price.
Not all sleep brands offer bundle deals, but the ones that do can mean impressive value when you order, and often increased savings. We've picked out six of the best bundles available right now in the mattress sales, including a premium foundations, adjustable bases and traditional bed frames. Here's what's on offer...
6 outstanding mattress bundle deals for Black Friday
If you're going to treat yourself to our very favorite mattress - and the best hybrid mattress we've tested - it deserves to be paired with a decent base. And with Saatva's Classic bundle you'll get just that: a Classic mattress in the firmness and height of your choice, plus a foundation and a universal frame, as well as a Signature mattress pad to give your bed a finishing touch of luxury and protect your mattress at the same time. During Saatva's Black Friday sale, follow our link for the best deal on this bundle, with a queen size costing $2,423, reduced from $2,878 in the Saatva mattress sale.
Our Saatva Classic Mattress review: ★★★★★
User score: ★★★★★ (5,000+ reviews)
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If you're shopping the DreamCloud mattress sales, the DreamCloud Classic Hybrid is an excellent buy if you want a luxurious but affordable mattress, and if you pair it with DreamCloud's Bamboo bed frame you'll not only get an entire bed, but also a Serenity Essentials sleep bundle comprising pillows and a sheet set. A queen size bundle is $1,447 in the DreamCloud Black Friday sale.
Our DreamCloud Classic Hybrid Mattress review: ★★★★
User score: ★★★★½ (9,200+ reviews)
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You can rack up $700 of total savings in the Tempur-Pedic Black Friday sale when you bundle its Tempur-Ergo Smart Base with the Tempur-Adapt mattress. There's $200 off the Tempur-Adapt and another $200 off the Tempur-Ergo Smart Base, but if you put them together you'll get another $300 off in your shopping cart. Tempur-Pedic mattress deals never stick around for very long, so be sure to take advantage of this one before Black Friday's gone.
Our Tempur-Pedic Tempur-Adapt mattress review: ★★★★½
User score: ★★★★½ (11k+ reviews)
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The Nectar Classic Memory Foam mattress has long been one of our top-rated beds, boasting a quality build that feels a lot more premium than its price tag - especially if you're buying in the Nectar mattress sales. And if you're looking for one of the best memory foam mattresses, Nectar's Foundation Bundle is a fine option: along with the mattress you'll get a Foundation bed frame as well as the same Serenity sleep bundle you get with the DreamCloud above, all for $1,048 in a queen size in the Nectar Black Friday sale.
Our Nectar Classic mattress review: ★★★½
User score: ★★★★½ (55k+ reviews)
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The medium firm Casper Snow is a good mattress for side sleepers with a tendency to overheat. It's 30% off in the Casper Black Friday sale, but if you want a whole new bed you can save more with the Casper Snow Bundle. It's made up of the Snow mattress plus a Casper foundation, with a breathable mattress protector included too, and in a queen size it's 35% off in the Casper mattress sales, setting you back $2,098.20, down from $3,228.
Our Casper Snow mattress review: ★★★★
User score: ★★★★½ (1,000+ reviews)
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The Leesa Original Memory Foam mattress has recently take the top spot in our best memory foam mattress guide, thanks to its body-hugging feel that'll suit side sleepers as well as ample support for most back sleepers. It's also pretty effective at keeping temperatures down. And if you want an adjustable bed you can buy it as part of Leesa's Adjustable Bundle and do slightly better than with Lessa's 30% Black Friday deal.
Our Leesa Original Memory Foam mattress review: ★★★★
User score: ★★★★½ (27k+ reviews)
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Jim is a freelance writer and performer based in Bath, UK, whose work can be found on sites including TechRadar, Tom's Guide, T3, PetsRadar and Creative Bloq. Jim started out over a quarter of a century ago, covering technology and video games, and they've been expanding their repertoire ever since. On any given week Jim's likely to be writing about design, sleep, wellness and even cats, and has learned an awful lot about the mattress industry over the past few years.
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