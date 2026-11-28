Sorry, Jennifer, but this weighted blanket is mine. You can grab your own at 25% off below

It's cozy season and for actress Jennifer Aniston, one essential makes any night in complete. No, it's not a boxset of "Friends" reruns. It's the pressure relieving comfort of a weighted blanket, which recreates the soothing feel of a hug, or a cat in your lap. We love the Bearaby Napper weighted blanket, which is now just $169 (was $199) in Bearaby's 25% off Black Friday sale.

Speaking to Real Simple, Aniston described her weighted blanket as a "game-changer," noting that the deep pressure stimulation helps her relax and stay asleep. And in the Black Friday sales we're seeing price drops on some of the best weighted blankets, including the YnM blanket from just $22.70 at Amazon.

Looking to upgrade the rest of your sleep set-up, take a look at our guide to the best Black Friday mattress deals tracked live.

Top 5 weighted blanket deals to shop today...

Save 37% YnM Weighted Blanket (15lbs): was $35.99 now $22.70 at Amazon For sheer choice, you won't do better than YnM. Made with weighted beads in soft fabric pockets, it's available in a variety of weights, sizes and colors with prices starting from $22.70 (was $35.99). Prices vary so click around to find the right option but remember when choosing a weighted blanket, prioritize getting the right weight over the best deal. Our review: ★★★★

User score: ★★★★½ (24,300+ reviews) Read more Read less ▼

Save 25% Oodie Weighted Blanket (10lbs): was $159 now $119 at The Oodie This furry favorite is currently with one of our testers — she's struggling to get a review written because she has to keep wrestling it away from her family. Uber-cozy, the soft-touch blanket is 25% off right now, dropping it to $119 (was $159) in 10, 15 and 20lbs. Sales aren't that common at Oodie and this is a fantastic pick if you're planning some holiday shopping. User score: ★★★★★ Read more Read less ▼

How to choose a weighted blanket

(Image credit: Future)

Weight is the most important consideration when buying a weighted blanket. It should weigh roughly 10% of your overall body weight, to ensure you can comfortably move underneath it.

For children or people with limited mobility, a weighted blanket should weigh no more than 10% of overall body weight. If your child has a weighted blanket, they should be able to take it on and off easily, without any help.

It's also important to consider how the blanket is weighted. In most cases, small pockets are filled with glass beads to create weight. However, some blankets (such as the Bearaby and Cocoon) use heavy materials instead.

And be aware that weighted blankets can trap heat. You might find this adds to the coziness but for hot sleepers, we recommend looking for a weighted blanket with cooling covers.

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