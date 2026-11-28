'The one with the $144 discount': Jennifer Aniston called her weighted blanket a "game-changer" for staying asleep all night — we've tested 11 of them and these are the 5 we'd buy in today's Black Friday sales
Could you be any more cozy? Jennifer Aniston can't sleep without a weighted blanket, so to help her out, we've found the 5 best Black Friday weighted blanket deals from Bearby, Oodie, YnM and more, with prices from $22
It's cozy season and for actress Jennifer Aniston, one essential makes any night in complete. No, it's not a boxset of "Friends" reruns. It's the pressure relieving comfort of a weighted blanket, which recreates the soothing feel of a hug, or a cat in your lap. We love the Bearaby Napper weighted blanket, which is now just $169 (was $199) in Bearaby's 25% off Black Friday sale.
Speaking to Real Simple, Aniston described her weighted blanket as a "game-changer," noting that the deep pressure stimulation helps her relax and stay asleep. And in the Black Friday sales we're seeing price drops on some of the best weighted blankets, including the YnM blanket from just $22.70 at Amazon.
Looking to upgrade the rest of your sleep set-up, take a look at our guide to the best Black Friday mattress deals tracked live.
Top 5 weighted blanket deals to shop today...
Using a chunky knit to create weight — instead of beads — the Bearaby delivers even pressure relief with no bunching and better breathability. A great pick for hot sleepers, prices start at $169 (was $199) for a 10lb blanket in a rare sale from Bearaby. There are four weights available: 10lbs, 15lbs, 20lbs and 25lbs.
Our review: ★★★★½
User score: ★★★★★ (3,000+ reviews)
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For sheer choice, you won't do better than YnM. Made with weighted beads in soft fabric pockets, it's available in a variety of weights, sizes and colors with prices starting from $22.70 (was $35.99). Prices vary so click around to find the right option but remember when choosing a weighted blanket, prioritize getting the right weight over the best deal.
Our review: ★★★★
User score: ★★★★½ (24,300+ reviews)
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This double-sided weighted blanket from Layla uses honeycomb pockets for even and relaxing pressure distribution, with a silky finish on one side and a furry feel on the other. In the 50% off sale prices start at $102 for a 15lbs blanket (was $204) with the 25lbs design dropping to $142 (was $244). You also get a 30-night trial, to see if it's right for you.
Our review: ★★★★
User score: ★★★★★ (1,400+ reviews)
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This furry favorite is currently with one of our testers — she's struggling to get a review written because she has to keep wrestling it away from her family. Uber-cozy, the soft-touch blanket is 25% off right now, dropping it to $119 (was $159) in 10, 15 and 20lbs. Sales aren't that common at Oodie and this is a fantastic pick if you're planning some holiday shopping.
User score: ★★★★★
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Instead of pockets filled with beads, the Cocoon Blanket Weighted Blanket uses double-layered fabric to create Deep Touch Pressure Therapy. We're testing this luxurious feeling blanket and it's ideal if you want to treat yourself to comfort this Black Friday. 25% off reduces a small from $235 to $176.25 — or you can save 30% buying two, if you want to nail the holiday shopping.
User score: ★★★★★ (200+ reviews)
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How to choose a weighted blanket
Weight is the most important consideration when buying a weighted blanket. It should weigh roughly 10% of your overall body weight, to ensure you can comfortably move underneath it.
For children or people with limited mobility, a weighted blanket should weigh no more than 10% of overall body weight. If your child has a weighted blanket, they should be able to take it on and off easily, without any help.
It's also important to consider how the blanket is weighted. In most cases, small pockets are filled with glass beads to create weight. However, some blankets (such as the Bearaby and Cocoon) use heavy materials instead.
And be aware that weighted blankets can trap heat. You might find this adds to the coziness but for hot sleepers, we recommend looking for a weighted blanket with cooling covers.
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Ruth is an experienced Senior Staff writer at Tom’s Guide, covering all things sleep and mattresses. She writes to help people sleep better, from how-tos to the latest deals to mattress reviews, and has interviewed an array of experts who share her passion. She is also our specialist on memory foam — she’s flown around the world to see memory foam being made — and leads our hotel mattress content. She has a deep interest in the link between sleep and health, and has tried enough mattresses, from Helix to Nectar to Simba, to know the right bed really can make a difference to your wellbeing. Before joining the team at Tom’s Guide, Ruth worked as a sleep and mattress writer for our sister website, TechRadar.
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