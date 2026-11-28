Black Friday sales are still running this weekend, and our favorite budget Windows laptop is at an all-new low price. Even accounting for RAMageddon price inflation on computer hardware, this deal is still a certified bargain.



If you need a good portable laptop for school, work, or everyday email management, you can't go wrong with the Dell XPS 13 (2026).

Especially now that Dell has dropped the price by $200, bringing the XPS 13 from $749 down to just $549, well below its July 2026 initial price-tag of $699.

Save $200 Dell XPS 13: was $749 now $549 at Dell The Dell XPS 13 launched in July 2026 for just $699, though RAMageddon inflation has raised the price to $749. So this Black Friday deal gets you a full $150 off the inflated price, bringing the XPS 13 to its lowest price ever. $549 for a Series 3 Intel Core 5 processor with integrated graphics, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD is a deal you don't want to sleep on.

The XPS 13 is a featherlight 2.2 pound, ultraportable laptop that earned its 4.5-star review rating with its vibrant 2.5K touchscreen, strong performance, and incredible 14 hours of battery life.



While the base configuration of the XPS 13 is rocking Intel's budget conscious "Wildcat Lake" Core 5 320 6-core CPU, it's built on the same architecture and silicon node as Intel's flagship "Panther Lake" processor for a fraction of the cost.



That does mean the entry-level XPS doesn't have as robust a GPU as the more premium configurations, but if you're not looking for an AI-powerhouse or a gaming laptop, the built-in Intel Graphics are more than enough to check your email, browse for some good holiday deals, and run your basic Microsoft Office software.



And if that $549 is too steep a price for now, Dell is also offering payment plans starting at just $92 a month to pay off your new laptop in just 6-months.

Need more power? Check out these Black Friday Dell deals

Follow Tom's Guide on Google News and add us as a preferred source to get our up-to-date news, analysis, and reviews in your feeds.