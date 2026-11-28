Need an affordable but reliable new laptop? The Dell XPS 13 is at it's lowest price yet
An XPS for $549? Say no more.
Black Friday sales are still running this weekend, and our favorite budget Windows laptop is at an all-new low price. Even accounting for RAMageddon price inflation on computer hardware, this deal is still a certified bargain.
If you need a good portable laptop for school, work, or everyday email management, you can't go wrong with the Dell XPS 13 (2026).
Especially now that Dell has dropped the price by $200, bringing the XPS 13 from $749 down to just $549, well below its July 2026 initial price-tag of $699.
The Dell XPS 13 launched in July 2026 for just $699, though RAMageddon inflation has raised the price to $749. So this Black Friday deal gets you a full $150 off the inflated price, bringing the XPS 13 to its lowest price ever.
$549 for a Series 3 Intel Core 5 processor with integrated graphics, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD is a deal you don't want to sleep on.
The XPS 13 is a featherlight 2.2 pound, ultraportable laptop that earned its 4.5-star review rating with its vibrant 2.5K touchscreen, strong performance, and incredible 14 hours of battery life.
While the base configuration of the XPS 13 is rocking Intel's budget conscious "Wildcat Lake" Core 5 320 6-core CPU, it's built on the same architecture and silicon node as Intel's flagship "Panther Lake" processor for a fraction of the cost.
That does mean the entry-level XPS doesn't have as robust a GPU as the more premium configurations, but if you're not looking for an AI-powerhouse or a gaming laptop, the built-in Intel Graphics are more than enough to check your email, browse for some good holiday deals, and run your basic Microsoft Office software.
And if that $549 is too steep a price for now, Dell is also offering payment plans starting at just $92 a month to pay off your new laptop in just 6-months.
Need more power? Check out these Black Friday Dell deals
- Dell XPS 13 (Intel Core Ultra 7, 16GB RAM): was $1,799 now $1,249 @ Dell
- Dell 16 Plus (Intel Core Ultra 7, 16GB RAM): was $1,999 now $1,034 @ Amazon
- Dell 15 (Intel Core Ultra 7, 32GB RAM): was $2,499 now $1,170 @ Amazon
- Dell Slim Desktop (Intel Core Ultra 7, 16GB RAM): was $1,569 now $1,049 @ Best Buy
- Dell 14S (Intel Core Ultra 9, 32GB RAM): was $2,099 now $1,499 @ Best Buy
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After starting out a lab tester forTom's Guide, Laptop Mag, Tom's Hardware, and TechRadar; Madeline went on to become a staff writer at Laptop Mag. With over a decade of experience writing about tech and gaming, she may actually know a thing or two. Sometimes. When she isn't writing about the latest laptops and AI software, Madeline likes to throw herself into the ocean as a PADI scuba diving instructor and underwater photography enthusiast.
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