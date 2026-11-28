ExpressVPN’s ongoing Black Friday sale has brought it down to some of the best prices I’ve ever seen it at. Even better, the discounts apply across all three of its plans, so there are savings to be had whatever your needs.

Starting with the entry-level Basic plan, ExpressVPN is now just $2.79 per month. That gets you 28 months of protection, including four extra months completely free, for $78.12 upfront before tax. That's a whopping 81% off its regular monthly price.

If you want more from your subscription, the Advanced plan is now $3.99 per month ($111.72 upfront), 76% off its usual monthly rate. The top-tier Pro plan has dropped to $6.99 per month ($195.72 upfront), saving you 69%.

More details on ExpressVPN’s Black Friday VPN deals, and what each tier gets you below:

ExpressVPN Basic | 81% DISCOUNT | 2 years + 4 months FREE

Was: $14.99 per month

Now: $2.79 per month

ExpressVPN is one of the most private and beginner-friendly VPNs we've tested, and this exclusive deal brings discounts across all three of its plans. Even the entry-level Basic plan packs in extras like a private AI assistant and burner email addresses, giving you excellent bang for your buck. What you'll get:

🔐 Class-leading privacy and security

🚀 Great speeds on Windows

📱 Super-simple, polished apps

💰 Extras like ExpressMailGuard, ExpressAI, etc. Prices start from $2.79 per month ($78.12 all-in, before tax), and higher tiers include a password manager, eSIM, and even cyber insurance. There's also a 30-day money-back guarantee, so you can see for yourself.

Every ExpressVPN plan is packed with extras – here’s how they compare

ExpressVPN's three plans differ not only in the features they offer, but also in how far you can push each one.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Header Cell - Column 0 Basic Advanced Pro Price (2 years + 4 months) $2.79/month ($78.12 upfront) $3.99/month ($111.72 upfront) $6.99/month ($195.72 upfront) Simultaneous connections 10 12 14 Ad, tracker and malware blocker Yes Yes Yes ExpressAI 50 credits/day, 1 model, 100MB storage 100 credits/day, 1 model, 500MB storage 500 credits/day, 6 models, 2GB storage ExpressMailGuard 10MB/mo private email relay + 10 shared aliases 100MB/mo private email relay + 50 shared aliases + 1 custom domain Unlimited private email relay + unlimited shared aliases + 20 custom domains ExpressKeys No Yes, with 5GB file attachments Yes, with 10GB file attachments Dedicated IP No No Yes eSIM No 3GB, valid 3 days, 150+ destinations 3GB, valid 5 days, 150+ destinations Identity Defender (US only) No 5 ID alerts, data removal, up to $3M insurance 11 ID alerts, data removal, up to $5M insurance

Which subscription level you choose depends on what you need. If you're looking for a discount VPN and that's it, clearly the Basic plan is right for you.

The Advanced plan adds ExpressKeys, ExpressVPN's own password manager, which stores unlimited passwords and comes with a built-in 2FA authenticator. US users also get Identity Defender. The free holiday.com eSIM is a nice touch if you're travelling abroad, too. So, if you want access to all that as well as ExpressAI, it's worth the small extra outlay to upgrade to Advanced.

Express Pro adds only one new feature, a dedicated IP, but it raises the limits on everything else. The only reason I see for upgrading to Pro is if you need that dedicated IP. However, it's worth noting that ExpressVPN's version of dedicated IP is one of the best of its kind.

Proton VPN Plus – at $2.49 per month – may be a touch cheaper, but ExpressVPN's entry-level plan gives you a lot more than just a VPN. The headline extra is ExpressAI, an AI chatbot that encrypts your chats, so not even ExpressVPN can read them plus it doesn't use your conversations to train AI models. There's also ExpressMailGuard, which gives you burner email aliases for one-off sign-ups.

Overall, I strongly believe ExpressVPN offers serious bang for your buck. If you bought these extras separately, you'd easily spend tens of dollars every month, and very few VPNs, if any, offer this exact combination. Just keep in mind that this deal won't be around for long, so grab it while you can.