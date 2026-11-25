We tested 3 of Saatva’s most popular mattress toppers — the Natural Latex is great for softening firm beds, but those with back pain should opt for the Micro-Coil, while the Graphite is ideal for couples
These are the Saatva toppers we recommend for different types of sleepers, body weights, and budgets
Saatva mattress toppers are a luxury solution to improving the comfort of your existing bed, but which one should you choose? We've tested the Saatva Graphite, the Natural Latex, and the Saatva Micro-Coil Mattress Topper and while they can't compete with the high comfort and support of the best Saatva mattresses we've tested, they can make an instant difference to how well you sleep at night – if you pick the right one.
Saatva, of course, is the brand behind the top-rated option in our best mattress guide, the Saatva Classic mattress. While you won't find any toppers in this year's Saatva Black Friday sale, we still think they're worth every cent – but not every topper suits every body. Here we look at how each of these three best-selling Satava mattress toppers differ and compare, based on our testing, starting with a quick glance at each one...
- New sale alert: Save $425 on orders worth $1,000+ at Saatva
The Saatva Natural Latex Mattress Topper impressed our testers with its medium plush and naturally breathable feel, making it an excellent choice for both side and hot sleepers looking to soften up their firm bed without sacrificing reliable temperature regulation. A queen costs $345. It's rarely in the monthly Saatva mattress sale but it does come with 180 night trial and a one year warranty.
Our Saatva Natural Latex Mattress Topper review score: ★★★★½
Don't be fooled by the inclusion of micro coils, this 3" topper is plusher than you might think. Alongside a layer of memory foam, those coils contour around the touch points of the bed, with added support around the lumbar. As well as those with back pain, we recommend this topper to side and back sleepers looking to soften up a firm bed.
Our Saatva Micro-Coil Mattress Topper review score: ★★★½
We found the 3" layer of memory foam is supportive in all sleep positions, making it a great choice for anyone looking to extend the life of their current mattress. However, despite being infused with graphite, we found this topper slept warm (hot sleepers will be better off on the Natural Latex at #1). A queen costs $305.
Our Saatva Graphite Memory Foam Mattress Topper review score: ★★★½
Saatva mattress toppers compared
1. Saatva Natural Latex Mattress Topper
Best for hot sleepers
Sizes: Twin to Cal King | Depth: 1.5" | Fill: Natural latex | Comfort: Medium soft | Trial: 180 nights | Warranty: 1 year
The Saatva Natural Latex Mattress Topper may be thin at only 1.5" thick, but it's mighty. It provides a naturally cooling and responsive layer to your existing mattress. We rate the Natural Latex as medium plush, so it's well suited to side sleepers or those looking to soften up a firm bed. (For side sleepers looking for more of a 'squishy' feel, check out the Saatva Micro-Coil topper below).
Natural latex is cooling, so it's a particularly great choice for anyone prone to sleeping warm. Take note: the cotton cover is non removable for washing, but has been treated with an antimicrobial agent to reduce spread of bacteria and mold, etc.
- Read more: Saatva Natutal Latex Mattress review
2. Saatva Natural Micro-Coil Mattress Topper
Best for side sleepers
Sizes: Twin to Cal King | Depth: 3" | Fill: Foam and micro coils | Comfort: Medium soft | Trial: 180 nights | Warranty: 1 year
This 3" topper is crafted from a blend of micro coils and memory foam for deep, soothing pressure relief across the touch points of the bed. Like the Natural Latex above, we rate it as medium plush, and we recommend it to both side and back sleepers. However, heavier bodies might be better suited to the sturdier Graphite below.
As well as body contouring support, the Micro-Coil topper has zoned lumbar support, which is an excellent feature for anyone with back pain. We found that the memory foam can feel a little stuffy, but that's largely offset by the breathable coils (hot sleepers will be better off on the Natural Latex above).
- Read more: Saatva Micro-Coil Mattress Topper review
3. Saatva Graphite Memory Foam Mattress Topper
Best for combi sleepers
Sizes: Twin to Cal King | Depth: 3" | Fill: Memory and polyurethane foam | Comfort: Medium | Trial: 180 nights | Warranty: 1 year
We recommend the Graphite topper to all sleep positions, thanks to its robust 3" memory foam design that supports the spine and cushions the touch points of the bed. That dense layer of foam also helps dampen motion, making it a great choice for couples with different sleep preferences.
While the Graphite is superbly comfortable, there is one area of performance that holds it back — we found that it felt hot and stuffy at night, leading to night sweats. If you're someone prone to sleeping hot, you'll be far better suited to the Natural Latex at #1. But if you're a cool sleeper and looking for a deep mattress topper to extend the life of your existing bed, this is a great option.
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Nicola is the Sleep Editor at Tom’s Guide. With a career in journalism spanning two decades, Nicola brings experience to the team and the knowledge of what makes a great article, whether that’s a how-to mattress cleaning feature, a deep dive into melatonin gummies, or an in-depth mattress review. As a sleep editor, few better understand how important a decent mattress is to the overall quality of our sleep, and precisely how our sleep impacts our physical and mental health. As well as tackling the vast topic of sleep, Nicola joins the raft of expert mattress specialists at Tom’s Guide, who test and compare a wide range of mattresses in order to guide readers towards the very best options on the market.
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