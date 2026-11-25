Saatva mattress toppers are a luxury solution to improving the comfort of your existing bed, but which one should you choose? We've tested the Saatva Graphite, the Natural Latex, and the Saatva Micro-Coil Mattress Topper and while they can't compete with the high comfort and support of the best Saatva mattresses we've tested, they can make an instant difference to how well you sleep at night – if you pick the right one.

Saatva, of course, is the brand behind the top-rated option in our best mattress guide, the Saatva Classic mattress. While you won't find any toppers in this year's Saatva Black Friday sale, we still think they're worth every cent – but not every topper suits every body. Here we look at how each of these three best-selling Satava mattress toppers differ and compare, based on our testing, starting with a quick glance at each one...

Best for side sleepers 2. Saatva Micro-Coil Topper (twin): $235 at Saatva Don't be fooled by the inclusion of micro coils, this 3" topper is plusher than you might think. Alongside a layer of memory foam, those coils contour around the touch points of the bed, with added support around the lumbar. As well as those with back pain, we recommend this topper to side and back sleepers looking to soften up a firm bed.



Our Saatva Micro-Coil Mattress Topper review score: ★★★½

Best for combi sleepers 3. Saatva Graphite Memory Foam Topper (twin): $225 at Saatva We found the 3" layer of memory foam is supportive in all sleep positions, making it a great choice for anyone looking to extend the life of their current mattress. However, despite being infused with graphite, we found this topper slept warm (hot sleepers will be better off on the Natural Latex at #1). A queen costs $305.



Our Saatva Graphite Memory Foam Mattress Topper review score: ★★★½

Saatva mattress toppers compared

(Image credit: Future)

The Saatva Natural Latex Mattress Topper may be thin at only 1.5" thick, but it's mighty. It provides a naturally cooling and responsive layer to your existing mattress. We rate the Natural Latex as medium plush, so it's well suited to side sleepers or those looking to soften up a firm bed. (For side sleepers looking for more of a 'squishy' feel, check out the Saatva Micro-Coil topper below).



Natural latex is cooling, so it's a particularly great choice for anyone prone to sleeping warm. Take note: the cotton cover is non removable for washing, but has been treated with an antimicrobial agent to reduce spread of bacteria and mold, etc.

Read more: Saatva Natutal Latex Mattress review

(Image credit: Future)

2. Saatva Natural Micro-Coil Mattress Topper Best for side sleepers Sizes: Twin to Cal King | Depth: 3" | Fill: Foam and micro coils | Comfort: Medium soft | Trial: 180 nights | Warranty: 1 year Plush surface contours around body Best suited to side and back sleepers Zoned support for back pain relief Micro-coil layer adds breathability Potentially lacks enough support for heavier bodies

This 3" topper is crafted from a blend of micro coils and memory foam for deep, soothing pressure relief across the touch points of the bed. Like the Natural Latex above, we rate it as medium plush, and we recommend it to both side and back sleepers. However, heavier bodies might be better suited to the sturdier Graphite below.



As well as body contouring support, the Micro-Coil topper has zoned lumbar support, which is an excellent feature for anyone with back pain. We found that the memory foam can feel a little stuffy, but that's largely offset by the breathable coils (hot sleepers will be better off on the Natural Latex above).

(Image credit: Future)

We recommend the Graphite topper to all sleep positions, thanks to its robust 3" memory foam design that supports the spine and cushions the touch points of the bed. That dense layer of foam also helps dampen motion, making it a great choice for couples with different sleep preferences.



While the Graphite is superbly comfortable, there is one area of performance that holds it back — we found that it felt hot and stuffy at night, leading to night sweats. If you're someone prone to sleeping hot, you'll be far better suited to the Natural Latex at #1. But if you're a cool sleeper and looking for a deep mattress topper to extend the life of your existing bed, this is a great option.