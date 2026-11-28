Live
Cyber Monday TV deals are already here, and I'm finding the lowest prices on LG, Samsung, Roku and more
Cyber Monday has already started for TV deals!
Staff picked deals:
1. Quick Links
2. Editor's Choice
3. Latest updates
Black Friday is over, but Cyber Monday is already in full effect for TVs. Whether you're shopping for a shiny new OLED screen for the living room or a cheap bedroom panel, Cyber Monday TV deals are bringing the best at their lowest prices.
As you know, Tom's Guide is one of the best when it comes to tracking down deals, and I've been vetting TV deals for several years now. And one thing I've learned over the years is that Friday is not your only chance to snag a cheap TV.
Hiding away deep inside retailers rebranding to Cyber Monday, you can find plenty of deals that either match or undercut what you see on Black Friday — all on TVs handpicked by our experts.
That includes the 65-inch Roku OLED Pro TV for $799, which is the lowest price we've seen for an OLED TV of this size. Need something from the bargain basement for the kitchen? Amazon has TV deals starting at $69, and Best Buy has smaller OLED TVs for as low as $599.
So while the Black Friday party has ended, the Cyber Monday one has kicked off early, and we're keeping a close eye on every TV deal.
Cyber Monday TV Deals: Quick Links
- Smart TV sale: deals from $69 @ Amazon
- OLED TVs: deals from $599 @ Best Buy
- TCL 55" QM6K QD Mini-LED 4K TV: was $799 now $449 @ Best Buy
- Hisense 65" U6 Pro Mini-LED 4K TV: was $1,099 now $527 @ Amazon
- Roku 65-Inch Pro Series Smart TV: was $1,199 now $599 @ Amazon
- LG 55" C6 4K OLED TV: was $1,999 now $1,199 @ Best Buy
Cyber Monday TV Deals: top picks
Starting from just $199, if you're on a serious budget, the Amazon Ember 4-Series could be a great starter TV. Naturally, it's not as bright as OLEDs or QLEDs, but the 4K panel is capable of displaying accurate colors and has a helpful Alexa+ interface.
Read moreRead less▼
Budget Mini-LEDs
The TCL QM6K has been a Tom's Guide go-to recommendation for some time now, especially if you're on a budget and looking to spend less than $1,000. The 4K Mini-LED TV offers better brightness and backlight control than pricier competitors, supports 4K gaming at 120Hz, and if you hook up a gaming PC, the QM6K supports 4K at 144Hz. It's an all-around crowd pleaser.
Read moreRead less▼
For a 4K smart TV with Dolby Vision IQ, Mini-LED backlighting and full bandwidth HDMI 2.1 ports to make the most of your games consoles, this is a stellar price! That resolution is crispy, and a native 144Hz game mode and AMD FreeSync ensures that even PC gaming looks truly mesmerizing on this.
Read moreRead less▼
The QM7L is a fantastic way to experience TCL's SQD Mini-LED technology for much less than what you'll spend on a higher-end model. We recently awarded this TV a 4.5-star rating for its sensational color, its thorough collection of features, and its fantastically bright picture.
Read moreRead less▼
Shiny OLED deals
The C6 is LG's flagship OLED TV for 2026. In our LG C6 OLED TV review, we said the Editor's Choice TV performs brilliantly, offering top-tier brightness and colors. We're also fans of its gameplay-enhancing features, including a new Game Optimizer mode that obliterates input lag and boosts FPS on both consoles and PCs. Whether you're a gamer, sports fan, or movie buff — you won't be disappointed with the C6.
Read moreRead less▼
The Sony Bravia 6 OLED is up to $1,600 off for the 83-inch panel. This premium TV has Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos, 4 HDMI 2.1 ports, is capable of displaying over a billion colors, and has bass reflex speakers.
Read moreRead less▼
LIVE: Latest Updates
The best budget OLED just got way better
Just a few weeks ago, I reviewed the Roku Pro Series OLED, and I concluded that it's one of the best budget OLEDs you can get at the moment. Now, that's even more true, because its price just dropped to only $799 for Cyber Monday.
While it won't get as bright as a flagship-level OLED, the Pro Series still produces a dazzling picture, and has that streamlined Roku interface that many of us have come to love. The 65-inch version is now just $799 at Amazon, the lowest price I've seen it at.
- 65" Roku Pro Series 4K OLED TV: was $1,199, now $799 @ Amazon
The best OLED is $1,300 off for Black Friday, and you'll get a free gift card
My favorite OLED on the market right now, the LG C6, is significantly discounted for Cyber Monday, and you absolutely shouldn't miss it. In my review, I lauded it for its high brightness, strong color accuracy, and by far the best gaming mode I've seen on a TV. At the time of writing, Best Buy is offering a $1,300 discount on the C6, and you'll get a free $100 e-gift card with your purchase.
- 65" LG C6 4K OLED TV: was $2,699, now $1,399
Next Badge:
More Comments/Likes Until Your Next Badge
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.