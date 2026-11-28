Cyber Monday TV deals 2026 LIVE (Image credit: Future) Staff picked deals:

1. Quick Links

2. Editor's Choice

3. Latest updates

Black Friday is over, but Cyber Monday is already in full effect for TVs. Whether you're shopping for a shiny new OLED screen for the living room or a cheap bedroom panel, Cyber Monday TV deals are bringing the best at their lowest prices.

As you know, Tom's Guide is one of the best when it comes to tracking down deals, and I've been vetting TV deals for several years now. And one thing I've learned over the years is that Friday is not your only chance to snag a cheap TV.

Hiding away deep inside retailers rebranding to Cyber Monday, you can find plenty of deals that either match or undercut what you see on Black Friday — all on TVs handpicked by our experts.

That includes the 65-inch Roku OLED Pro TV for $799, which is the lowest price we've seen for an OLED TV of this size. Need something from the bargain basement for the kitchen? Amazon has TV deals starting at $69, and Best Buy has smaller OLED TVs for as low as $599.

So while the Black Friday party has ended, the Cyber Monday one has kicked off early, and we're keeping a close eye on every TV deal.

Cyber Monday TV Deals: top picks

Amazon Ember 4-Series: was $329 now $199 at Amazon Starting from just $199, if you're on a serious budget, the Amazon Ember 4-Series could be a great starter TV. Naturally, it's not as bright as OLEDs or QLEDs, but the 4K panel is capable of displaying accurate colors and has a helpful Alexa+ interface. Read more Read less ▼

Budget Mini-LEDs

Save $302 TCL 75" QM6K 4K Mini-LED TV: was $999 now $697 at Amazon The TCL QM6K has been a Tom's Guide go-to recommendation for some time now, especially if you're on a budget and looking to spend less than $1,000. The 4K Mini-LED TV offers better brightness and backlight control than pricier competitors, supports 4K gaming at 120Hz, and if you hook up a gaming PC, the QM6K supports 4K at 144Hz. It's an all-around crowd pleaser. Read more Read less ▼

Save $170 Hisense 75" U6SF Pro 4K Mini-LED TV: was $799 now $629 at Amazon For a 4K smart TV with Dolby Vision IQ, Mini-LED backlighting and full bandwidth HDMI 2.1 ports to make the most of your games consoles, this is a stellar price! That resolution is crispy, and a native 144Hz game mode and AMD FreeSync ensures that even PC gaming looks truly mesmerizing on this. Read more Read less ▼

Save $650 TCL 65" QM7L SQD Mini-LED 4K TV: was $1,499 now $849 at Amazon The QM7L is a fantastic way to experience TCL's SQD Mini-LED technology for much less than what you'll spend on a higher-end model. We recently awarded this TV a 4.5-star rating for its sensational color, its thorough collection of features, and its fantastically bright picture. Read more Read less ▼

Shiny OLED deals