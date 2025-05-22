PlayStation’s epic Memorial Day sale has PS5 games from $5 — these are the 11 best deals I’d buy

The long Memorial Day weekend is the perfect excuse to dive into some excellent PS5 games, and the PlayStation Store is giving you the perfect excuse with its new sales event called "Multiverse of Games".

This sale runs until June 5, and packs more than 2,000 deals across PS5 and PS4 games (as well as a selection of DLC content and in-game currencies). There are plenty of epic titles in this sale, including our pick for the best PS5 game you can play, God of War Ragnarök, which is now just $39 (was $69).

At the same time, Amazon and Best Buy are also offering rival deals, so whether you prefer a digital download or a physical game disc, here are the PS5 deals that I've got my eyes on ahead of the Memorial Day weekend.

Best PlayStation Store deals

Best PS5 game deals right now

EA Sports College Football 25: was $69 now $9 at Best Buy After more than a decade of waiting, EA has returned to the world of NCAA football in the appropriately titled College Football 25. And this simulation of college football was worth the weight. Offering a slightly more arcade-style pace than its Madden sibling, and letting you play as the biggest schools in the country, it lived up to all those years of anticipation.

Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga: was $59 now $19 at Amazon Return to a galaxy far, far away in the biggest Lego Star Wars game to date. Experience the entirety of The Skywalker Saga in plastic-brick form and collect more than 300 playable characters as you smash everything in sight. From The Phantom Menace through The Rise of Skywalker, this is the ultimate retelling of the greatest sci-fi sagas ever told.

Dead Island 2: was $29 now $19 at Best Buy Dead Island 2 offers players a sun-soaked playground crawling with the undead. Using just about any weapon you can get your hands on, it's your job to slay your throughway Hell-A from the mansions of Beverly Hills to the boardwalk of Venice Beach. Fully playable in co-op, Dead Island 2 is a rip-roaring open-world game full of zombies to slaughter, survivors to assist and loot to collect.

Resident Evil 4: was $59 now $29 at Best Buy One of the most acclaimed and influential games of all time, Resident Evil 4 has been reborn in this full-scale remake. You play Leon S. Kennedy on a mission to rescue the President's kidnapped daughter in a spooky European village overrun with gruesome enemies. Featuring modernized gameplay and overhauled visuals, this is Resident Evil 4 as you've never seen it before.

Dragon's Dogma 2: was $69 now $30 at Amazon Dragon's Dogma 2 is an absorbing fantasy RPG that doesn't pull its punches. Set in a rich mythical universe, you set out on quests that get increasingly complex and challenging. The focus on exploration and deep combat will keep you hooked across its lengthy adventure. Plus, it looks stunning on PS5.

PGA Tour 2K25: was $69 now $50 at Amazon Following this year's dramatic Masters tournament, now is the time to step out onto the links and prove yourself a golfing whiz. PGA Tour 2K25 is the latest entry in the annual sports sim series, and boasts the level of authenticity you'd expect from a 2K game.

Final Fantasy VII Rebirth: was $69 now $58 at Amazon The anticipated second part of the Final Fantasy VII remake series, FFVII Rebirth is one of the most beautiful RPGs ever made. This game is absolutely packed with content, providing hundreds of hours of activities. At this lower price, now is a great time to give Final Fantasy VII Rebirth a shot. We loved how the side quests and minigames provided a huge amount of depth to the gameplay, and we considered it a must-own PS5 title in our Final Fantasy VII Rebirth review.

Monster Hunter Wilds: was $69 now $59 at Amazon Monster Hunter Wilds is the latest entry in the long-running series, and sees you venture into new terrortiy teeming with fearsome creatures to craft. Sticking closely to the series' well-established formula, it combines thrilling battles with deep crafting and customization. And also boats a highly cinematic main story campaign that can be played in full four-player co-op.