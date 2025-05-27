Home Depot’s Memorial Day sale ends soon — 21 last-minute deals I’d shop from $12 on patio furniture, grills and more

Roborock Q8 Max Plus Robot Vacuum and Mop:

was $819

now $419 at The Home Depot

This Roborock hybrid robot vacuum and mop stores up to 7 weeks of debris in its dust bag and comes with plenty of additional smart features. These include Carpet Boost suction, multi-level mapping and smart No-Go Zone suggestions. It empties itself back into its station when it's done with a job and comes with 30 different mop modes so you can use "high-flow" in areas where grime can build up like the kitchen.