Home Depot’s Memorial Day sale ends soon — 21 last-minute deals I’d shop from $12 on patio furniture, grills and more
Get these Home Depot Memorial Day deals before they disappear
Home Depot’s Memorial Day sale is about to come to an end for another year, so here's your last chance to take advantage of some of the retailers best deals. There’s less than 48 hours left, so if you want to shop grills, patio furniture, appliances and more without breaking the bank, act fast.
Right now Home Depot’s Memorial Day sale has up to 50% off everything from tools to garden furniture. In particular, you can shop grills from $99 at Home Depot and get as much as $1,600 off appliances.
Keep scrolling to see all my favorite Home Depot deals. For more, see our Home Depot promo codes coverage, and check out the last-minute Memorial Day Adidas deals I’d shop from $9 at Amazon.
Quick Links
- shop all Home Depot deals
- Appliance sale: up to 35% off
- Furniture sale: up to 35% off
- Magic Mesh Hands Free Magnetic Screen Door: was $14 now $12
- Hampton Bay Duncan LED Outdoor Solar Light (4-Pack): was $19 now $14
- Kingsford Charcoal Grilling Briquettes (2-Pack): was $19 now $17
- Outdoor grill sale: deals from $99
- Lawnmower sale: deals from $199
- Solo Stove Pi Prime Outdoor Pizza Oven: was $349 now $329
- Roborock Q8 Max Plus Robot Vacuum and Mop: was $819 now $419
- Weber Slate 36" Flat Top Grill: was $1,049 now $949
Shop all Memorial Day deals
- Amazon Haul: Columbia, Adidas from $5 @ Amazon
- Lego sale: deals from $8 @ Amazon
- Lululemon: top picks just $9 @ Lululemon
- YETI sale: deals from $17 @ Amazon
- Crocs sale: from $19 @ Amazon
- Amazon devices: from $19 @ Amazon
- Grill sale: under $100 @ Walmart
- REI sale: 50% off @ REI
- Smart TVs: from $79 @ Amazon
- Traeger grills: deals from $389 @ Amazon
Editor's Choice
Outdoor grill sale: deals from $99 @ Home Depot
Backyard barbecue season is back. The Home Depot is discounting various charcoal, gas, propane, and pellet grills with prices from $99. The sale includes major brands like Weber, Kingsford, Blackstone, Nexgrill, and more.
Lawnmower sale: deals from $199 @ Home Depot
Home Depot has deals on push, reel, self-propelled and ride-on mowers starting from $199. The sale includes deals on RYOBI, Green Machine and more.
Furniture sale: up to 35% off @ Home Depot
The Home Depot is currently hosting a huge savings event on home decor, furniture, bedding, kitchenware and more. Save big on everything you need to refresh your home.
Tools and power equipment: up to $150 off
There's a large range of savings across Home Depot's vast collection of tools this Memorial Day weekend. These offers include serious savings on everything from power drills to riding mowers.
Appliance sale: up to 35% off @ Home Depot
Aside from epic outdoor savings, Home Depot is also hosting a huge sale on kitchen appliances. If you need fresh appliances, the retailer is slashing up to 35% off select fridges, washers, ranges and more from top brands.
Storage solutions: up to 30% off @ The Home Depot
Hoping to get your spaces organized? Don't worry — The Home Depot has the perfect storage solutions just for you. Whether it's your closet, garage or basement that needs tidying, there's plenty of shelving, rack and bin options for less at The Home Depot.
Home decor sale: up to 50% off @ Home Depot
Make a stylish statement with up to 50% off vases, storage baskets, mirrors and much more at Home Depot. The savings won't last forever, so be sure to shop this incredible sale ASAP.
Patio umbrellas: deals from $26 @ Home Depot
Protect yourself from the sun this summer with a new patio umbrella. Home Depot has patio umbrellas and bases on sale from $26 right now. The sale includes brands like Hampton Bay, Villacera, Pure Garden, and more.
Outdoor Deals
This Magic Mesh screen door is a super easy way to keep fresh air flowing while keeping bugs and pests out of your home. It's simple to install and opens and closes hands-free thanks to its magnetic strip.
Light up your garden with these budget-friendly solar lights. The LED bulbs are powered by solar panels and are great to line your pathway or the edges of your lawn. Plus, once you've set them, you can leave them there with almost no maintenance.
This side table from Westin Outdoor is an excellent addition to your garden, since it adds both functionality and style. It naturally resists fading and comes in a bunch of different colors, although the cheapest deal right now is on the Turquoise option.
This outdoor bench from Karl Home sends a nice message out into the world — welcome! Measuring 50 inches, it can seat two people and is weather resistant.
Right now you can make a solid $390 saving on this Halmuz 7-Seat Aluminum Patio Conversation Set. The set comes with a fire pit table, sofa, two armchairs, two swivel chairs and a coffee table, made with aluminum frames and furnished with soft cushions. There are four colors to choose from, but prices vary depending on which you pick.
Outdoor Cooking Deals
If you're hosting a cookout, don't forget to stock up on charcoal. These bricks are made of 100% natural materials and ash up in around 15 minutes, meaning you'll be ready to grill in no time.
If you're cooking up a pie in one of the best pizza ovens, you'll want something to help serve it up! This Gozney pizza cutter rolls smoothly and has a stainless steel blade to cut the perfect slices.
Price check: $35 @ Amazon
We rank this model as the best pizza oven for shoppers on a budget, so make sure to get this while it's discounted! In our Solo Stove Pi Prime review we loved this oven's easy setup and simple controls. It can hit an impressive 900 degrees Fahrenheit to cook a pizza in just 90 seconds.
Price check: $329 @ Amazon
Fueled by all-natural hardwood pellets and controlled with a digital controller, this grill can cook up anything from a rack of ribs to a freshly baked pie. All you have to do is set the grill temperature like you would your oven and let your Traeger do the work for you. You'll get consistent results every single time.
This flat-top from Weber is one of the best grills we've tested. We gave it a perfect 5-star rating in our Weber Slate 36 review because of its consistently excellent cooking performance, pre-seasoned griddle top and roomy capacity. We even called it "the only griddle you’ll ever need."
Appliances
The SodaStream E-TERRA lets you make sparkling water from the comfort of your own home. Three preset levels let you control your carbonation level so your sparkling water is just how you want it. The E-TERRA includes a sparkling water maker, 60L CO2 cylinder, and a dishwasher-safe reusable carbonating bottle.
For smaller kitchens, the Ninja SL401 DoubleStack XL features two 5-quart baskets on top of one another. It also comes with removable racks for each basket that let you cook even more food at once. It offers a total of six cooking functions.
Price check: $219 @ Amazon
This Roborock hybrid robot vacuum and mop stores up to 7 weeks of debris in its dust bag and comes with plenty of additional smart features. These include Carpet Boost suction, multi-level mapping and smart No-Go Zone suggestions. It empties itself back into its station when it's done with a job and comes with 30 different mop modes so you can use "high-flow" in areas where grime can build up like the kitchen.
Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox.
Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips.
Millie is a Deals Editor at Tom's Guide specializing in deals content. She also covers the latest tech news and and creates how-to articles about everything from phones, streaming devices, and headphones to apps and video games. In her spare time, she enjoys reading, gaming on her Nintendo Switch and creating digital art.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.