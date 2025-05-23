Epic Patagonia Memorial Day sale is live — 15 deals I'm shopping this weekend

Gearing up for summer adventures? You're in luck. Patagonia is hosting an epic Memorial Day sale with deals on all the apparel and gear you'll need for upcoming hikes, camping trips or beach excursions.

It's no secret that Patagonia is the ultimate outdoor apparel shop — and right now, you can save an extra 20% on already discounted web specials (AKA Patagonia's sale section). From now through May 27, add promo code "FUNHOG" at checkout and watch the prices drop instantly.

From t-shirts and shorts to jumpsuits and rain jackets, Patagonia can help you upgrade your wardrobe with deals starting at just $18. So don't wait — keep scrolling to check out my top picks from the Memorial Day sale!

Best Patagonia Deals

Patagonia P-6 Logo Trucker Hat: was $39 now $15 at Patagonia If you want to wear the Patagonia logo proudly, this is the hat for you. This close-fitting, low-crown trucker hat has an organic cotton front, a recycled polyester mesh back and an adjustable snap closure. Be sure to use promo code 'FUNHOG' at checkout to get this price.

Patagonia Multi Trails 8” Shorts (Men's): was $79 now $43 at Patagonia These shorts are crafted for runners, thanks to reflective extras, a brief liner, two pockets, and an adjustable drawcord on the waist. But, you don't have to be exercising to enjoy a pair of shorts with added utility — especially when they're an extra 45% off. Be sure to use promo code 'FUNHOG' at checkout to get this price.

Patagonia Shop Sticker Uprisal Hoody (Unisex): was $89 now $49 at Patagonia Everyone could use a new hoodie for those chilly spring mornings and evenings. This one is made with 100% recycled knit fleece that has a brushed interior and natural stretch We're also loving it's two-toned green hues. Be sure to use promo code 'FUNHOG' at checkout to get this price.

Patagonia Tech Skort (Women's): was $89 now $61 at Patagonia This adorable skort is perfect for the season ahead! Super light and quick-drying, the technical skort features four-way stretch material for working out or hitting the trails. Plus, it has two front pockets and a zip security pocket to keep all your belongings handy. Be sure to use promo code 'FUNHOG' at checkout to get this price.

Patagonia Malihini Pataloha Shirt (Men's): was $99 now $55 at Patagonia Bring some beachy style to the Memorial Day gathering this weekend with this festive Hawaiian shirt. It's made made from soft 100% organic cotton plain weave that offers lightweight comfort in warmer weather. It's also perfect to throw in your suitcase for summer vacations. Be sure to use promo code 'FUNHOG' at checkout to get this price.

Patagonia Fleetwith Jumpsuit (Women's): was $139 now $55 at Patagonia I love a good jumpsuit! There's nothing easier than throwing on one stylish piece and heading out the door. It's stretchy, quick-drying and wrinkle-resistant. It doesn't get much better than that! Be sure to use promo code 'FUNHOG' at checkout to get this price.

Patagonia R1 Air Zip-Neck (Women's): was $129 now $71 at Patagonia This is a lightweight, breathable and quick-drying technical fleece that's great for high-exertion activities in colder conditions. Its vivid apricot color is also super eye-catching. Be sure to use promo code 'FUNHOG' at checkout to get this price.

Patagonia Houdini Stash 1/2-Zip Pullover (Men's): was $139 now $77 at Patagonia A more streamlined take on the beloved Houdini jacket, the pullover variant skips the hood — making it a better option for joggers and cyclists — and features a half zipper rather than the whole enchilada. Like its sibling, the Houdini Stash 1/2-Zip Pullover is treated with a Durable Water Repellant (DWR) coating to keep you dry. Be sure to use promo code 'FUNHOG' at checkout to get this price.

Patagonia Retro Pile Fleece Marsupial Pullover (Women's): was $149 now $83 at Patagonia For an even warmer fleece pullover option, look no further than the super-plush Patagonia Retro Pile Fleece Marsupial. Featuring a large communal front pocket with zippered access for either hand, plus a zippered chest pocket, this versatile and cozy garment is an impressive 51% off and sure to become your new cold-weather staple. Be sure to use promo code 'FUNHOG' at checkout to get this price.

Patagonia Wind Field Jacket (Women's): was $199 now $111 at Patagonia Want something that's nearly as packable as the Houdini but with greater weather resistance and warming prowess? The Patagonia Wind Field Jacket is the ticket. Designed for folks training in cool climates, it features a stretchy, moisture-resistant outer layer with soft, breathable fabric under the arms for ventilation. Be sure to use promo code 'FUNHOG' at checkout to get this price.

Patagonia Lost Canyon Vest (Women's): was $189 now $105 at Patagonia When the sun goes down, the Lost Canyon Vest is there to answer the call for creature comforts. This beautifully breathable shell is made from 2-ounce 100% polyester (70% recycled) taffeta with four-way stretch and a durable water repellent (DWR) finish, insulated with lightweight 80-g Thermogreen 100% recycled polyester. In short, it’s a great daily-wear layer that’s also great for the environment. Be sure to use promo code 'FUNHOG' at checkout to get this price.

Patagonia Natural Blend Retro Cardigan (Unisex): was $349 now $195 at Patagonia Here's another of Patagonia's gender-inclusive styles, following the same sizing rule as the Fleece Anorak Pullover I previously recommended. This cardigan is a remake of one of the brand's most iconic pieces to celebrate Patagonia's 50th anniversary. So, for just $195 you're getting vintage Patagonia at a fraction of the usual retail price. Be sure to use promo code 'FUNHOG' at checkout to get this price.