Epic Patagonia Memorial Day sale is live — 15 deals I'm shopping this weekend
Save an extra 20% on already discounted Patagonia apparel
Gearing up for summer adventures? You're in luck. Patagonia is hosting an epic Memorial Day sale with deals on all the apparel and gear you'll need for upcoming hikes, camping trips or beach excursions.
It's no secret that Patagonia is the ultimate outdoor apparel shop — and right now, you can save an extra 20% on already discounted web specials (AKA Patagonia's sale section). From now through May 27, add promo code "FUNHOG" at checkout and watch the prices drop instantly.
From t-shirts and shorts to jumpsuits and rain jackets, Patagonia can help you upgrade your wardrobe with deals starting at just $18. So don't wait — keep scrolling to check out my top picks from the Memorial Day sale!
Quick Links
- Shop all Patagonia deals
- Patagonia P-6 Logo Trucker Hat: was $39 now $15
- Patagonia Tech Skort (Women's): was $89 now $35
- Patagonia Multi Trails 8” Shorts (Men's): was $79 now $43
- Patagonia Shop Sticker Uprisal Hoody (Men's): was $89 now $49
- Patagonia Malihini Pataloha Shirt (Men's): was $99 now $55
- Patagonia Fleetwith Jumpsuit (Women's): was $139 now $55
- Patagonia R1 Air Zip-Neck (Women's): was $129 now $71
- Patagonia Houdini Stash Half-Zip Jacket (Women's): was $139 now $77
- Patagonia Houdini Stash 1/2-Zip Pullover (Men's): was $139 now $77
- Patagonia Retro Pile Fleece Pullover (Women's): was $149 now $83
- Patagonia Lost Canyon Vest (Women's): was $189 now $105
- Patagonia Wind Field Jacket (Women's): was $199 now $111
- Patagonia Re-Tool Hybrid Pullover (Women's): was $269 now $150
- Patagonia Natural Blend Retro Cardigan (Unisex): was $349 now $195
- Patagonia Insulated Powder Town Jacket (Men's): was $399 now $223
Best Patagonia Deals
If you want to wear the Patagonia logo proudly, this is the hat for you. This close-fitting, low-crown trucker hat has an organic cotton front, a recycled polyester mesh back and an adjustable snap closure. Be sure to use promo code 'FUNHOG' at checkout to get this price.
These shorts are crafted for runners, thanks to reflective extras, a brief liner, two pockets, and an adjustable drawcord on the waist. But, you don't have to be exercising to enjoy a pair of shorts with added utility — especially when they're an extra 45% off. Be sure to use promo code 'FUNHOG' at checkout to get this price.
Everyone could use a new hoodie for those chilly spring mornings and evenings. This one is made with 100% recycled knit fleece that has a brushed interior and natural stretch We're also loving it's two-toned green hues. Be sure to use promo code 'FUNHOG' at checkout to get this price.
This adorable skort is perfect for the season ahead! Super light and quick-drying, the technical skort features four-way stretch material for working out or hitting the trails. Plus, it has two front pockets and a zip security pocket to keep all your belongings handy. Be sure to use promo code 'FUNHOG' at checkout to get this price.
Retro-fabulous, this ultra-lightweight and packable women's wind/rain shell is now an impressive 44% off. It's a great jacket to have on hand no matter what the season. Be sure to use promo code 'FUNHOG' at checkout to get this price.
Bring some beachy style to the Memorial Day gathering this weekend with this festive Hawaiian shirt. It's made made from soft 100% organic cotton plain weave that offers lightweight comfort in warmer weather. It's also perfect to throw in your suitcase for summer vacations. Be sure to use promo code 'FUNHOG' at checkout to get this price.
I love a good jumpsuit! There's nothing easier than throwing on one stylish piece and heading out the door. It's stretchy, quick-drying and wrinkle-resistant. It doesn't get much better than that! Be sure to use promo code 'FUNHOG' at checkout to get this price.
This is a lightweight, breathable and quick-drying technical fleece that's great for high-exertion activities in colder conditions. Its vivid apricot color is also super eye-catching. Be sure to use promo code 'FUNHOG' at checkout to get this price.
A more streamlined take on the beloved Houdini jacket, the pullover variant skips the hood — making it a better option for joggers and cyclists — and features a half zipper rather than the whole enchilada. Like its sibling, the Houdini Stash 1/2-Zip Pullover is treated with a Durable Water Repellant (DWR) coating to keep you dry. Be sure to use promo code 'FUNHOG' at checkout to get this price.
For an even warmer fleece pullover option, look no further than the super-plush Patagonia Retro Pile Fleece Marsupial. Featuring a large communal front pocket with zippered access for either hand, plus a zippered chest pocket, this versatile and cozy garment is an impressive 51% off and sure to become your new cold-weather staple. Be sure to use promo code 'FUNHOG' at checkout to get this price.
Want something that's nearly as packable as the Houdini but with greater weather resistance and warming prowess? The Patagonia Wind Field Jacket is the ticket. Designed for folks training in cool climates, it features a stretchy, moisture-resistant outer layer with soft, breathable fabric under the arms for ventilation. Be sure to use promo code 'FUNHOG' at checkout to get this price.
When the sun goes down, the Lost Canyon Vest is there to answer the call for creature comforts. This beautifully breathable shell is made from 2-ounce 100% polyester (70% recycled) taffeta with four-way stretch and a durable water repellent (DWR) finish, insulated with lightweight 80-g Thermogreen 100% recycled polyester. In short, it’s a great daily-wear layer that’s also great for the environment. Be sure to use promo code 'FUNHOG' at checkout to get this price.
This women's hybrid fleece and insulated pullover from Patagonia is bound to keep you warm on chilly days and evenings. The fleece top provides wicking warmth, whereas the insulated Nano Puff-inspired lower offers extra weather resistance with water-repellent fabric and heat-retaining PrimaLoft insulation. (P.S. You can get the men's version for $183). Be sure to use promo code 'FUNHOG' at checkout to get this price.
Here's another of Patagonia's gender-inclusive styles, following the same sizing rule as the Fleece Anorak Pullover I previously recommended. This cardigan is a remake of one of the brand's most iconic pieces to celebrate Patagonia's 50th anniversary. So, for just $195 you're getting vintage Patagonia at a fraction of the usual retail price. Be sure to use promo code 'FUNHOG' at checkout to get this price.
Save 44% on the Patagonia Insulated Powder Town Jacket, which features a two-layer H2No Performance Standard shell and Thermogreen insulation for waterproof breathability, and a taffeta liner for easy layering. The two-way adjustable hood is helmet compatible, and the low-profile powder skirt connects to any Patagonia snow pants. Note: the women’s version of this jacket is on sale for $195. Be sure to use promo code 'FUNHOG' at checkout to get this price.
Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox.
Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips.
Olivia is a Deals Writer at Tom’s Guide. She loves all things lifestyle, shopping, and sourcing the best deals from some of the top brands, retailers, and websites around. From fashion and beauty to smart home and tech, she has an eye for finding practical, stylish, and reasonably-priced items that help make life simpler (and a little more aesthetically-pleasing). Olivia has over five years of experience writing lifestyle, commerce, and branded content for Patch.com. In her free time, she enjoys trying out new exercise classes, binge-watching the latest viral TV shows, cooking, spending time with family, and taking long walks with her dog, Gus.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.