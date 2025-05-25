Amazon Memorial Day sale is live — here's the 41 best deals from $5 I'd shop on TVs, Apple, and more

Amazon Memorial Day sales are live as we rapidly approach the day.

The long weekend is perfect for shopping, and you’ve come to the right place if you want to save money during the Amazon Memorial Day!

You can currently grab TVs on sale from $79 at Amazon. I am currently looking at the awesome Sony 65-inch Bravia 8 OLED 4K TV on sale for $1,498 at Amazon.

Amazon device deals from $19 are available for smart home shoppers. Fire TV Sticks, Echo, Ring and more are on sale with these Memorial Day deals.

You can currently shop Adidas apparel for as low as $6 at Amazon. And if you’re tailgating and need something to keep your drinks cool, check out these Yeti deals from $17 (these are excellent ones).

If you can't get enough deals, check out our full guide to this holiday's best Memorial Day sales and our Amazon promo codes. Finally, see the best deals in Lowe’s Memorial Day sale if you need things for around the home.

Editor's Choice Sales

Amazon Haul: deals from $5 @ Amazon

Amazon Haul is a new storefront featuring inexpensive deals on fashion, home, lifestyle, and more. It features over 300 million products across more than 35 product categories including brands like Columbia, Under Armour, Adidas, and more. As part of their Memorial Day sale, you can get Under Armour apparel from $5.

Lego sale: deals from $8 @ Amazon

The best Lego deals can usually be found in November and December, so I'm a little shocked that so many Lego sets are on sale now for the spring. You can get everything from Disney to Star Wars as well as generic sets.

Carhartt sale: deals from $14 @ Amazon

If you're looking to upgrade your wardrobe, Carhartt has tons of rugged and stylish pieces you'll want to rock all season long.

YETI sale: up to 20% off @ Amazon

For anyone who is always on the go, Amazon has multiple Yeti tumblers, coolers, and ramblers on sale from $17. We rarely see YETI deals so I recommend hopping on this ASAP.

Apple Watch 10 (GPS/42mm): was $399 now $299 at Amazon The latest Apple Watch model has a larger display than its predecessors, as well as a performance bump to include sleep apnea notifications, faster charging, and temperature sensing. The design is extra sleek, too. In our Apple Watch 10 review we said the optimized watchOS 11 experience and faster charging are worthwhile and make this the Apple Watch to get for most people. Plus, you can't go wrong with a pastel blue band for springtime.

Weber Spirit E-210 Gas Grill: was $610 now $399 at Amazon If you like the idea of having a covered storage area for your propane tank, the E-210 is a great option. It offers 450 square inches of cooking space total, with 360 inches of this sitting on the main cooking grid, a good amount of space for a two-burner grill.

^ Back to top

Apparel

Adidas Techfit Volleyball Shorts (Women's): was $30 now $7 at Amazon These 4-inch long Adidas shorts provider a cool, silky feel against your skin. They're great for volleyball, running, or any sport. They're available in a handful of colors with various inseam sizes ranging from 3 inches to 5 inches. It's sold via Amazon Haul.

Under Armour Ignite Pro Slide Sandal: was $40 now $12 at Amazon With the Under Armour Ignite Pro Slide Sandals, you'll be able to hit anywhere from the shower to the city in style and comfort. They come in a range of bright shades and have molded footbeds to cradle your feet. It's sold via Amazon Haul.

Under Armour Tech V-Neck T-Shirt (Women's): was $24 now $14 at Amazon The UA Tech V-Neck T-Shirt is an athletic shirt that looks at good at the gym as it does when you're out running errands. It's lightweight and made from a quick-drying, moisture-wicking fabric that'll keep you cool and dry on hot days. It's sold via Amazon Haul.

New Balance RC Short 7" (Men's): was $65 now $17 at Amazon With fast-drying, moisture-wicking material, these shorts also pack an internal brief to minimize seams and provide a frictionless run. There's a back zip pocket, too. It can cost as much as $65 at New Balance, but it's on sale in limited sizes for just $15. It's sold via Amazon Haul.

^ Back to top

Smart home

Blink Mini 2: was $39 now $19 at Amazon The Blink Mini 2 is Blink's new indoor and outdoor security camera. It's weatherproof and comes with several useful features like color night vision, person detection and an easy-to-use companion app. We noted in our Blink Mini 2 review that it didn't have the best sound quality, but if you want a cheap security camera with Alexa integration, you can't go wrong here.

Blink Video Doorbell w/ Sync Module: was $69 now $34 at Amazon Blink's video doorbell can be installed on any doorway since it runs on battery power, but it can also be wired into your existing setup to tap into your home's chime. This is an inexpensive way to monitor your property and talk to visitors via two-way audio. The included Sync module means you can store video locally without paying a monthly subscription.

Ring Battery Doorbell: was $99 now $54 at Amazon At just $54, the best value Ring Video Doorbell got even better. The newest of Ring's doorbells has head-to-toe video and package detection. You can't replace its battery, but it's a fantastic option at this price.

Arlo Video Doorbell 2K: was $129 now $59 at Amazon Anyone who is instead looking for a great deal on a video doorbell should check out this one on Arlo’s 2K video doorbell. We found a lot to like about it — for example, it works with Google, Alexa and HomeKit and can be easily installed because it runs on a battery or can be hardwired. The 2K resolution produces incredibly sharp video with 12x digital zoom. However, many of the features are gated behind the subscription and the device itself is a bit bulky.

Blink Outdoor 4 Floodlight Camera: was $129 now $64 at Amazon This bundle gets you a Blink Outdoor 4 Camera and a Blink Floodlight Mount for 50% off their combined price. This wireless setup runs entirely on battery so it can be placed on virtually any surface without existing floodlight wiring. It's perfect for use in dark areas like on a shed or the side of your home.

^ Back to top

TVs

Panasonic 65" Z85A OLED TV: was $1,799 now $999 at Amazon Panasonic TVs are making a comeback in the U.S. Built around Panasonic's HCX Pro AI Processor MKII, this OLED TV offers support for HDR10/HDR10+/Dolby Vision/HLG and Dolby Atmos audio. On the gaming front, you get a 120Hz panel with VRR, AMD FreeSync Premium, and NVIDIA G-Sync support. It comes in 55- and 65-inch size options.

^ Back to top

Outdoors/Patio

Brightech Outdoor String Lights: was $47 now $20 at Amazon Nothing adds outdoor ambiance like a killer playlist and the very best solar lights. This outdoor-rated pack is built with shatterproof plastic bulbs that are currently 56% off at Amazon. Plug them in when the sun sets and enjoy 27 feet-worth and up to six full hours of a soft, white glow.

Best Choice Products Lounge Chair Recliners (Set of 2): was $129 now $109 at Amazon Lounge in your backyard, on your patio or poolside in ultimate comfort with this set of padded, weather-resistant reclining chairs. The chairs conform to your body while an adjustable headrest adds an extra level of comfort. They also feature a lightweight, folding design so you can bring them along with you to the beach, park or your next tailgate.

Char-Broil Patio Bistro TRU-Infrared Electric Grill: was $249 now $131 at Amazon Skip the gas and charcoal for this plug-and-play electric grill. Its 320 square inches of cook space is plenty enough for up to 12 burgers or 4 large steaks. The infrared technology heats up fast, maintains even temperatures, and prevents flare-ups.

Traeger grills: deals from $389 @ Amazon

Amazon has select Traeger grill on sale from $389. The sale includes electric grills, wood pellet smokers, and portable grills. Prices start from $389 after discount.

^ Back to top

Headphones

1More SonoFlow SE: was $54 now $50 at Amazon They may cost less than $55, but the 1More SonoFlow SE are still an incredible pair of headphones. Packing 50-hour battery life, robust sound, great ANC and excellent sound quality, these 'phones delivery pretty much everything you could want for a very low price. In our 1More SonoFlow SE review, we rated them 4/5 stars.

Sony WH-1000XM5: was $399 now $298 at Amazon The XM5s are Sony's premium noise-canceling headphones and our pick for the best headphones on the market. The large, over-ear cushions are incredibly comfortable and the active noise cancelation is excellent. Plus, despite ANC being a drain on battery life, these amazing headphones still give you up to 30 hours with ANC enabled. You can push that up to 40 hours of battery life with ANC turned off.

^ Back to top

Speakers

JBL Go 3: was $39 now $29 at Amazon The JBL Go 3 is the ideal Bluetooth speaker for traveling and outdoor adventures, and it's dropped to $29 at Amazon. It's IP67 waterproof and dustproof, and ultra-compact in size. But it still offers surprisingly strong sound and up to five hours of playback on a single battery charge.

Beats Pill 2024: was $149 now $99 at Amazon This deal brings a long-awaited discount to the Beats Pill. We had a Beats Pill hands-on, and found a speaker that has (as you might expect) some massive bass and a slick look. Battery life is respectable at 24 hours, and its waterproofing makes it perfect for pool parties and outdoor use.

Sonos Move 2: was $449 now $336 at Amazon The Sonos Move 2 remains our top pick for Bluetooth speakers. It's not cheap by any stretch of the imagination, but it's loaded with smart features and has 24 hours of battery life to make sure you can keep listening for hours on end. Its sleek good looks help it worm its way into your heart as well.

^ Back to top

Home

Bissell Little Green Multipurpose Cleaner: was $123 now $99 at Amazon This is a great discount for a super portable stain removing vacuum that can be used to remove spills and messes. The clean water tank has a large 48 oz capacity, giving you more time between emptying and refilling. Plus, it comes with a 3-inch tough stain tool, HydroRinse self-cleaning hose tool, spraying crevice tool and a trial size cleaning solution.

Dyson V8 Plus Cordless Vacuum: was $469 now $349 at Amazon This Dyson V8 is designed to be super lightweight, promises up to 40 minutes battery life, and two power modes. Its soft roller cleaner head can tackle all types of hard floors, while its powerful motor head can quickly suck up dirt, dust and pet hair from carpets. It also comes with six, different accessories to suit daily tasks.

^ Back to top