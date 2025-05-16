Huge REI anniversary sale starts now — 13 can't miss deals I'd shop this weekend
Epic savings on spring apparel and accessories
The REI anniversary sale is officially live. Through May 26, all shoppers can save up to 30% off major brands like Brooks, Garmin, Hoka, and more. It's one of REI's biggest sales of the year.
Additionally, REI members (a lifetime membership costs $30) can save 20% on one full-price item via coupon code "ANNIV2025". You can shop all eligible items here including Yeti, On, Patagonia, and more.
Below I've rounded up my favorite deals in the REI anniversary sale. For more deals, make sure to check out our full guide to the best early Memorial Day sales.
Quick Links
- shop the entire REI anniversary sale
- Hydro Flask: deals from $3
- Garmin/JBL/Osprey: gadgets and devices from $8
- REI Co-op Trail 2 Waist Pack: was $29 now $14
- The North Face: apparel/accessories from $16
- Keen footwear: 25% off deals from $41
- Patagonia Houdini Jacket: was $139 now $54
- Arc'teryx Crew Neck: was $70 now $56
- Adidas Supernova Running Shoes: was $140 now $104
- Hoka Clifton 9 Running Shoes: was $145 now $116
- Co-op bicycles: deals from $119
Accessories/Devices
Keep key essentials close at hand with the REI Co-op Trail 2 Waist Pack. It features two liters of storage with one main zippered compartment, a smaller front zippered compartment and a secret stash pocket around the back. Constructed of ripstop nylon, the exterior is treated with a Durable Water Repellent (DWR) to ensure all your valuables stay dry.
Who knew sipping your favorite beverage could be so trendy? This colorful stainless steel tumbler is double-walled and vacuum-sealed, providing 40 ounces of beverage warming or chilling capacity. It also comes with a Press-In straw lid for easy sipping. Plus, the whole thing is dishwasher-safe.
Cook up your campfire favorites on this 3-in-1 camping stove that features two burners and removable cast-iron grill and griddle accessories. It also features panels to shield burners from the wind, making it simpler to cook in the great outdoors.
REI Women's Apparel Deals
Stay supported and comfortable all day long when wearing this strappy sports bra made of a merino wool blend. It's great to wear during your next hike or workout since it contours to your body and dries fast. It also features a racerback design and removable cups.
Not sure if you want to wear pants or shorts on your next hike? No problem! These versatile pants offer style, comfort — and removable legs. You can take them from hiking pants to shorts in just second thanks removable zip off legs. They're also quick drying and stretchy.
If you have plans to go skiing or hiking in the snow this winter, pick up these base layer bottoms at 30% off. Equipped with a unique fabric blend of polyester, merino wool and viscose from bamboo, these bottoms are able to wick away moisture and keep you warm. Shop these base layer bottoms for men at $49, too.
Retro-fabulous, this ultra-lightweight and packable women's wind/rain shell is an impressive 40% off in three colorful styles. It's a great jacket to have on hand no matter what the season.
These Adidas road-running shoes deliver a lightweight, responsive feel to keep you chasing your goals — whether you're training or just getting your miles in. They're breathable, provide enhanced stability and offer smooth transitions.
REI Men's Apparel Deals
This exercise top was inspired by running apparel, but then adapted to make it suitable for mountain-based high-intensity activities. It's breathable, maximizes airflow, and is designed to reduce chafing.
If you have some hikes or excursions on your agenda, these pants will be your go to. Their breathable fabric was built for movement and their durable, air permeable and water repellent properties will keep you protected from the elements.
Environmentally conscious, high-performing, and lightweight, this rain jacket is a total winner! The water-repellant jacket has a dry touch finish and stuffs into its own pocket, making it packable and easy to tote along on all your daily adventures.
We named the Brooks Glycerin 21 our favorite cushioned running shoes for short and long distances, especially if you're training for a race. In our Brooks Glycerin 21 review, we said our first 5K run in them was pleasant, especially at slower speeds. And the shoes also proved to be a good companion for longer sessions on tired legs.
The Clifton is Hoka’s most popular shoe line, and one of the most popular from any brand, and I rate it as one of the best shoes for new runners in particular thanks to the comfortable foam in its midsole. It's a generation old at this point, but still a very capable shoe.
As deals editor-in-chief at Tom’s Guide, Louis is constantly looking for ways to avoid paying full price for the latest gadgets, appliances, and apparel. With over 10 years of deals-hunting experience, Louis price checks against multiple retailers and searches high and low for the best deals to bring readers. He's also always on the look out for the best coupon codes to use when shopping. A born-and-bred New Yorker, Louis is also an avid swimmer and marathoner. His work has appeared on Gizmodo, CNET, and Time Out New York.
