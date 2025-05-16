Huge REI anniversary sale starts now — 13 can't miss deals I'd shop this weekend

The REI anniversary sale is officially live. Through May 26, all shoppers can save up to 30% off major brands like Brooks, Garmin, Hoka, and more. It's one of REI's biggest sales of the year.

Additionally, REI members (a lifetime membership costs $30) can save 20% on one full-price item via coupon code "ANNIV2025". You can shop all eligible items here including Yeti, On, Patagonia, and more.

Below I've rounded up my favorite deals in the REI anniversary sale. For more deals, make sure to check out our full guide to the best early Memorial Day sales.

Accessories/Devices

REI Co-op Trail 2 Waist Pack: was $29 now $14 at REI Keep key essentials close at hand with the REI Co-op Trail 2 Waist Pack. It features two liters of storage with one main zippered compartment, a smaller front zippered compartment and a secret stash pocket around the back. Constructed of ripstop nylon, the exterior is treated with a Durable Water Repellent (DWR) to ensure all your valuables stay dry.

Hydro Flask All Around Travel Tumbler: was $39 now $27 at REI Who knew sipping your favorite beverage could be so trendy? This colorful stainless steel tumbler is double-walled and vacuum-sealed, providing 40 ounces of beverage warming or chilling capacity. It also comes with a Press-In straw lid for easy sipping. Plus, the whole thing is dishwasher-safe.

Coleman Classic 3-in-1 Camp Stove: was $275 now $206 at REI Cook up your campfire favorites on this 3-in-1 camping stove that features two burners and removable cast-iron grill and griddle accessories. It also features panels to shield burners from the wind, making it simpler to cook in the great outdoors.

REI Women's Apparel Deals

Smartwool Intraknit Strappy Bra (Women's): was $65 now $46 at REI Stay supported and comfortable all day long when wearing this strappy sports bra made of a merino wool blend. It's great to wear during your next hike or workout since it contours to your body and dries fast. It also features a racerback design and removable cups.

Free Country Get Out There Convertible Pants (Women's): was $70 now $48 at REI Not sure if you want to wear pants or shorts on your next hike? No problem! These versatile pants offer style, comfort — and removable legs. You can take them from hiking pants to shorts in just second thanks removable zip off legs. They're also quick drying and stretchy.

Adidas Supernova Solution (Women's): was $140 now $104 at REI These Adidas road-running shoes deliver a lightweight, responsive feel to keep you chasing your goals — whether you're training or just getting your miles in. They're breathable, provide enhanced stability and offer smooth transitions.

REI Men's Apparel Deals

The North Face Basin Pants (Men's): was $100 now $74 at REI If you have some hikes or excursions on your agenda, these pants will be your go to. Their breathable fabric was built for movement and their durable, air permeable and water repellent properties will keep you protected from the elements.

Marmot PreCip Eco Rain Jacket (Men's): was $120 now $89 at REI Environmentally conscious, high-performing, and lightweight, this rain jacket is a total winner! The water-repellant jacket has a dry touch finish and stuffs into its own pocket, making it packable and easy to tote along on all your daily adventures.

Brooks Glycerin 21 (Men's): was $160 now $111 at REI We named the Brooks Glycerin 21 our favorite cushioned running shoes for short and long distances, especially if you're training for a race. In our Brooks Glycerin 21 review, we said our first 5K run in them was pleasant, especially at slower speeds. And the shoes also proved to be a good companion for longer sessions on tired legs.