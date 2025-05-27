The Mac mini M4 is my go-to Mac and it's selling at its lowest price to date

I've been using my Mac mini M4 since late November. Not only is it my favorite Mac of all time, but we named this Editor's Choice machine the best mini PC for just about anyone.

Memorial Day may be over, but right now you can score the amazing Mac mini M4 for just $499 at Amazon. (Make sure to click the on-page digital coupon to get this price). That's the lowest price I've seen for the base configuration, which offers more than enough power for most people.

Apple Mac mini M4: was $599 now $499 at Amazon No more running away from Apple’s base model Mac mini. The M4 Mac mini packs an awesome M4 chip along with a doubling of RAM to 16GB and a 256GB SSD. Port array continues to be impressive with Thunderbolt 4, HDMI, Ethernet, and more. In our Apple Mac mini M4 review we said the Editor's Choice machine is as close to perfect as it gets. Note: Click the on-page digital coupon to get this price.

This deal is for the base model with 16GB of RAM and 256GB of SSD storage. However, the more powerful Mac mini M4 Pro is also on sale for $1,237 at Amazon. Just keep in mind that the M4 Pro model has been as cheap as $1,173 in the past, so while you're saving $162 right now, it's the base model that's the better value.

The Mac mini M4 is one of our favorite mini PCs thanks to Apple's powerful M4 chipset, along with the fact that the base model Mac mini now comes with 16GB of RAM. At 5 inches wide, 5 inches deep and 2 inches tall this is Apple’s smallest Mac yet — which makes it perfect for any desk setup, especially when you’re short on space.

The biggest change besides the new M4 chip and RAM upgrade is that you now have two USB-C ports along with a headphone jack on the front of the device. This means you won’t have to pull your computer out every time you want to plug in a new device or listen to music with wired headphones.

In our Mac mini M4 review, we said the base model is an absolute powerhouse with a 10-core CPU, 10-core GPU, and a 16-core Neural Engine for Apple Intelligence and other AI-related tasks. We got it working with three external displays and even when driving all those extra pixels, it didn’t miss a beat.

Back to school season is right around the corner, but this is one deal I don't recommend waiting on.