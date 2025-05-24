Epic Amazon Memorial Day sale is live from $5 — 37 can’t-miss deals to shop on Yeti, Adidas, Blink, LG OLED TVs and more
Amazon’s Memorial Day sale has some of the best deals I've found
Amazon Memorial Day sales are live. If you plan to spend the long weekend shopping, you’ve come to the right place! I’ve been scouring Amazon's website for the best deals on my favorite products, and there’s plenty to talk about.
The Amazon Memorial Day sale is packed with awesome savings. For example, you can currently shop TVs on sale from $79 at Amazon. I currently have my eye on the awesome Sony 65-inch Bravia 8 OLED 4K TV on sale for $1,498 at Amazon.
Or, if you want to upgrade your smart home setup, you can grab Amazon device deals from $19. The sale includes deals on Fire TV Sticks, Echo, Ring and more.
Finally, there are a ton of awesome deals on apparel right now. You can currently shop Adidas apparel from $6 at Amazon. And if you’re tailgating and need something to keep your drinks cool, check out these Yeti deals from $17.
Keep scrolling to see all my favorite Amazon Memorial Day sales. Plus, check out our full guide to this holiday's best Memorial Day sales, our Amazon promo codes, and see the best deals in Lowe’s Memorial Day sale.
- Brightech Outdoor String Lights: was $47 now $20
- JBL Go 3 Bluetooth Speaker: was $39 now $29
- Blink Outdoor 4 Floodlight Camera: was $129 now $64
- Apple Watch 10 (GPS/42mm): was $399 now $299
- Nespresso Vertuo Lattissima: was $499 now $374
- Weber Spirit E-210 Gas Grill: was $610 now $399
- LG C4 4K OLED TV sale: deals from $796
Editor's Choice Sales
Amazon Haul: deals from $5 @ Amazon
Amazon Haul is a new storefront featuring inexpensive deals on fashion, home, lifestyle, and more. It features over 300 million products across more than 35 product categories including brands like Columbia, Under Armour, Adidas, and more. As part of their Memorial Day sale, you can get Under Armour apparel from $5.
Adidas sale: deals from $6 @ Amazon
From t-shirts to sneakers, Amazon is offering a wide variety of Adidas deals on men's, women's and children's apparel. After discount, deals start as low as $6. For instance, the women's Adidas Logo Tanktop (pictured) is over 40% off on Amazon and is available in a variety of colors.
Lego sale: deals from $8 @ Amazon
The best Lego deals can usually be found in November and December, so I'm a little shocked that so many Lego sets are on sale now for the spring. You can get everything from Disney to Star Wars as well as generic sets.
Carhartt sale: deals from $14 @ Amazon
If you're looking to upgrade your wardrobe, Carhartt has tons of rugged and stylish pieces you'll want to rock all season long.
YETI sale: up to 20% off @ Amazon
For anyone who is always on the go, Amazon has multiple Yeti tumblers, coolers, and ramblers on sale from $17. We rarely see YETI deals so I recommend hopping on this ASAP.
TV sale: deals from $79 @ Amazon
Amazon's current TV sale slashes prices as low as $79. While the cheapest deals are on lower-resolution 720p and 1080p sets, you can also score great discounts on 4K sets. Best Buy and Walmart are running similar sales.
Price check: from $69 @ Best Buy | from $74 @ Walmart
The latest Apple Watch model has a larger display than its predecessors, as well as a performance bump to include sleep apnea notifications, faster charging, and temperature sensing. The design is extra sleek, too. In our Apple Watch 10 review we said the optimized watchOS 11 experience and faster charging are worthwhile and make this the Apple Watch to get for most people. Plus, you can't go wrong with a pastel blue band for springtime.
If you like the idea of having a covered storage area for your propane tank, the E-210 is a great option. It offers 450 square inches of cooking space total, with 360 inches of this sitting on the main cooking grid, a good amount of space for a two-burner grill.
LG C4 4K OLED TV sale: deals from $796 @ Amazon
The C4 is LG's flagship OLED TV. It's powered by LG's A9 processor and features a 120Hz panel, Dolby Vision/ HDR10/HLG support, built-in Amazon Alexa, four HDMI 2.1 ports and Apple AirPlay 2 support. It's also one of the few OLED TVs that can natively accept a 144Hz input from a PC. In our LG C4 OLED TV review, we said the content looked colorful and dazzlingly bright on the new C4 series.
42" for $796
48" for $896
55" for $1,196
65" for $1,296
77" for $1,996
83" for $2,996
Apparel
These 4-inch long Adidas shorts provider a cool, silky feel against your skin. They're great for volleyball, running, or any sport. They're available in a handful of colors with various inseam sizes ranging from 3 inches to 5 inches. It's sold via Amazon Haul.
Right now you can score this Adidas Essentials Stretch Training T-Shirt on sale from just $13. It's made with Adidas AeroReady fabric, that wicks sweat and keeps you feeling cool and dry.
The UA Tech V-Neck T-Shirt is an athletic shirt that looks at good at the gym as it does when you're out running errands. It's lightweight and made from a quick-drying, moisture-wicking fabric that'll keep you cool and dry on hot days. It's sold via Amazon Haul.
These Adidas training shorts are now on sale from as low as $15. They have a flattering high-rise fit, and are lightweight and comfortable whether you're running or relaxing at home.
With fast-drying, moisture-wicking material, these shorts also pack an internal brief to minimize seams and provide a frictionless run. There's a back zip pocket, too. It can cost as much as $65 at New Balance, but it's on sale in limited sizes for just $15. It's sold via Amazon Haul.
Smart home
The Blink Mini 2 is Blink's new indoor and outdoor security camera. It's weatherproof and comes with several useful features like color night vision, person detection and an easy-to-use companion app. We noted in our Blink Mini 2 review that it didn't have the best sound quality, but if you want a cheap security camera with Alexa integration, you can't go wrong here.
Blink's video doorbell can be installed on any doorway since it runs on battery power, but it can also be wired into your existing setup to tap into your home's chime. This is an inexpensive way to monitor your property and talk to visitors via two-way audio. The included Sync module means you can store video locally without paying a monthly subscription.
At just $54, the best value Ring Video Doorbell got even better. The newest of Ring's doorbells has head-to-toe video and package detection. You can't replace its battery, but it's a fantastic option at this price.
This bundle gets you a Blink Outdoor 4 Camera and a Blink Floodlight Mount for 50% off their combined price. This wireless setup runs entirely on battery so it can be placed on virtually any surface without existing floodlight wiring. It's perfect for use in dark areas like on a shed or the side of your home.
TVs
The Roku Pro Series is what we called "great performance on a budget" — and that's when it was full price. For just $698, you're getting 4K quality, Mini-LED backlighting and Dolby Atmos sound. Plus, it's Roku, so there's a bunch of smart features to take advantage of, too.
Panasonic TVs are making a comeback in the U.S. Built around Panasonic's HCX Pro AI Processor MKII, this OLED TV offers support for HDR10/HDR10+/Dolby Vision/HLG and Dolby Atmos audio. On the gaming front, you get a 120Hz panel with VRR, AMD FreeSync Premium, and NVIDIA G-Sync support. It comes in 55- and 65-inch size options.
The Sony Bravia 8 OLED TV is a stellar 2024 TV. It corrals a 120Hz refresh rate on an OLED panel built for entertainment. As for HDR support, it comes equipped with Dolby Vision, HLG and HDR10, and a 50W 2.1 speaker is quite the added touch. In our Sony Bravia 8 OLED TV review, we said it offers the perfect blacks and wide off-center viewing angles that customers appreciate about OLED technology.
Introduced in LG's 2025 TV lineup, the LG C5 OLED is here as the value pick of the year. Offering a slew of features, like a range of HDR certifications and gaming specs for the PS5 Pro crowd, the C5 proves a major improvement over its predecessor. We called it "nearly flawless" and gave it a 5-star rating in our LG C5 OLED TV review.
Outdoors/Patio
Nothing adds outdoor ambiance like a killer playlist and the very best solar lights. This outdoor-rated pack is built with shatterproof plastic bulbs that are currently 56% off at Amazon. Plug them in when the sun sets and enjoy 27 feet-worth and up to six full hours of a soft, white glow.
Lounge in your backyard, on your patio or poolside in ultimate comfort with this set of padded, weather-resistant reclining chairs. The chairs conform to your body while an adjustable headrest adds an extra level of comfort. They also feature a lightweight, folding design so you can bring them along with you to the beach, park or your next tailgate.
Skip the gas and charcoal for this plug-and-play electric grill. Its 320 square inches of cook space is plenty enough for up to 12 burgers or 4 large steaks. The infrared technology heats up fast, maintains even temperatures, and prevents flare-ups.
Traeger grills: deals from $389 @ Amazon
Amazon has select Traeger grill on sale from $389. The sale includes electric grills, wood pellet smokers, and portable grills. Prices start from $389 after discount.
Headphones
We were seriously impressed with these tiny but mighty earbuds in our Jlab Jbuds Mini review. They're incredibly compact but deliver excellent sound and up to 20 hours of battery life. They even made our list of the best cheap wireless earbuds.
They may cost less than $55, but the 1More SonoFlow SE are still an incredible pair of headphones. Packing 50-hour battery life, robust sound, great ANC and excellent sound quality, these 'phones delivery pretty much everything you could want for a very low price. In our 1More SonoFlow SE review, we rated them 4/5 stars.
The Sony WF-C710N are our new choice for the best wireless earbuds under $150. They excelled in pretty much every category in our Sony WF-C710N review, delivering impressive sound, strong active noise canceling and amazing bass. Plus, their battery life lasts up to 33.5 hours with ANC off or up to 30 hours with ANC on. And their Glass Blue colorway looks amazing.
The XM5s are Sony's premium noise-canceling headphones and our pick for the best headphones on the market. The large, over-ear cushions are incredibly comfortable and the active noise cancelation is excellent. Plus, despite ANC being a drain on battery life, these amazing headphones still give you up to 30 hours with ANC enabled. You can push that up to 40 hours of battery life with ANC turned off.
Speakers
The JBL Go 3 is the ideal Bluetooth speaker for traveling and outdoor adventures, and it's dropped to $29 at Amazon. It's IP67 waterproof and dustproof, and ultra-compact in size. But it still offers surprisingly strong sound and up to five hours of playback on a single battery charge.
This deal brings a long-awaited discount to the Beats Pill. We had a Beats Pill hands-on, and found a speaker that has (as you might expect) some massive bass and a slick look. Battery life is respectable at 24 hours, and its waterproofing makes it perfect for pool parties and outdoor use.
The Sonos Move 2 remains our top pick for Bluetooth speakers. It's not cheap by any stretch of the imagination, but it's loaded with smart features and has 24 hours of battery life to make sure you can keep listening for hours on end. Its sleek good looks help it worm its way into your heart as well.
Appliances
This sleek electric Kettle heats and boils your brews quickly. With six preset heating profiles to choose from, it can extract the most flavor out of your tea or morning coffee. We rank it as one of the best electric kettles.
This is a great discount for a super portable stain removing vacuum that can be used to remove spills and messes. The clean water tank has a large 48 oz capacity, giving you more time between emptying and refilling. Plus, it comes with a 3-inch tough stain tool, HydroRinse self-cleaning hose tool, spraying crevice tool and a trial size cleaning solution.
We gave this device a perfect score of 5/5 stars in our Nespresso Vertuo Lattissima review and said "you'll struggle to do better." It looks stylish, is easy to use and clean and makes delicious drinks. After this discount, it has only gotten better.
