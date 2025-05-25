Best Apple Memorial Day deals — 15 deals I'd shop on iPads, AirPods, Apple Watches and more

Memorial Day weekend is here, and it's shaping up to be the perfect time to snag some of the latest-and-greatest Apple products without breaking the bank.

Retailers are slashing prices on Apple AirPods, iPads, MacBooks and more for the holiday sales event. Some of my favorite deals right now include the new 11-inch iPad Air M3 for $529, the lowest price we've seen yet, and the 11-inch iPad Pro M4 for $899. If you're in the market for a new Apple Watch, the already super affordable Apple Watch SE 2022 is just $169, down from $249.

Apple deals this good don't come around often, so shop all the best Apple Memorial Day sales while you can. For more even more ways to save, check out our full guide to the best Memorial Day sales.

Top Apple deals

Apple AirPod deals

Apple AirPods 4: was $129 now $119 at Amazon The AirPods 4 are the cheapest AirPods that money can buy, and we loved testing them for our four-star review. This is the non-ANC version, but you still get the same great sound, excellent touch controls and comfortable fit as the more expensive variant. The AirPods 4 boast a new design, which Apple has refined with "50 million data points" to create the most comfortable AirPods ever. They feature Apple's H2 chip, which delivers clearer calls with Voice Isolation, and a new, hands-free way to interact with Siri. The AirPods 4 also have USB-C charging and include up to 30 hours of listening time.

Apple AirPods 4 w/ ANC: was $179 now $148 at Amazon Our AirPods 4 review found a pair of earbuds with surprisingly effective ANC, solid sound and a comfortable open fit. Though four hours of battery life with ANC on isn't the best, these pack a more open fit than Apple's last earbuds with ANC, the AirPods Pro 2, and transparency mode is a nice extra touch. While we've seen the AirPods 4 with ANC drop as low as $138 before, this is still a sizable discount.

Apple Watch deals

Apple iPad deals

Apple 11" iPad (WiFi/128GB): was $349 now $299 at Amazon The 2025 iPad features a larger 11-inch (2360 x 1640) screen, A16 CPU, 12MP rear/front cameras, USB-C connectivity, and Magic Keyboard Folio ($249) support. The base model features 128GB of storage, which double the capacity of its predecessor. It's available in 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB capacities.

Apple iPad mini 7: was $499 now $399 at Amazon The new iPad mini is already getting a discount, and any price cut to this small tablet is welcome. We're big fans of its incredibly portable design and long battery life (it lasted 10 hours in our battery life tests.) It comes with speedy performance thanks to Apple's A17 Pro chip, and has a gorgeous 8.3-inch (2,266 x 1,488) Liquid Retina display. You also get 12MP cameras on the front and back and Wi-Fi 6e support. In our iPad mini 7 review, we said it delivers the full iPad experience in a tiny size.

Apple 11" iPad Air (WiFi/128GB): was $599 now $529 at Amazon The 2025 iPad Air packs Apple's M3 processor, an 11-inch LED (2360 x 1640) display, 128GB of storage, 12MP rear camera, and 12MP front camera. The tablet packs a more powerful 8-core CPU, which makes the M3 up to 35% faster for multithreaded CPU workflows than the iPad Air M1. There's also a 9-core GPU on board with 40% faster graphics performance than the M1. In our iPad Air M3 review we said its fun Apple Intelligence features, reliable battery life (9 hours w/ 41 minutes), and overall thin design make it a winning Apple slate.

Apple 13" iPad Pro (Wi-Fi/256GB): was $1,299 now $1,099 at Amazon The latest iPad Pro is one of the thinnest and most powerful iPads Apple has ever made, thanks to an all-new M4 chip. This new iPad Pro is just 0.22 inches thick and weighs a little over a pound. It also boasts an Ultra Retina XDR display with tandem OLED technology and a 12MP camera.

Apple MacBook and iMac deals

Apple 13" MacBook Air (M4): was $999 now $891 at Amazon The latest 13-inch MacBook Air M4 is Apple's greatest offering yet. In our MacBook Air M4 review, we said the Editor's Choice laptop is irresistible thanks to its speedy performance, sharper camera, and lower starting price. Powered by Apple's latest M4 chipset, it upgrades the camera from 1080p to 12MP with Center Stage support. The M4 chipset also supports dual external monitors, even when you have the laptop's lid open. It packs a 13.6-inch Liquid Retina display (2560 x 1664), Apple's M4 CPU w/ 10-core GPU, 16GB of RAM, and 256GB SSD.