Best Apple Memorial Day deals — 15 deals I'd shop on iPads, AirPods, Apple Watches and more

Take advantage of these great Apple Memorial Day deals before they're gone
Memorial Day weekend is here, and it's shaping up to be the perfect time to snag some of the latest-and-greatest Apple products without breaking the bank.
Retailers are slashing prices on Apple AirPods, iPads, MacBooks and more for the holiday sales event. Some of my favorite deals right now include the new 11-inch iPad Air M3 for $529, the lowest price we've seen yet, and the 11-inch iPad Pro M4 for $899. If you're in the market for a new Apple Watch, the already super affordable Apple Watch SE 2022 is just $169, down from $249.
Apple deals this good don't come around often, so shop all the best Apple Memorial Day sales while you can. For more even more ways to save, check out our full guide to the best Memorial Day sales.
Top Apple deals
- Apple Watch SE 2022 (GPS/40mm): was $249 now $169 @ Amazon
- 8.3" iPad mini (A17 Pro): was $499 now $399 @ Amazon
- AirPods Max: was $549 now $479 @ Amazon
- 11" iPad Air (M3): was $599 now $529 @ Amazon
- 13" iPad Pro (M4): was $1,299 now $1,099 @ Amazon
- Apple iMac (M4): was $1,299 now $1,149 @ Amazon
- 14-inch MacBook Pro (M4/512GB): was $1,599 now $1,399 @ Amazon
Apple AirPod deals
The AirPods 4 are the cheapest AirPods that money can buy, and we loved testing them for our four-star review. This is the non-ANC version, but you still get the same great sound, excellent touch controls and comfortable fit as the more expensive variant. The AirPods 4 boast a new design, which Apple has refined with "50 million data points" to create the most comfortable AirPods ever. They feature Apple's H2 chip, which delivers clearer calls with Voice Isolation, and a new, hands-free way to interact with Siri. The AirPods 4 also have USB-C charging and include up to 30 hours of listening time.
Our AirPods 4 review found a pair of earbuds with surprisingly effective ANC, solid sound and a comfortable open fit. Though four hours of battery life with ANC on isn't the best, these pack a more open fit than Apple's last earbuds with ANC, the AirPods Pro 2, and transparency mode is a nice extra touch. While we've seen the AirPods 4 with ANC drop as low as $138 before, this is still a sizable discount.
The AirPods Max are Apple's premium, retro-style headphones. They feature large ear cushions, a digital crown, active noise cancellation, and Spatial Audio. The latter feature uses head tracking to offer a surround sound experience. In our AirPods Max review, we said the 'phones offer exceptional noise-cancelling, a luxurious design, and sophisticated soundstage.
Apple Watch deals
The current-gen Apple Watch SE sports a modern processor (S8), Crash Detection capability, and watchOS 9. In our Apple Watch SE 2022 review, we called it the best Apple Watch value you'll find. It's now at its lowest price ever.
The new Apple Watch boasts a thinner/lighter design, faster charging, and a new FDA-authorized sleep apnea detection feature. Other new key features include 30% more screen area, rounded corners, and a first-ever wide-angle OLED display. In our Apple Watch 10 review we said the optimized watchOS 11 experience and faster charging are worthwhile and make this the Apple Watch to get for most people.
Apple iPad deals
The 2025 iPad features a larger 11-inch (2360 x 1640) screen, A16 CPU, 12MP rear/front cameras, USB-C connectivity, and Magic Keyboard Folio ($249) support. The base model features 128GB of storage, which double the capacity of its predecessor. It's available in 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB capacities.
The new iPad mini is already getting a discount, and any price cut to this small tablet is welcome. We're big fans of its incredibly portable design and long battery life (it lasted 10 hours in our battery life tests.) It comes with speedy performance thanks to Apple's A17 Pro chip, and has a gorgeous 8.3-inch (2,266 x 1,488) Liquid Retina display. You also get 12MP cameras on the front and back and Wi-Fi 6e support. In our iPad mini 7 review, we said it delivers the full iPad experience in a tiny size.
The 2025 iPad Air packs Apple's M3 processor, an 11-inch LED (2360 x 1640) display, 128GB of storage, 12MP rear camera, and 12MP front camera. The tablet packs a more powerful 8-core CPU, which makes the M3 up to 35% faster for multithreaded CPU workflows than the iPad Air M1. There's also a 9-core GPU on board with 40% faster graphics performance than the M1. In our iPad Air M3 review we said its fun Apple Intelligence features, reliable battery life (9 hours w/ 41 minutes), and overall thin design make it a winning Apple slate.
The 11-inch iPad Pro packs Apple's latest M4 processor paired with a stunning 11-inch Tandem OLED (2420 x 1668) display. The new M4 processor features 9 CPU cores and 10 GPU cores. In our iPad Pro 2024 review we said it could very well be the most stunning tablet ever made.
The latest iPad Pro is one of the thinnest and most powerful iPads Apple has ever made, thanks to an all-new M4 chip. This new iPad Pro is just 0.22 inches thick and weighs a little over a pound. It also boasts an Ultra Retina XDR display with tandem OLED technology and a 12MP camera.
Apple MacBook and iMac deals
The MacBook Air M1 offers fantastic performance and value. The M1 CPU never stuttered in our tests and also helped it reach over 14 hours of battery life. It features a 13.3-inch Retina display, Apple M1 CPU, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD. In our MacBook Air M1 review, we said it offers amazing endurance and shockingly good speed.
The latest 13-inch MacBook Air M4 is Apple's greatest offering yet. In our MacBook Air M4 review, we said the Editor's Choice laptop is irresistible thanks to its speedy performance, sharper camera, and lower starting price. Powered by Apple's latest M4 chipset, it upgrades the camera from 1080p to 12MP with Center Stage support. The M4 chipset also supports dual external monitors, even when you have the laptop's lid open. It packs a 13.6-inch Liquid Retina display (2560 x 1664), Apple's M4 CPU w/ 10-core GPU, 16GB of RAM, and 256GB SSD.
Thanks to its M4 chip, the new MacBook Pro offers up to 2x faster Neural Engine performance for AI tasks and 2x faster ray tracing compared to the old M3 models. You get fantastic performance from the M4 chip, useful Apple Intelligence features, a better webcam and obscenely long battery life (18:31). In our MacBook Pro 14-inch M4 review, we said it's the best laptop for power users, now with more AI features. The base model features a 14.2-inch 3024 x 1964 Retina display, Apple M4 CPU, 16GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD.
If you're looking for raw horsepower, the 14-inch MacBook Pro with M4 Pro chip is for you. It offers blistering performance and will likely speed through most of your daily tasks without so much as a hiccup. The base model features a 14.2-inch 3024 x 1964 Retina display, Apple M4 Pro CPU, 24GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD.
In our iMac M4 review, we gave the Editor's Choice all-in-one four stars for delivering better performance than any iMac to date. And right now, it's the lowest price we've ever seen it, with an impressive $150 off. If you're looking for a new desktop, or an upgrade on your old one, this excellent saving will bring the power of M4 to your home for less. It features a 24-inch 4480 x 2520 display, 16GB of RAM, M4 chipset, 256GB SSD, and 12MP webcam.
