Lululemon Memorial Day finds from $14 — here's 25 styles I'm shopping now
Grab some stylish athletic apparel ahead of Memorial Day
Memorial Day is May 26 — and if you're patiently waiting to have a little holiday shopping spree, we have good news. Lululemon's 'We Made Too Much' section just restocked and the finds are way too good not to share. Plus, you can start shopping them ASAP.
From athletic accessories and sneakers to leggings and hoodies, we're seeing tons of great Lululemon styles (for both men and women) starting at just $14. To make things simpler, I've rounded up all my favorite Lululemon finds to shop ahead of Memorial Day. Keep scrolling to check them out!
Remember, prices vary based on your choice of size and color, so check any different color options available in your size for the best discounts. For more ways to save on athletic apparel, take a look at my favorite deals from the Nike Memorial Day sale.
Lululemon Accessories
If you need something to keep your hair under control while you're working out, this Lululemon Ribbed Nulu Twist-Front Headband is a very stylish way to do so. It comes in a selection of pretty colors including Bone, Black and Strawberry Milkshake. It also wicks sweat and dries fast.
With an easy-to-open and leak-proof lid, the Back to Life Sports Bottle ensures hassle-free hydration on the go. Its double-wall construction prevents condensation, while vacuum insulation keeps beverages ice-cold for longer. Plus, the powder-coated finish provides a reliable grip, even during intense workouts.
This cute wristlet keeps all your small items in place while you're on the move. It comes with two zippered pouches and will have you ready to go in the flick of a wrist.
Keep your essentials organized and within easy reach in this roomy belt bag. The 3L waterproof City Essentials belt bag is suitable for all occasions, complete with zippered pockets and slip pocket for your smartphone. It can be worn around your waist or strapped across your shoulder.
Some of the comfiest flip-flops you'll find, the Restfeels have a soft fabric strap and a cushioned midsole to keep your feet supported. They're currently available in a cheerful Red Glow colorway.
Score the Lululemon Cityverse Sneakers from $79. Designed with the female foot in mind, these sneakers have layered cushioning to support you with every step. Reviewers love how comfortable these sneakers are, although note that Lululemon recommends sizing up if you have wide feet.
Lululemon Women's Apparel
On sale from $29, the Lululemon Love Tank Top is soft, stretchy and breathable. Its fit floats away from your body, making it great to wear on warmer days or during sweaty gym sessions. Plus, the style goes with everything.
If you want a dependable t-shirt that'll match all your casual outfits, look no further than the Cates T-Shirt from Lululemon. It has a slightly cropped design that cuts off just above the waist, so it's perfect to pair with everything from jeans to sweatpants.
These biker shorts are super cute and come in a variety of colors and lengths. This pair happens to be the 6-inch version and they feature stretchy, breathable material that's great for yoga class or just lounging at home.
This super-soft, super-comfortable tank top has a built-in bra for light support during hikes, Pilates, and yoga classes. It’s soft and sweat-wicking and comes in several different colorways to suit every style. It’s also slightly cropped to allow you to move through different yoga poses.
A super simple and stylish skirt from Lululemon. Suited for casual wear, it's incredibly soft and falls just below the knee. It also has a back seam to give you room to move.
Nab this Lululemon tennis skirt and you'll look fabulous on or off the court. This skirt wicks sweat, dries fast and is made of breathable fabric. Plus, it has pockets to store your stuff and doesn't ride up thanks to its grippy silicone hem.
An oversized cropped sweatshirt is one of those versatile pieces that can function as a casual top on a low-key night out, as a temporary cover between the gym and your home, or as a loungewear piece for relaxing on the couch. This Lululemon favorite is equipped with Softstreme fabric that’s incredibly smooth and comfortably stretchy.
Perfect for running or training, this Lululemon long sleeved shirt is now available from $64. It's sewn with minimal seams to reduce the possibility of chafing and the Swiftly Tech fabric reduces the growth of odor causing bacteria.
You can now pick up a pair of 23-inch Align leggings starting from just $69. Sizes are selling out fast, so act fast to get the ones you want. These are buttery soft, supportive and even have a hidden pocket to store small items.
These Softstreme pants look smart, but are super comfortable to wear. These make them a great choice whether you want to dress up or wear casual outfits. And like the name suggests, they're super soft on your skin.
This half-zip scuba hoodie exudes comfortability. It's made with a plush, cotton-blend fleece fabric that's naturally breathable and insanely soft against the skin. Then, the oversized fit is perfect for throwing over a sports bra on your way to the gym or for reaching maximum coziness at home.
These lightweight run tights prioritize comfort by eliminating inner-thigh seams, reducing friction for seamless strides. With three waistband pockets and two thigh pockets, your essentials are kept within easy reach.
Designed for yoga and casual wear, the buttery-soft Align dress is practically weightless and offers light support. Pair yours with a lightweight sweater, head to tennis, or hit up your next yoga class in style.
Lululemon Men's Apparel
This is the ultimate soft tee you've been looking for. It's made with a lightweight jersey material that feels cozy against the skin, yet looks stylish enough to wear for a night out. As an added bonus, this shirt's fabric is also sweat-wicking and quick-drying.
If you're the kind of runner who always cuts that annoying liner out of your shorts, look no further. These linerless shorts from Lululemon are designed for running and training, in a lightweight fabric that moves with you. The 7-inch leg length and classic fit is comfortable on the move, and there's a cord waistband, allowing you to pull the shorts tight against your stomach to minimize movement.
The Metal Vent Tech Long-Sleeve Shirt is engineered specifically for running and training enthusiasts. Featuring minimal seams to minimize chafing and enhanced with elastane for superior stretch and shape retention, this shirt offers excellent comfort and durability.
These probably won’t be your go-to pants for intense workouts or long runs, but for going to a movie or attending family game night, they’re perfect. They’re made with a jersey fabric that’s soft on the inside, yet lightweight and breathable — the best of both worlds.
Lulu describes this shirt as an "everyday button-up, but technical. Breathable, quick-drying fabric stands up to hot, go-go-go days." Knowing its overall versatility, getting it for $69 is a great deal. One reviewer called it "My favorite top," and another called it "Airy and flexible."
Athleisure apparel isn’t just for cozy, low-intensity workouts. Soft clothes like this jersey half-zip are an essential addition to your wardrobe for lazing around on off days. This half-zip’s jersey fabric is stretchy and breathable on the outside, and it’s equipped with a soft brushed interior for boosted comfort.
Olivia is a Deals Writer at Tom’s Guide. She loves all things lifestyle, shopping, and sourcing the best deals from some of the top brands, retailers, and websites around. From fashion and beauty to smart home and tech, she has an eye for finding practical, stylish, and reasonably-priced items that help make life simpler (and a little more aesthetically-pleasing). Olivia has over five years of experience writing lifestyle, commerce, and branded content for Patch.com. In her free time, she enjoys trying out new exercise classes, binge-watching the latest viral TV shows, cooking, spending time with family, and taking long walks with her dog, Gus.
