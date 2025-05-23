Amazon's Memorial Day sale has Skechers from $17 — 15 deals I'd shop now on sneakers and apparel

Memorial Day sales are in full swing right now, so now is the time to refresh your wardrobe before the summer is here. Right now Amazon is holding a huge sale on Skechers, so you can pick up some comfortable footwear to keep your feet happy all summer long!

Right now you can get one of the best Skechers we’ve tested, the Skechers Skech-Lite Pro Perfect Time on sale from $44 at Amazon. We love these because they’re comfortable, lightweight and affordable — which goes double now that they’re on sale for this discount. They’re great for a range of activities, from HIIT classes to incline walking.

Prices vary based on your choices of size and color, so remember to check out any different color options in your size to find the best discounts.

Skechers Zinger Sneaker (Men's): was $75 now $21 at Amazon These Skechers Zinger Sneakers have been hugely discounted in certain sizes and colors, so act fast before this deal is gone. They have a soft Skechers Memory Foam insole underfoot to keep your feet comfortable, and a suede upper that looks premium and stylish.

Skechers On-The-go 600 Sunny Flip-Flop (Women's): was $44 now $21 at Amazon These Skechers Flip-Flops are perfect for summer, and they're an awesome deal at this price. Their 5Gen cushioning and knit upper make them comfortable and supportive, even when you're on your feet all day. Reviewers on Amazon also praised their lightweight design.

Skechers Harver Thong Sandal (Men's): was $45 now $24 at Amazon There isn't much better on the beach than these Skechers thong sandals. They have a very supportive design, with a Luxe Foam cushioned comfort insole and a shock-absorbing midsole that means you can wear them for hours without any discomfort. They look cool, too.

Skechers Glide-Step-Persistence Sneaker (Women's): was $65 now $26 at Amazon A few sizes of this Skechers style have seen an epic discount. Their segmented outsoles mean they're super flexible and move with you while you're out and about, but keep you steady on your feet. And you have a Skechers memory foam insole for double the cushy comfort.

Skechers Arch Fit City Catch (Women's): was $64 now $37 at Amazon If you've lost too many odd sandals or flip-flops to count, these Skechers Arch Fit City Catch should solve all your problems. Their knitted upper covers your feet to keep them secure, but they're breathable with an open back and toes. I'm personally in love with the pink and white Blush colorway.

Skechers Parson Oswin Slip in (Men's): was $95 now $49 at Amazon These smart Skechers loafers can now be yours starting from under $50. They're much more comfortable than your average pair of loafers thanks to their soft Skechers Air Cooled Memory Foam comfort insole, and their Heel Pillow keeps your foot firmly in place.

Apparel

Skechers Godri Swift Tunic Tee (Women's): was $29 now $17 at Amazon This Skechers tunic is a great choice to beat the heat. It's made of GO DRI SWIFT fabric that wicks sweat and dries fast. It also offers UPF 40+ protection and 4-way stretch. Plus, the side slits offer extra mobility without sacrificing coverage.