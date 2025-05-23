Amazon's Memorial Day sale has Skechers from $17 — 15 deals I'd shop now on sneakers and apparel
Don’t miss these Skechers Memorial Day deals
Memorial Day sales are in full swing right now, so now is the time to refresh your wardrobe before the summer is here. Right now Amazon is holding a huge sale on Skechers, so you can pick up some comfortable footwear to keep your feet happy all summer long!
Right now you can get one of the best Skechers we’ve tested, the Skechers Skech-Lite Pro Perfect Time on sale from $44 at Amazon. We love these because they’re comfortable, lightweight and affordable — which goes double now that they’re on sale for this discount. They’re great for a range of activities, from HIIT classes to incline walking.
Prices vary based on your choices of size and color, so remember to check out any different color options in your size to find the best discounts. For more savings, see our Amazon promo codes coverage, and check out the deals I’d buy in Lowe’s Memorial Day sale with up to 40% off patio furniture, grills and more.
Footwear
These Skechers Zinger Sneakers have been hugely discounted in certain sizes and colors, so act fast before this deal is gone. They have a soft Skechers Memory Foam insole underfoot to keep your feet comfortable, and a suede upper that looks premium and stylish.
These Skechers Flip-Flops are perfect for summer, and they're an awesome deal at this price. Their 5Gen cushioning and knit upper make them comfortable and supportive, even when you're on your feet all day. Reviewers on Amazon also praised their lightweight design.
This simple, slip-on shoe is easy to wear thanks to the stretchy canvas material they're made with. They fit snugly and, shape-wise, are a bit more narrow overall to hug your foot sans socks.
There isn't much better on the beach than these Skechers thong sandals. They have a very supportive design, with a Luxe Foam cushioned comfort insole and a shock-absorbing midsole that means you can wear them for hours without any discomfort. They look cool, too.
These Skechers are on sale for a great starting price, so don't sleep on this deal. They have a pretty metallic pattern across the side, with a super comfortable Skechers Air-Cooled Memory Foam insole underfoot.
A few sizes of this Skechers style have seen an epic discount. Their segmented outsoles mean they're super flexible and move with you while you're out and about, but keep you steady on your feet. And you have a Skechers memory foam insole for double the cushy comfort.
Snag these Skechers starting from just $26. These are super comfortable with frayed fabric straps, and supportive Luxe Foam soles to keep you light on your feet all day.
If you've lost too many odd sandals or flip-flops to count, these Skechers Arch Fit City Catch should solve all your problems. Their knitted upper covers your feet to keep them secure, but they're breathable with an open back and toes. I'm personally in love with the pink and white Blush colorway.
We rank these as the best Skechers for cross-fit training, and they're currently on sale at Amazon. In our Skechers Skech-Lite Pro Perfect Time review, we said they're a lightweight, supportive and versatile pair of shoes.
These smart Skechers loafers can now be yours starting from under $50. They're much more comfortable than your average pair of loafers thanks to their soft Skechers Air Cooled Memory Foam comfort insole, and their Heel Pillow keeps your foot firmly in place.
If you're hitting the road, these Skechers are an awesome choice. Our Skechers Go Run Elevate 2.0 review said that these are great for beginner runners thanks to their affordable price point, bouncy and propulsive soles and breathable design.
Like the name suggests, these Skechers have a ton of cushioning that makes them feel as soft as a cloud. Amazon customers rave about how comfortable they feel underfoot, and love their slip-in design that makes them super easy to wear.
Apparel
This Skechers tunic is a great choice to beat the heat. It's made of GO DRI SWIFT fabric that wicks sweat and dries fast. It also offers UPF 40+ protection and 4-way stretch. Plus, the side slits offer extra mobility without sacrificing coverage.
Ideal for biking, walking or working out, these Go Walk High Waisted 10-inch shorts feature a soft, cotton-like feel with a high-waisted waistband. It has exterior side pockets and its spandex blend fabric features 4-way stretch, moisture-wicking and UPF 40+ properties.
This Skechers Men's Hoodless Hoodie is on sale at Amazon. A huge discount applies to certain sizes and colors, so make sure to check for on-page coupons. This relaxed fit hoodie has ribbed trim, a stretch fit and is made of breathable material.
