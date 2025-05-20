Score Memorial Day Lego deals from $8 at Amazon — here's 15 deals I recommend on Star Wars, Botanicals and more

Memorial Day sales are rolling out across the web, and that includes deals on Lego! I recommend jumping on these early deals right away before they sell out. Plus, if you shop now you’re more likely to have your sets at home and ready to build over the holiday weekend.

Right now Amazon has deals on Lego deals from $8. I’m a big fan of this pretty Lego Cherry Blossom set on sale for $8 at Amazon. It’s a simple build that makes for a great gift or display item. Plus, you could also grab this Lego Creator 3 in 1 Wild Animals Panda Family on sale for $33 at Amazon and give it a cute cherry-blossom habitat.

My favorite Lego deals are listed below. For more, see our Amazon promo codes page, and check out this lowest ever deal with $700 off the LG C4 OLED TV.

Best Lego deals

Lego Cherry Blossom: was $14 now $8 at Amazon You can enjoy cherry blossom season all year round with this Lego set. This easy build comes with two branches covered in blooms, and make for a super pretty display in a vase.

Lego Yellow Construction Wheel Loader: was $14 now $9 at Amazon Suitable for kids aged 4 and up, this Lego construction vehicle is easy to build and perfect to get your little one's Lego City collection started. You also get two minifigures and some rubble to move around.

Lego Classic Creative Suitcase: was $19 now $10 at Amazon This Lego Classic Creative Suitcase is great to take along on road trips. It contains 213 pieces, including bricks, wheels, eyes and more. And there are six compartments inside to keep your bricks and mini builds organised.

Lego Hedgehog Picnic Date Building Toy: was $12 now $11 at Amazon This whimsical Lego set would make a great gift for a loved one. It comes with two cute hedgehogs, a heart-shaped base, benches and a big mushroom to give the animals some shade. You also get accessories like a picnic basket and cups.

Lego Marvel Spider-Man Mech vs. Anti-Venom: was $14 now $11 at Amazon This awesome Lego Spider-Man set gets you a huge mech suit for Spidey and a bad guy to take on. For just $11, what more could you ask for? The mech suit is even poseable and comes with flexible webs.

Lego Classic Medium Creative Brick Box: was $34 now $17 at Amazon Not a fan of themed LEGO sets? Want to flex your own creative muscles? Grab this 484-piece assorted set and dream up your own perfect LEGO build with this collection of mixed LEGO bricks. It comes with parts in 35 colors and includes parts like tires, windows, and eyes so you can bring anything you want to life.

Lego Botanicals Lucky Bamboo: was $29 now $23 at Amazon Another great addition to your Lego Botanicals collection is on sale at Amazon. This Lucky Bamboo set comes with three stems in a pot, with a plinth to display it on. There's no watering required, so this is a great way to add some greenery to your home.

Lego Technic 2022 Ford GT: was $119 now $95 at Amazon This Lego Technic Ford GT model is packed with gorgeous details, making for an awesome addition to your Lego collection. It features an opening hood and doors, as well as moving pistons, suspension and wheels. Plus, it comes in a sharp dark blue and white color scheme.