Score Memorial Day Lego deals from $8 at Amazon — here's 15 deals I recommend on Star Wars, Botanicals and more

Here’s the Lego deals I’m shopping for Memorial Day
Memorial Day sales are rolling out across the web, and that includes deals on Lego! I recommend jumping on these early deals right away before they sell out. Plus, if you shop now you’re more likely to have your sets at home and ready to build over the holiday weekend.
Right now Amazon has deals on Lego deals from $8. I’m a big fan of this pretty Lego Cherry Blossom set on sale for $8 at Amazon. It’s a simple build that makes for a great gift or display item. Plus, you could also grab this Lego Creator 3 in 1 Wild Animals Panda Family on sale for $33 at Amazon and give it a cute cherry-blossom habitat.
My favorite Lego deals are listed below.
Best Lego deals
You can enjoy cherry blossom season all year round with this Lego set. This easy build comes with two branches covered in blooms, and make for a super pretty display in a vase.
Is your Lego collection really complete without a unicorn? This 3-in-1 set can be transformed into either a unicorn, seahorse or peacock, all represented with in a pretty selection of rainbow colors.
Which aircraft is king of the skies? With this set you can build your choice of either an airplane, fighter jet or helicopter. There's also a stand to show off your chosen model in style.
Suitable for kids aged 4 and up, this Lego construction vehicle is easy to build and perfect to get your little one's Lego City collection started. You also get two minifigures and some rubble to move around.
This Lego Classic Creative Suitcase is great to take along on road trips. It contains 213 pieces, including bricks, wheels, eyes and more. And there are six compartments inside to keep your bricks and mini builds organised.
This whimsical Lego set would make a great gift for a loved one. It comes with two cute hedgehogs, a heart-shaped base, benches and a big mushroom to give the animals some shade. You also get accessories like a picnic basket and cups.
This awesome Lego Spider-Man set gets you a huge mech suit for Spidey and a bad guy to take on. For just $11, what more could you ask for? The mech suit is even poseable and comes with flexible webs.
Not a fan of themed LEGO sets? Want to flex your own creative muscles? Grab this 484-piece assorted set and dream up your own perfect LEGO build with this collection of mixed LEGO bricks. It comes with parts in 35 colors and includes parts like tires, windows, and eyes so you can bring anything you want to life.
Another great addition to your Lego Botanicals collection is on sale at Amazon. This Lucky Bamboo set comes with three stems in a pot, with a plinth to display it on. There's no watering required, so this is a great way to add some greenery to your home.
This is a super fun set for animal lovers, since it comes with bricks to build either a panda family, orca family or penguin family. Each one comes with a small habitat build, too, and the models are even poseable.
This Lego City set will answer that burning question we all have: who's faster, the hot dog car or the rolling toilet? The set comes with a large ramp that can launch vehicles at high speed, and four minifigures.
Observe the solar system from the comfort of your own room with this Lego Technic kit. You'll be able to see the earth and moon rotate around the sun, reflecting their real-life movement patterns throughout the year.
This Grogu set has to be one of the cutest Lego Star Wars builds in the galaxy. You get a poseable model of Grogu and a hover pram he can be displayed with, as well as a Grogu minifigure and information plaque.
This Lego Technic Ford GT model is packed with gorgeous details, making for an awesome addition to your Lego collection. It features an opening hood and doors, as well as moving pistons, suspension and wheels. Plus, it comes in a sharp dark blue and white color scheme.
Keep your Lego collection in balance with this Dark Falcon set! This impressive build is a twist on the original Millennium Falcon in a cool new black color scheme. Plus, it comes with unique minifigures you won't find elsewhere, including Darth Jar Jar, Bounty Hunter C-3PO and Jedi Vader.
Millie is a Deals Editor at Tom's Guide specializing in deals content.
