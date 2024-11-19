I test Bluetooth speakers for a living and here's the best 9 Black Friday deals right now

There's little better than rocking out with a Bluetooth speaker and your favorite tunes. And now, thanks to some excellent Black Friday deals, you'll be able to do it with a big discount.

There are some great savings to be had at the moment, but the best is $100 off Bose's biggest speaker. The Bose SoundLink Max is now just $299 at Amazon for a new lowest price. You can also pick up the ultra-portable JBL Clip 4 for $39, which is $25 off.

There are loads more sales to right now and I'm vetting them all for you as the audio editor for Tom's Guide — here are the best Black Friday Bluetooth speaker deals I've found so far.

Best Black Friday Bluetooth speaker deals

JBL Clip 4: was $64 now $39 at Amazon The Clip 4 is a wicked little speaker that clips to your bag so that you can take it anywhere you want. There's 10 hours of battery life so it'll last you through any hike you might take it on. We found some great sound for its size in our JBL Clip 4 review as well, with a surprising amount of bass. I also happen to really like the way that it looks, with its giant keyring styling going a long way in setting it apart from other small Bluetooth speakers. This deal almost makes the Clip 4 half-price for an excellent pre-Black Friday deal.

JBL Flip 5: was $129 now $69 at Walmart Perfect for pool parties thanks to its IPX7 waterproofing, the Flip 5 is a portable powerhouse. We had a great time with this speaker in our JBL Flip 5 review. It offers a powerful, well-rounded sound profile. Thanks to its massive passive bass radiators on either side, it also pumps out some very deep bass — perfect for getting a party started. 12 hours of battery life keeps that party going. $59 off is a great price for this little speaker.

Ultimate Ears Wonderboom 4: was $99 now $79 at Amazon The Wonderboom 4 is built for the outdoors with a rugged design and sturdy build. I really liked the speaker in my UE Wonderboom 4 review, especially the surprisingly bassy sound that you might expect from a larger speaker. 16 hours of battery life means you'll be able to get through most of the day on a charge. This $20 discount gives the speaker a new lowest price for Black Friday.

Bose SoundLink Flex gen 2: was $149 now $119 at Best Buy The Bose SoundLink Flex 2 is a compact and powerful Bluetooth speaker with a durable design. This 1.2-pound speaker is water and dust proof and delivered great sound quality in our SoundLink Flex gen 2 review. I love how easy it is to use the custom EQ, so I can really dial it in to a sound profile that I love. Add in 12 hours of battery life and you have a great Black Friday deal at $30 off right now.

Marshall Kilburn II: was $299 now $199 at Best Buy With its leatherette carry handle and slick Marshall amp stylings, the Kilburn II would look right at home on stage with Jimi Hendrix or Eric Clapton. It boasts Marshall's signature sound, so expect some epic bass and loads of clarity in the highs. I think this is one of the coolest-looking Bluetooth speakers around, and every time I see one in my local audio store, I glance jealously at its brass logo and stunning build quality. At this price, I might be tempted to buy one as well — $100 off is a great deal, and it brings it down to its lowest price ever.

Marshall Acton III: was $279 now $227 at Best Buy The Acton III looks just like a Marshall amplifier — only it connects to your phone over Bluetooth and plays your tunes wirelessly. It's a powerful Bluetooth speaker with deep, dynamic audio and it gets super loud. There's 20 hours of battery life, so you'll be listening for a long time — and if you plug your phone in through the 3.5mm jack, it'll last even longer. Save $50 right now.

Bose SoundLink Revolve+ II: was $329 now $229 at Amazon This is more than just a Bluetooth speaker. Bose has packed in some extra smarts, letting the SoundLink Revolve+ II connect to helpful voice assistants like Alexa. It also pumps out some seriously good audio, with loads of big, deep bass. You can stream higher-quality audio thanks to its Wi-Fi connection, but there's still Bluetooth mode for using with your phone. It has good battery life too, with 17 hours on tap. This $100 discount is an epic deal on a very good Bluetooth speaker.

Bose SoundLink Max: was $399 now $299 at Amazon The newly released SoundLink Max is a bass beast, with some rich, punchy low end to really impress bass heads. In our SoundLink Max review we had a great time with the well-rounded, impactful sound that filled even larger rooms. I love my SoundLink Max so much that I combined it with another one for stereo mode, and now they rival more expensive audio setups. This $100 saving gives the SoundLink Max a new lowest price ever.

JBL Boombox 2: was $404 now $299 at Amazon This is the perfect party-starting speaker, with incredible amounts of bass and volume so that you can really shake the dance floor. JBL is well known for its bassy sound, and the Boombox brings the 'boom' with a pair of enormous passive bass radiators on either side. A carry handle makes it easy to carry around, and there are 24 hours of battery available to keep the party going for longer than you can keep dancing. Save $100 now, which is the lowest price ever.

I love Bluetooth speakers. I use them around my house, I use them when I'm out and about, and I've even used them in my car. I've had the privilege of testing some of the best Bluetooth speakers around as well, and I track the prices of them throughout the year to help you find the best deal possible.

