Best Memorial Day TV sales: Top Mini-LED & OLED deals you can’t miss

Memorial Day is here, and so are some of the best TV sales of the year. Retailers are rolling out major discounts on the best TVs, including models we've personally tested and highly recommend.

One of the best TV sales is happening right now is at Amazon, where smart TVs start at just $69. You can find deals on both premium and budget TVs. A standout pick is the Hisense 6-inch U8 Mini-LED 4K QLED TV on sale for $899. This is an editor's choice model that we recommend to just about anyone.

If you're looking to buy an OLED TV, Amazon also has the Panasonic 65-inch Z85 4K OLED TV on sale for $998. That’s a record-low price on a TV that hit the market just last year.

These aren’t the only Memorial Day TV sales worth considering. Below, you’ll find our top picks across various price points and screen sizes. Be sure to check back throughout the day — new deals are still going live.

My top picks

TV sale: deals from $69 @ Amazon

Amazon has smart TVs on sale for as low as $69. Keep in mind, the cheap TVs tend to be smaller, 1080p models (which are more suitable for a children's room or guest room). However, the sale also includes larger sets. These are among the cheapest TVs we've seen from Amazon. By comparison, Best Buy is offering a similar sale with prices from $69.

Price check: from $69 @ Best Buy | from $88 @ Walmart

TCL 55" QM7K Mini-LED TV: was $1,199 now $798 at Amazon The TCL QM7K is a budget-friendly Mini-LED TV that is perfect for folks who want to upgrade to a truly impressive TV without breaking the bank. It features built-in Google TV with Chromecast, a slate of sought-after gaming features (such as HDMI 2.1 and 4K gaming up to 144Hz), and a bright, colorful picture worthy of movie night. In our TCL QM7K QD-Mini LED TV review we said the Editor's Choice TV is an affordable TV you can count on.

OLED TVs

Panasonic 65" Z85 4K OLED TV: was $1,799 now $999 at Amazon Panasonic TVs are making a comeback in the U.S. Built around Panasonic's HCX Pro AI Processor MKII, its new OLED TV offers support for HDR10/HDR10+/Dolby Vision/HLG and Dolby Atmos audio. On the gaming front, you get a 120Hz panel with VRR, AMD FreeSync Premium, and NVIDIA G-Sync support. It comes in 55- and 65-inch size options.

60-85 inch TV deals

TCL 75" Q65 4K QLED TV: was $749 now $499 at Amazon The TCL Q6 is a fantastic display, equipped with a 60Hz refresh rate in tandem with support for the range of HDR standards. While you might be missing out on the screen tearing technologies, like G-Sync and AMD FreeSync, it does still have support for Dolby Vision and HDR10+.

Amazon 65" Omni Mini-LED 4K QLED Fire TV: was $1,089 now $959 at Amazon Announced in November 2024, this is Amazon's first Mini-LED TV. It features a 144Hz refresh rate in tandem with AMD FreeSync Premium Pro support to give gamers ample juice for fast-paced games. The TV also has an Ambient Experience feature, so when it's powered off it displays dynamic artwork. This is also the first Amazon Fire TV to support Dolby Atmos audio.

Samsung 75" DU8000 4K TV: was $1,497 now $1,197 at Amazon With its ultra-thin bezel, the Samsung DU8000 will look great in just about any living room. It features HDR10+ support, built-in Alexa, and 3D surround sound. It has a 60Hz panel, but Samsung's Motion Xcelerator 120Hz helps keep those fast-paced scenes smooth and lag-free.

50-59 inch TV deals

Pioneer 55" 4K TV: was $299 now $229 at Best Buy Pioneer's budget TV offers a stunning picture for an amazing price. It comes with Dolby Vision/HDR 10/HLG support, a 60Hz refresh rate, three HDMI inputs, and Xumo TV OS. The 55-inch 4K display offers superior brightness and high color contrast that make this a perfect living room TV.

Sony 55" Bravia 3 4K TV: was $699 now $579 at Best Buy The Bravia 3 sits at the tail end of Sony's 2024 TV lineup, sporting a much more budget price point. It uses a 60Hz refresh rate on Sony's 4K HDR X1 processor, but gamers will enjoy the ALLM support and several PS5-specific features, like Auto HDR Tone Mapping and Auto Game Picture Mode. You also get HDR10/HLG/Dolby Vision support and Google TV.

32-49 inch TV deals

Roku 32" Select TV: was $158 now $148 at Amazon This 32-inch Roku TV maxes out at 1080p resolution, but it's an excellent TV for small spaces. It provides a bright picture, Apple AirPlay support, Apple HomeKit/Amazon Alexa/Google Assistant support, and three HDMI ports. Made by Roku, this TV also features Roku's platform for all your streaming needs. I have this TV in my bedroom and although resolution is only 1080p, I find it perfect for watching Netflix from bed.

Price check: $149 @ Best Buy

Amazon 40" 2-Series Fire TV: was $249 now $179 at Amazon If you don't need 4K resolution, this 2-Series is a budget smart TV with 1080p resolution and support for HDR 10, HLG, and Dolby Digital Audio. The included Fire TV Alexa Voice Remote lets you find your favorite content, get sports scores, control smart home devices, and more with the sound of your voice.

Amazon 4-Series 43" Fire 4K TV (2024): was $329 now $269 at Amazon The popular Amazon Fire TV 4-Series just got even better. A new ultra-slim bezel puts your entertainment front and center, while support for vivid 4K Ultra HD, HDR10, HLG, and Dolby Digital Plus bring scenes to life. Plus, it operates on Amazon's Fire OS, which makes streaming your favorite apps easier than ever.

Memorial Day TV sales — what to expect

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

If you're shopping on a strict budget, we recommend looking at TVs from the likes of TCL, Hisense, Roku and Amazon's Fire TVs. These TVs lead the charge when it comes to value. Expect Memorial Day TV sales from these brands to drop as low as $299 for a 55-inch 4K TV.

In terms of stores to shop at, look for deals at Amazon, Best Buy, and Walmart. Amazon and Best Buy tend to undercut each other and are your best bets for deals on inexpensive TVs.

Value TVs we recommend include the Hisense U8 Mini-LED TV and the Roku Plus Series QLED TV. If you want a budget OLED TV, opt for the LG B4 OLED. These are among the best budget TVs and provide an excellent value for anyone shopping on a strict budget.

Tips for scoring the best Memorial Day TV deals

Use price checking tools: Our top rule when shopping on Memorial Day is to price check everything. We're big fans of CamelCamelCamel, a website that price checks millions of items sold on Amazon. For example, if you see a 55-inch TCL TV on sale for $299 on Memorial Day, CamelCamelCamel will show you that specific TV's price history. In other words, it exposes fake deals so you can avoid them.

Our top rule when shopping on Memorial Day is to price check everything. We're big fans of CamelCamelCamel, a website that price checks millions of items sold on Amazon. For example, if you see a 55-inch TCL TV on sale for $299 on Memorial Day, CamelCamelCamel will show you that specific TV's price history. In other words, it exposes fake deals so you can avoid them. Price check with competitors: Retailers like Best Buy, Amazon, and Walmart will have a wide variety of Memorial Day TV sales. Each retailer will try to undercut the other. So if you spot a TV at a price you like, it's worth price checking that TV at a competing retailer. Sometimes the price may be the same, but you may get some freebies with your TV purchase.

Retailers like Best Buy, Amazon, and Walmart will have a wide variety of Memorial Day TV sales. Each retailer will try to undercut the other. So if you spot a TV at a price you like, it's worth price checking that TV at a competing retailer. Sometimes the price may be the same, but you may get some freebies with your TV purchase. Don't always trust reviews: We all read user reviews. However, shoppers should always keep an eye out for fake reviews. Although retailers have removed many bogus reviews from their websites, there are so many that it's become near-impossible to keep up. Sites like Fakespot (which works with Amazon reviews only) can help you weed our fake reviews from real ones.

We all read user reviews. However, shoppers should always keep an eye out for fake reviews. Although retailers have removed many bogus reviews from their websites, there are so many that it's become near-impossible to keep up. Sites like Fakespot (which works with Amazon reviews only) can help you weed our fake reviews from real ones. Avoid buying refurbished: Buying refurbished is a great way to save money. However, we're not fans of refurbished TVs. The main reason is because you never know how "scratched and dented" the TV you're about to buy really is. Should it not meet your standards, you could be on the hook for return shipping. Unless the savings are massive, we'd stay away from refurb TVs.

OLED TVs and Memorial Day

These once prohibitively expensive TVs are now selling well under $999. For instance, the 48-inch LG B4 OLED has sold for as low as $599. Our top store for OLED TV deals is Amazon, although Best Buy tends to offer similar discounts.