Best Memorial Day TV sales: Top Mini-LED & OLED deals you can’t miss

The best TV deals ahead of the retail holiday
Memorial Day is here, and so are some of the best TV sales of the year. Retailers are rolling out major discounts on the best TVs, including models we've personally tested and highly recommend.
One of the best TV sales is happening right now is at Amazon, where smart TVs start at just $69. You can find deals on both premium and budget TVs. A standout pick is the Hisense 6-inch U8 Mini-LED 4K QLED TV on sale for $899. This is an editor's choice model that we recommend to just about anyone.
If you're looking to buy an OLED TV, Amazon also has the Panasonic 65-inch Z85 4K OLED TV on sale for $998. That’s a record-low price on a TV that hit the market just last year.
These aren’t the only Memorial Day TV sales worth considering. Below, you’ll find our top picks across various price points and screen sizes. Be sure to check back throughout the day — new deals are still going live.
My top picks
TV sale: deals from $69 @ Amazon
Amazon has smart TVs on sale for as low as $69. Keep in mind, the cheap TVs tend to be smaller, 1080p models (which are more suitable for a children's room or guest room). However, the sale also includes larger sets. These are among the cheapest TVs we've seen from Amazon. By comparison, Best Buy is offering a similar sale with prices from $69.
Price check: from $69 @ Best Buy | from $88 @ Walmart
The U6N is Hisense's most affordable Mini-LED TV, and this deal drops its budget-friendly price even more. In addition to its Mini-LED backlighting, the U6N also arrives with quantum-dot color, Dolby Vision support, and Google TV built right into the software. It's a terrific choice for folks who are shopping for a big-screen TV but don't necessarily need top-shelf performance. In our Hisense U6N Mini-LED TV review, we called it a great budget pick for viewing movies and shows.
The TCL QM7K is a budget-friendly Mini-LED TV that is perfect for folks who want to upgrade to a truly impressive TV without breaking the bank. It features built-in Google TV with Chromecast, a slate of sought-after gaming features (such as HDMI 2.1 and 4K gaming up to 144Hz), and a bright, colorful picture worthy of movie night. In our TCL QM7K QD-Mini LED TV review we said the Editor's Choice TV is an affordable TV you can count on.
You couldn't ask for a better discount on one of the hottest displays. In our Samsung S85D OLED TV review, we said the Editor's Choice TV is a serious value offering a 120Hz refresh rate on a WOLED panel. An ATSC 3.0 tuner also means you get access to NextGenTV and 4K broadcasts, plus Tizen OS is also home to a slew of game streaming apps, making the S85D a true all-arounder when it comes to features. And if its onboard access to content isn't enough, a total of four HDMI 2.1 ports is also ideal for your range of connected devices.
Price check: $899 @ Amazon
The S90D is one of Samsung's 2024 OLED TVs. The OLED TV features Samsung's new NQ4 AI Gen2 processor, HDR10+/HLG support, 120Hz refresh rate, four HDMI 2.1 ports, and built-in Alexa. It also offers 4K AI Upscaling to ensure all programs are crisp and sharp. On the audio front, you get Dolby Atmos and Object Tracking Sound Lite for 3D surround sound.
Price check: $979 @ Amazon | $999 @ Best Buy
At a whopping 100 inches, the Hisense U7 ULED is a monster to behold. It leverages some exciting new specs, most tantalizing of all being gaming-centric proponents like a 144Hz refresh rate and Dolby Vision Gaming support for cinematic experiences at over 60fps. Several other enhancements, like WiFi 6e, Google TV OS, and IMAX Enhanced, make it the perfect entertainment solution and an utter steal. Plus: Add this Hisense 1080p TV to your cart for free when you purchase the 100-inch model.
Price check: $1,999 w/ free TV @ Best Buy
OLED TVs
The B4 is LG's entry-level OLED TV. This TV supports Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos and has improved picture quality thanks to LG's A8 processor. For gamers, it features four HDMI 2.1 ports, a 120Hz refresh rate, a brightness booster, and Game Optimizer Mode. In our LG B4 OLED review, we called the Editor's Choice TV the value OLED TV of the year. The 48-inch model is a Best Buy exclusive.
The C4 is LG's current flagship OLED TV. It's powered by LG's A9 processor and features a 120Hz panel, Dolby Vision/ HDR10/HLG support, built-in Amazon Alexa, four HDMI 2.1 ports and Apple AirPlay 2 support. It's also one of the few OLED TVs that can natively accept a 144Hz input from a PC. In our LG C4 OLED TV review, we said content looked colorful and dazzlingly bright on the new C4 series. It's the best version we've seen of the company's top-selling OLED TV range. Note: Amazon offers the same prices.
48" for $896
55" for $1,196
65" for $1,296
77" for $1,996
83" for $2,996
The LG C3 is one of the best mid-tier OLED TVs you can buy. In our LG OLED C3 review, we said the Editor's Choice TV delivers perfect blacks, thrilling contrast, and rich, accurate colors at every point across the visual spectrum. It's also perfect for gamers with a suite of Game Optimizer features and a 120Hz refresh rate. It offers Dolby Vision/HDR 10/HLG support, four HDMI 2.1 ports, built-in Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant/Apple HomeKit support, and LG's Magic Remote. Keep in mind that smaller sizes are coming in and out of stock.
48" for $989
55" for $1,149
65" for $1,196
77" for $1,979
83" for $2,876
Panasonic TVs are making a comeback in the U.S. Built around Panasonic's HCX Pro AI Processor MKII, its new OLED TV offers support for HDR10/HDR10+/Dolby Vision/HLG and Dolby Atmos audio. On the gaming front, you get a 120Hz panel with VRR, AMD FreeSync Premium, and NVIDIA G-Sync support. It comes in 55- and 65-inch size options.
Part of LG's 2025 TV lineup, the LG C5 OLED is here as the value pick of the year. Offering a slew of features, like a range of HDR certifications and gaming specs for the PS5 Pro crowd, the C5 proves a major improvement over its predecessor. We called it "nearly flawless" and gave it a 5-star rating in our LG C5 OLED TV review.
42" for $1,296
48" for $1,396
55" for $1,596
65" for $2,296
77" for $3,296
83" for $4,996
60-85 inch TV deals
The TCL Q6 is a fantastic display, equipped with a 60Hz refresh rate in tandem with support for the range of HDR standards. While you might be missing out on the screen tearing technologies, like G-Sync and AMD FreeSync, it does still have support for Dolby Vision and HDR10+.
The Roku Plus Series is an outstanding value. In our Roku Plus Series 4K QLED TV review, we said it offers a great smart interface, HDR color, and excellent sound at an affordable price. This 75-inch model is the biggest TV in Roku's new lineup. It features a QLED screen along with full array local dimming. You also get Dolby Vision/HDR 10 Plus/HLG support, Apple HomeKit/Alexa/Google Assistant support, and four HDMI ports. Gamers take note that while it's reliable for casual play, you only get a 60Hz screen and no HDMI 2.1 support.
Price check: $699 @ Amazon
The QM6K is a quantum dot-enhanced Mini-LED TV that has a lot going for it. Its picture quality is impressive and it gets even better when you turn on picture settings like Filmmaker mode or Dolby Vision IQ HDR. In our TCL QM6K Mini-LED TV review we said its feature set, picture quality, and price point are the perfect combination for anyone looking for an affordable TV.
Sporting Mini-LED with full array local dimming, the Hisense U7 promises incredible picture quality and brightness. Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos, HDR10, HDR10 Plus, and HLG support are included. For gamers, this TV also has 144Hz Game Mode Pro and HDMI 2.1 support.
Announced in November 2024, this is Amazon's first Mini-LED TV. It features a 144Hz refresh rate in tandem with AMD FreeSync Premium Pro support to give gamers ample juice for fast-paced games. The TV also has an Ambient Experience feature, so when it's powered off it displays dynamic artwork. This is also the first Amazon Fire TV to support Dolby Atmos audio.
With its ultra-thin bezel, the Samsung DU8000 will look great in just about any living room. It features HDR10+ support, built-in Alexa, and 3D surround sound. It has a 60Hz panel, but Samsung's Motion Xcelerator 120Hz helps keep those fast-paced scenes smooth and lag-free.
50-59 inch TV deals
This 55-inch Insignia TV offers impressive image quality no matter what you're watching. Thanks to its built-in Fire TV features, you can also stream all your favorite shows and movies and control them with your voice thanks to full Alexa support.
Pioneer's budget TV offers a stunning picture for an amazing price. It comes with Dolby Vision/HDR 10/HLG support, a 60Hz refresh rate, three HDMI inputs, and Xumo TV OS. The 55-inch 4K display offers superior brightness and high color contrast that make this a perfect living room TV.
The Roku Plus Series is an outstanding value. In our Roku Plus Series 4K QLED TV review, we said it offers a great smart interface, HDR color, and excellent sound at an affordable price. It features a QLED screen along with full array local dimming. You also get Dolby Vision/HDR 10 Plus/HLG support, Apple HomeKit/Alexa/Google Assistant support, and four HDMI ports. Gamers take note that while it's reliable for casual play, you only get a 60Hz screen and no HDMI 2.1 support.
Price check: $349 @ Amazon
The Bravia 3 sits at the tail end of Sony's 2024 TV lineup, sporting a much more budget price point. It uses a 60Hz refresh rate on Sony's 4K HDR X1 processor, but gamers will enjoy the ALLM support and several PS5-specific features, like Auto HDR Tone Mapping and Auto Game Picture Mode. You also get HDR10/HLG/Dolby Vision support and Google TV.
This Mini-LED TV just launched nearly a month ago, bringing with it several enticing upgrades for gamers. Built on a 165Hz refresh rate with a Game Mode Ultra mode, the Hisense U7QG is designed to be the best seat in the house for the PS5, Xbox Series X, and even your PC. Add to that one serious sound system in its 2.1.2-channel speaker and you've got a powerhouse of a TV with tons of flare.
32-49 inch TV deals
This 32-inch Roku TV maxes out at 1080p resolution, but it's an excellent TV for small spaces. It provides a bright picture, Apple AirPlay support, Apple HomeKit/Amazon Alexa/Google Assistant support, and three HDMI ports. Made by Roku, this TV also features Roku's platform for all your streaming needs. I have this TV in my bedroom and although resolution is only 1080p, I find it perfect for watching Netflix from bed.
Price check: $149 @ Best Buy
If you don't need 4K resolution, this 2-Series is a budget smart TV with 1080p resolution and support for HDR 10, HLG, and Dolby Digital Audio. The included Fire TV Alexa Voice Remote lets you find your favorite content, get sports scores, control smart home devices, and more with the sound of your voice.
The popular Amazon Fire TV 4-Series just got even better. A new ultra-slim bezel puts your entertainment front and center, while support for vivid 4K Ultra HD, HDR10, HLG, and Dolby Digital Plus bring scenes to life. Plus, it operates on Amazon's Fire OS, which makes streaming your favorite apps easier than ever.
Memorial Day TV sales — what to expect
If you're shopping on a strict budget, we recommend looking at TVs from the likes of TCL, Hisense, Roku and Amazon's Fire TVs. These TVs lead the charge when it comes to value. Expect Memorial Day TV sales from these brands to drop as low as $299 for a 55-inch 4K TV.
In terms of stores to shop at, look for deals at Amazon, Best Buy, and Walmart. Amazon and Best Buy tend to undercut each other and are your best bets for deals on inexpensive TVs.
Value TVs we recommend include the Hisense U8 Mini-LED TV and the Roku Plus Series QLED TV. If you want a budget OLED TV, opt for the LG B4 OLED. These are among the best budget TVs and provide an excellent value for anyone shopping on a strict budget.
Tips for scoring the best Memorial Day TV deals
- Use price checking tools: Our top rule when shopping on Memorial Day is to price check everything. We're big fans of CamelCamelCamel, a website that price checks millions of items sold on Amazon. For example, if you see a 55-inch TCL TV on sale for $299 on Memorial Day, CamelCamelCamel will show you that specific TV's price history. In other words, it exposes fake deals so you can avoid them.
- Price check with competitors: Retailers like Best Buy, Amazon, and Walmart will have a wide variety of Memorial Day TV sales. Each retailer will try to undercut the other. So if you spot a TV at a price you like, it's worth price checking that TV at a competing retailer. Sometimes the price may be the same, but you may get some freebies with your TV purchase.
- Don't always trust reviews: We all read user reviews. However, shoppers should always keep an eye out for fake reviews. Although retailers have removed many bogus reviews from their websites, there are so many that it's become near-impossible to keep up. Sites like Fakespot (which works with Amazon reviews only) can help you weed our fake reviews from real ones.
- Avoid buying refurbished: Buying refurbished is a great way to save money. However, we're not fans of refurbished TVs. The main reason is because you never know how "scratched and dented" the TV you're about to buy really is. Should it not meet your standards, you could be on the hook for return shipping. Unless the savings are massive, we'd stay away from refurb TVs.
OLED TVs and Memorial Day
These once prohibitively expensive TVs are now selling well under $999. For instance, the 48-inch LG B4 OLED has sold for as low as $599. Our top store for OLED TV deals is Amazon, although Best Buy tends to offer similar discounts.
