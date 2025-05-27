Last-minute Adidas Memorial Day sale is live from $9 at Amazon — here’s my 15 favorite deals you can still get
Hurry before these Adidas Memorial Day deals are gone
Memorial Day sales are still running, even though the long weekend is officially over. In particular, Amazon is offering epic Adidas deals on sneakers and apparel that you don’t want to miss. Just hurry — there’s no telling how much longer these deals will stick around!
Right now you can score the Adidas Supernova Prima on sale from $99 at Amazon. While there’s only one color available, the discount applies to a good range of sizes at time of writing. We checked them out in our Adidas Supernova Prima review and said these running shoes are a comfortable, durable option that outperforms other popular Adidas choices like the Ultraboost Light.
Prices can vary depending on your choice of size and color, so to find the best deals, check out any different color options available in your size. For more savings, see our Amazon promo codes and check out our live coverage of the best Memorial Day sales you can still get.
Sneakers/shoes
Nothing beats flip flops. Right now, you can get these Adidas Comfort Flip Flops on sale from $17, and they're soft, supportive and easy to slip on. Best of all, they have Adidas' iconic three stripes across the band.
Whether you're at the beach, gym or grabbing a coffee, these sandals do the job. They feature a contoured footbed that makes them comfy to walk in, and a hook-and-loop bandage upper dries quickly. Additionally, they complement everything perfectly.
If you want a cool, casual pair of sneakers, the Adidas Park Streets are perfect for the job. They have a Cloudfoam midsole that'll keep your feet cushioned and supported even on long days, and a subtle style that matches pretty much any outfit.
These skateboarding-style Court sneakers look stylish and come at a bargain price. With their signature vulcanized soles for an authentic retro look, they're a must-have addition to your wardrobe.
The Runfalcon 5 is an entry-level running shoe that offers a high level of comfort thanks to the Cloudfoam midsole. Keen runners will be better off with something like the Supernova Rise or Ultraboost 5X, but the Runfalcon 5 are a great budget option for occasional runners. They look good for casual use as well.
The Ultraboost Light are one of our favorite pairs of running shoes from Adidas. Our Adidas Ultraboost Light review says these are stylish, fit well and are lighter than the previous Ultraboost 22. They're usually a bit more expensive than other models on the market, but this is an amazing discount you shouldn't miss.
Our Adidas Ultraboost 5 review called these "a standout option for those who want a good-looking shoe for general use as well as running." We loved their stylish design, grippy soles and smooth-feeling, comfortable foam stack.
The Adidas Ultraboost Light are great, don't get us wrong, but we like these even more. Our Adidas Supernove Prima review praised their durable, stable design, and said they are comfortable for long runs. We also liked their versatility and said they would suit a variety of runners' needs.
Apparel
Amazon is offering epic discounts on certain sizes and colors of these fleece tapered cuff pants. They'll keep you warm without overheating and have a drawcord to adjust the fit.
After this discount, how could you say no to this sleek t-shirt? It has a sporty look and is super comfortable thanks to its jersey fabric and roomy, relaxed fit.
The Adidas Sereno Cut 3-Stripes Slim Tapered Pants are now on sale starting from $12. These come in a nice selection of neutral colors, and are made with Adidas AeroReady fabric that wicks sweat off your body and dries fast. They also have zipped panels at the ankles that you can open for extra ventilation.
If you want socks that don't distract from the look of your favorite sneakers, these are a must. This deal gets you a six pack of cushioned no-show socks that are durable and reduce impact on your feet during workouts and casual walks.
This full-zip hoodie is tough to resist now that it's on sale for just $19. It comes in a bunch of colors to match your favorite outfits, and is great for the spring since you can layer it and remove it easily depending on the weather.
Right now you can score these comfy Adidas soccer shorts starting from just $19. These wick sweat off your body, have a regular fit and an adjustable drawcord. There are also mesh details for extra ventilation.
We may be approaching summer, but it's always a good idea to keep an extra layer handy if the weather turns. This Adidas Feel Cozy Sweatshirt is aptly named for its comfortable, roomy fit and soft lining. There are plenty of nice color options to choose from, too.
