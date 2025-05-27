Recommended reading

Last-minute Adidas Memorial Day sale is live from $9 at Amazon — here’s my 15 favorite deals you can still get

Deals
By published

Hurry before these Adidas Memorial Day deals are gone

Person wearing the Adidas Supernova Prima on a sidewalk
(Image credit: Tom's Guide)
Jump to:

Memorial Day sales are still running, even though the long weekend is officially over. In particular, Amazon is offering epic Adidas deals on sneakers and apparel that you don’t want to miss. Just hurry — there’s no telling how much longer these deals will stick around!

Right now you can score the Adidas Supernova Prima on sale from $99 at Amazon. While there’s only one color available, the discount applies to a good range of sizes at time of writing. We checked them out in our Adidas Supernova Prima review and said these running shoes are a comfortable, durable option that outperforms other popular Adidas choices like the Ultraboost Light.

Prices can vary depending on your choice of size and color, so to find the best deals, check out any different color options available in your size. For more savings, see our Amazon promo codes and check out our live coverage of the best Memorial Day sales you can still get.

Quick Links

Sneakers/shoes

Adidas Comfort Flip Flop (Men's)
Adidas Comfort Flip Flop (Men's): was $32 now $17 at Amazon

Nothing beats flip flops. Right now, you can get these Adidas Comfort Flip Flops on sale from $17, and they're soft, supportive and easy to slip on. Best of all, they have Adidas' iconic three stripes across the band.

View Deal
Adidas Adilette Shower Slides
Adidas Adilette Shower Slides: was $30 now $20 at Amazon

Whether you're at the beach, gym or grabbing a coffee, these sandals do the job. They feature a contoured footbed that makes them comfy to walk in, and a hook-and-loop bandage upper dries quickly. Additionally, they complement everything perfectly.

View Deal
Adidas Park Street Sneaker (Women's)
Adidas Park Street Sneaker (Women's): was $75 now $28 at Amazon

If you want a cool, casual pair of sneakers, the Adidas Park Streets are perfect for the job. They have a Cloudfoam midsole that'll keep your feet cushioned and supported even on long days, and a subtle style that matches pretty much any outfit.

View Deal
Adidas VL Court 3.0 Sneaker (Men's)
Adidas VL Court 3.0 Sneaker (Men's): was $79 now $30 at Amazon

These skateboarding-style Court sneakers look stylish and come at a bargain price. With their signature vulcanized soles for an authentic retro look, they're a must-have addition to your wardrobe.

View Deal
Adidas Runfalcon 5 Sneaker (Men's)
Adidas Runfalcon 5 Sneaker (Men's): was $65 now $39 at Amazon

The Runfalcon 5 is an entry-level running shoe that offers a high level of comfort thanks to the Cloudfoam midsole. Keen runners will be better off with something like the Supernova Rise or Ultraboost 5X, but the Runfalcon 5 are a great budget option for occasional runners. They look good for casual use as well.

View Deal
Adidas Ultraboost Light Sneaker (Men's)
Adidas Ultraboost Light Sneaker (Men's): was $190 now $47 at Amazon

The Ultraboost Light are one of our favorite pairs of running shoes from Adidas. Our Adidas Ultraboost Light review says these are stylish, fit well and are lighter than the previous Ultraboost 22. They're usually a bit more expensive than other models on the market, but this is an amazing discount you shouldn't miss.

View Deal
Adidas Ultraboost 5 Sneaker (Men's)
Adidas Ultraboost 5 Sneaker (Men's): was $179 now $90 at Amazon

Our Adidas Ultraboost 5 review called these "a standout option for those who want a good-looking shoe for general use as well as running." We loved their stylish design, grippy soles and smooth-feeling, comfortable foam stack.

View Deal
Adidas Supernova Prima Running Shoes (Men's)
Adidas Supernova Prima Running Shoes (Men's): was $159 now $99 at Amazon

The Adidas Ultraboost Light are great, don't get us wrong, but we like these even more. Our Adidas Supernove Prima review praised their durable, stable design, and said they are comfortable for long runs. We also liked their versatility and said they would suit a variety of runners' needs.

View Deal

Apparel

Adidas Essentials Fleece 3-Stripes Tapered Cuff Pants (Men's)
Adidas Essentials Fleece 3-Stripes Tapered Cuff Pants (Men's): was $50 now $9 at Amazon

Amazon is offering epic discounts on certain sizes and colors of these fleece tapered cuff pants. They'll keep you warm without overheating and have a drawcord to adjust the fit.

View Deal
Adidas Essentials Single Jersey 3-Stripes T-Shirt (Men's)
Adidas Essentials Single Jersey 3-Stripes T-Shirt (Men's): was $25 now $10 at Amazon

After this discount, how could you say no to this sleek t-shirt? It has a sporty look and is super comfortable thanks to its jersey fabric and roomy, relaxed fit.

View Deal
Adidas Sereno Cut 3-Stripes Slim Tapered Pants (Men's)
Adidas Sereno Cut 3-Stripes Slim Tapered Pants (Men's): was $45 now $12 at Amazon

The Adidas Sereno Cut 3-Stripes Slim Tapered Pants are now on sale starting from $12. These come in a nice selection of neutral colors, and are made with Adidas AeroReady fabric that wicks sweat off your body and dries fast. They also have zipped panels at the ankles that you can open for extra ventilation.

View Deal
Adidas Athletic Cushioned Socks 6-Pack (Men's)
Adidas Athletic Cushioned Socks 6-Pack (Men's): was $20 now $16 at Amazon

If you want socks that don't distract from the look of your favorite sneakers, these are a must. This deal gets you a six pack of cushioned no-show socks that are durable and reduce impact on your feet during workouts and casual walks.

View Deal
Adidas Essentials 3-Stripes Fleece Full-Zip Hoodie (Men's)
Adidas Essentials 3-Stripes Fleece Full-Zip Hoodie (Men's): was $65 now $16 at Amazon

This full-zip hoodie is tough to resist now that it's on sale for just $19. It comes in a bunch of colors to match your favorite outfits, and is great for the spring since you can layer it and remove it easily depending on the weather.

View Deal
Adidas Tastigo 19 Long Shorts (Men's)
Adidas Tastigo 19 Long Shorts (Men's): was $25 now $19 at Amazon

Right now you can score these comfy Adidas soccer shorts starting from just $19. These wick sweat off your body, have a regular fit and an adjustable drawcord. There are also mesh details for extra ventilation.

View Deal
Adidas Essentials Small Logo Feel Cozy Sweatshirt (Women's)
Adidas Essentials Small Logo Feel Cozy Sweatshirt (Women's): was $45 now $20 at Amazon

We may be approaching summer, but it's always a good idea to keep an extra layer handy if the weather turns. This Adidas Feel Cozy Sweatshirt is aptly named for its comfortable, roomy fit and soft lining. There are plenty of nice color options to choose from, too.

View Deal
TOPICS
Millie Davis-Williams
Millie Davis-Williams

Millie is a Deals Editor at Tom's Guide specializing in deals content. She also covers the latest tech news and and creates how-to articles about everything from phones, streaming devices, and headphones to apps and video games. In her spare time, she enjoys reading, gaming on her Nintendo Switch and creating digital art.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.