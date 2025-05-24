Recommended reading

Epic Bose sale live on Amazon — 7 audio deals I'd shop this Memorial Day Weekend

Deals
By published

Score Memorial Day savings on Bose headphones and speakers

Bose Deals
(Image credit: Amazon)
Jump to:

Bose makes some of the best headphones and best Bluetooth speakers on the market. And right now, the audio brand is hosting a huge Memorial Day weekend sale with deals starting at just $99.

If you're in the market for a speaker to tote along to the pool or beach this summer, I recommend the Bose SoundLink Max Bluetooth Speaker, which is now $70 off. When it comes to headphones, you can't go wrong with the Bose QuietComfort Headphones for $229 — a discount of $120!

Keep scrolling to check out the rest of my favorite Bose picks from the sale. Plus, don't miss our larger Amazon Memorial Day sales guide and our Amazon promo codes roundup.

Quick Links

Best Bose Deals

Bose SoundLink Micro
Bose SoundLink Micro: was $119 now $99 at Amazon

The SoundLink Micro is a compact, portable speaker you can take on the road. The Bluetooth speaker is waterproof (IPX7 certified) and offers up to 6 hours of play time off a single charge. It can also be paired with another SoundLink speaker to create a stereo mode.

View Deal
Bose QuietComfort Bluetooth Earbud
Bose QuietComfort Bluetooth Earbud: was $179 now $149 at Amazon

The Bose QuietComfort Earbuds (2024) are a fantastic pair of noise-canceling earbuds that don’t break the bank. Bose reigns supreme in terms of sound quality and active noise cancellation, and that’s very much the case with these mid-range earbuds too. You’re getting best-in-class sound quality and ANC — all for just $149.

View Deal
Bose TV Speaker
Bose TV Speaker: was $279 now $199 at Amazon

If you want to enhance your TV sound without having speakers spread all over your room, the Bose TV speaker is what you want. It's small but still offers the sound Bose is known for. It's also discounted by $80 right now, which makes it a great deal. While Bose has plenty of other more expensive soundbars to choose from, this one for $199 is as budget-friendly as it gets.

View Deal
Bose QuietComfort Headphones
Bose QuietComfort Headphones: was $349 now $229 at Amazon

In our Bose QuietComfort Headphones review, we said these are "excellent always-on noise-cancelers with enhanced sound and battery life." They're missing spatial audio mode and touch controls, but for $120 less, these are nearly perfect.

View Deal
Bose QuietComfort Earbuds 2
Bose QuietComfort Earbuds 2: was $299 now $249 at Amazon

The Bose QuietComfort Earbuds 2 take active noise cancellation to the next level. In our Bose QuietComfort Earbuds 2 review, we said these buds are a remarkable follow-up to their predecessors delivering better sound, call quality and unrivaled ANC. Sound balance and noise neutralization work extremely well and the battery life is up to 6 hours, with an extra 24 hours via the charging case.

View Deal
Bose Ultra Open Earbuds
Bose Ultra Open Earbuds: was $299 now $249 at Amazon

The Bose Ultra Open perfected the open earbud formula. They have a comfortable, non-invasive fit, solid battery life, and they sound better than you might expect from open buds. They got 4 stars in our review, where we loved their simple controls and surprising lack of sound leakage.

View Deal
Bose SoundLink Max
Bose SoundLink Max: was $399 now $329 at Amazon

With big sound and a fashionable look, the SoundLink Max is a great portable companion for taking on the go. 20 hours of battery life is a big bonus as well, giving you plenty of listening time.

View Deal
See more Audio Deals
TOPICS
Olivia Halevy
Olivia Halevy

Olivia is a Deals Writer at Tom’s Guide. She loves all things lifestyle, shopping, and sourcing the best deals from some of the top brands, retailers, and websites around. From fashion and beauty to smart home and tech, she has an eye for finding practical, stylish, and reasonably-priced items that help make life simpler (and a little more aesthetically-pleasing). Olivia has over five years of experience writing lifestyle, commerce, and branded content for Patch.com. In her free time, she enjoys trying out new exercise classes, binge-watching the latest viral TV shows, cooking, spending time with family, and taking long walks with her dog, Gus. 

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.