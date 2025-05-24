Epic Bose sale live on Amazon — 7 audio deals I'd shop this Memorial Day Weekend
Score Memorial Day savings on Bose headphones and speakers
Bose makes some of the best headphones and best Bluetooth speakers on the market. And right now, the audio brand is hosting a huge Memorial Day weekend sale with deals starting at just $99.
If you're in the market for a speaker to tote along to the pool or beach this summer, I recommend the Bose SoundLink Max Bluetooth Speaker, which is now $70 off. When it comes to headphones, you can't go wrong with the Bose QuietComfort Headphones for $229 — a discount of $120!
Keep scrolling to check out the rest of my favorite Bose picks from the sale. Plus, don't miss our larger Amazon Memorial Day sales guide and our Amazon promo codes roundup.
Best Bose Deals
The SoundLink Micro is a compact, portable speaker you can take on the road. The Bluetooth speaker is waterproof (IPX7 certified) and offers up to 6 hours of play time off a single charge. It can also be paired with another SoundLink speaker to create a stereo mode.
The Bose QuietComfort Earbuds (2024) are a fantastic pair of noise-canceling earbuds that don’t break the bank. Bose reigns supreme in terms of sound quality and active noise cancellation, and that’s very much the case with these mid-range earbuds too. You’re getting best-in-class sound quality and ANC — all for just $149.
If you want to enhance your TV sound without having speakers spread all over your room, the Bose TV speaker is what you want. It's small but still offers the sound Bose is known for. It's also discounted by $80 right now, which makes it a great deal. While Bose has plenty of other more expensive soundbars to choose from, this one for $199 is as budget-friendly as it gets.
In our Bose QuietComfort Headphones review, we said these are "excellent always-on noise-cancelers with enhanced sound and battery life." They're missing spatial audio mode and touch controls, but for $120 less, these are nearly perfect.
The Bose QuietComfort Earbuds 2 take active noise cancellation to the next level. In our Bose QuietComfort Earbuds 2 review, we said these buds are a remarkable follow-up to their predecessors delivering better sound, call quality and unrivaled ANC. Sound balance and noise neutralization work extremely well and the battery life is up to 6 hours, with an extra 24 hours via the charging case.
The Bose Ultra Open perfected the open earbud formula. They have a comfortable, non-invasive fit, solid battery life, and they sound better than you might expect from open buds. They got 4 stars in our review, where we loved their simple controls and surprising lack of sound leakage.
With big sound and a fashionable look, the SoundLink Max is a great portable companion for taking on the go. 20 hours of battery life is a big bonus as well, giving you plenty of listening time.
