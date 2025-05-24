I've spent the last month testing Skechers — Here are my 3 favorite Memorial Day deals
The comfiest trainers on sale for Memorial Day
Memorial Day sales are already underway, and there are some great discounts to be had on Skechers.
The Tom's Guide reviews team (of which I'm a member!) has spent the last few weeks testing out Skechers sneakers and three of my favorites are currently on sale in some of the best Skechers deals on Amazon.
My favorite deal is on the Skechers Max Cushioning Elite 2.0 for $68 at Amazon. I've been using these shoes on my daily runs for two weeks now and they have helped me hit personal records and given my knees extra support.
However, this isn't the only deal that's too good to pass up. The Skechers Go Run Elevate 2.0 are on sale for $53 and they're a speedy pair for exercising. But if you need something for every day walking and errand running, the Skechers Arch Fit 2.0 Star Bound are just $73 and will have you feeling like you're walking on air (seriously).
Here I have put together my favorite deals to keep a look out for this Memorial Day weekend.
Skechers deals @ Amazon
We reviewed the Skechers Go Run Elevate 2.0 just this week and awarded them a coveted 4-stars. They are one of the best options out there for any new runners because of their 1.5-inch foam sole that makes each step bouncy.
I have relied on the Skechers Max Cushioning Elite 2.0 sneakers for my morning runs the last two weeks and even set a new personal record. They are incredibly bouncy and absorb any shock of your feet hitting the sidewalk, protecting your joints while you train.
The Skechers Arch Fit 2.0 - Star Bound sneakers have come with me on all of my errands for the past two weeks and I have never been more comfortable when getting all of my essential jobs done. It was so easy to be on my feet all day with the cushioned soles, making these a versatile shoe perfect for work, errands, or just taking an evening walk.
Skechers Go Run Elevate 2.0
In our Go Run Elevate 2.0 review, Tom's Guide writer Erin Bashford writes that sneakers are one of the best running shoe options for beginners. They won't break the bank, and with this sale price they're a steal. The cushioning in the sole of the shoe can help combat lower back pain too for for new or casual runners they are perfect.
Skechers Go Run Elevate 2.0 review
Skechers Max Cushioning Elite 2.0
I wear Skechers Max Cushioning Elite 2.0s for my quick training runs and they have never failed me. I have high arches and found the support to be awesome. The heel is also elevated by two inches and this helped to rock and propel me forward when I was running, helping me hit that all important PR.
Skechers Max Cushioning Elite 2.0 review
Skechers Arch Fit 2.0
Skechers are of course known for making some of the comfiest shoes but not usually the most stylish. However with the Arch Fit 2.0 - Star Bound, they have made a comfy shoe that will go with any outfit. I found them incredibly comfortable and the elevated heel helped to support my knees during a long day of walking.
Skechers Arch Fit 2.0 - Star Bound review
