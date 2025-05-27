I test bedding for a living — the one pillow I recommend for all sleep styles is on sale for Memorial Day

Being a bedding writer, I've had the chance to research and test a wide variety of pillows and I think I've found the one that suits just about any kind of sleeper — the Coop Original Adjustable now 20% off at Coop Sleep Goods, dropping the MSRP of a queen from $85 to $68.

The Coop Original Adjustable pillow earned a worthy spot in our guide to the best pillows we've tried this year. It's an excellent all-rounder that's both high quality and adjustable, meaning no matter your body type or sleeping position, it's likely to suit your sleep and support your body.

And with the Memorial Day mattress and bedding sales in full swing, you can now get up to $20 off, which is one of the best discounts we've seen on the Original Adjustable pillow so far. I've been sleeping on it for over two weeks, here's why I think it's worth the investment.

Coop Sleep Goods Original Adjustable: queen was $85 now $68 at Coop Sleep Goods

The Original Adjustable is Coop's solution to the endless trial and error of finding the right pillow for your sleeping style. During our Coop Original Adjustable Pillow, our lead reviewer was impressed with its customizable comfort and support for every sleeping position. All you have to do is simply add or remove the unique blend of contouring memory foam and soft microfiber fill, which is encased in a breathable Lulltra fabric cover (a mix of polyester and bamboo-derived rayon). The current 20% off deal is the largest saving we have spotted on the Original Adjustable, dropping the MSRP of a queen pillow form $85 to $68 while a king size will cost you $79.20 (was $99). This also includes the brand's industry-best bedding benefits: 100-night trial, 5-year warranty and free shipping. Our review: ★★★★

User score: ★★★★½ (4.7 rating based on 17K+ reviews)

Hot sleepers may need to upgrade to Coop Cool+

I recently went hands-on with the Original again to re-asses its performance and I loved the soft, plush yet supportive feel of it. The pillow keeps your head, neck and shoulders in perfect alignment with the rest of your body, so I never woke up with aches or pains.

One concern I noted was how the memory foam fill was prone to overheating, and thus not a great option for hot sleepers. If you experience hot flashes or night sweats, consider investing in the cooling alternative below.