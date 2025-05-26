The Breville Barista Pro espresso machine is shockingly cheap today — get that caffeine

If you're in the market for one of the best espresso machines, you know they're pricey. You are also probably aware that Breville makes some of the most beloved espresso machines money can buy — the Breville Barista Pro among them.

Right now, you can save an impressive $250 on the Breville Barista Pro espresso machine, bringing the price down to $599. While that might sound high, considering the $849 price tag it usually carries, you can't help but be impressed with this all-time low price.

Breville Barista Pro Espresso Machine: was $849 now $599 at Amazon This high-end espresso machine has been well-reviewed by Amazon shoppers, with many citing how good the drinks it produces end up. The nifty screen makes fine-tuning the grind and other aspects of your coffee easier than some other machines, and the built-in grinder will save you more money because you won't need to buy one separately.

This espresso machine has a cool LCD with grinding and extracting progress animations so you can tell how your drink is coming along. It takes the guesswork out of the process, which is critical for newer espresso makers.

Of course, the screen doesn't make everything automatic, as the powerful steam wand lets you fine-tune the milk foam to your exact preferences. Just like when you head to your local Starbucks and tell them how much foam and steamed milk you want, you can do that yourself.

I have the Barista Express Espresso Machine and I love it. It's not quite as nice as the Barista Pro Espresso Machine on sale today. In fact, I wish I had held out for this deal, as the screen would have made learning to make a good drink a little easier (I've mostly figured it out now, but there was a learning curve for sure).

Either way, with the all-time low price, anyone who's been on the fence about getting a good espresso machine can rest easy knowing they're getting the best possible deal.

