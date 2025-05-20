Bowflex spring sale knocks up to $800 off our favorite home gym gear
Save on treadmills, adjustable dumbbells and more
Summer is right around the corner and if you're looking to shed some fat, now is the perfect time. Memorial Day sales have started and some of our favorite treadmills, exercise bikes, and adjustable dumbbells are now on sale.
Through May 26, Bowflex is taking up to $800 off select home gym equipment. The sale includes SelectTech weights from $129, exercise bikes from $599, home gyms from $999, ellipticals from $999, and treadmills from $1,099.
Bowflex makes some of the best treadmills we've tested. The Treadmill 10 is our favorite folding treadmill and you can get the Treadmill 10 for $1,799 right now ($200 off). In our Bowflex Treadmill 10 review, we said it's a great choice for serious training sessions and comfortable walking and running.
The company also makes some of the best kettlebells we've tested, such as the Bowflex SelectTech 840 Kettlebell. This 6-in-1 kettlebell features a turn dial for six on-the-go adjustments that range from 8 to 40 lbs. It's the most storage-friendly and compact adjustable kettlebell we've tested and it's on sale for just $129.
Remember, these deals are valid through May 26 only, so get them while you still can.
