4th of July sales start now — 41 deals I recommend as deals editor

As deals editor-in-chief at Tom's Guide, late June is one of the busiest times of the year for me. With Independence Day less than a week out, practically every retailer has launched its 4th of July sales. Meanwhile, there are multiple early Prime Day deals to choose from as well.

All this translates to a bargain hunter's dream come true as there are sales everywhere you turn. One of my favorite 4th of July sales right now comes from Amazon. In the lead up to the holiday (and to Prime Day), Amazon is taking up to 85% off sitewide. Yes, there's some junky stuff in there, but I love that Apple's M4 Macs are on sale from $849. Likewise, Amazon Haul has back-to-school deals from $3.

Naturally, I plan to do a lot of shopping myself in the next few days from replacing my existing iPhone/Apple Watch charger to picking up some new workout apparel. Below you'll find all of my favorite deals happening this weekend.

My favorite deals

If you're not familiar, Amazon Haul is a new storefront featuring inexpensive deals on fashion, home, lifestyle, and more. Right now they have a massive back to college sale with deep discounts on brands like Adidas, Under Armour, Timberland, and more. As part of their latest sale, you can get name-brand apparel from $3.

Lego sale: deals from $8 @ Amazon

The best Lego deals can usually be found in November and December, but Amazon is slashing the price of select sets. You can get everything from Disney to Star Wars as well as generic sets.

Lululemon Pace Breaker Linerless Short 7": was $68 now $39 at lululemon (US) If you're the kind of runner who always cuts that annoying liner out of your shorts, look no further. These linerless shorts from Lululemon are designed for running and training, in a lightweight fabric that moves with you. The 7-inch leg length and classic fit is comfortable on the move, and there's a cord waistband, allowing you to pull the shorts tight against your stomach to minimize movement. They're one of my favorite running shorts.

Patio and garden event: up to 50% off @ Walmart

Walmart has launched a major savings event to help you refresh your garden. If you're looking to upgrade your garden, deck or patio for less, consider Walmart's outdoor living section your one-stop shop. The retail giant is currently offering unbeatable discounts of up to 50% on stylish and functional outdoor items, including string lights, fire pits, lounge chairs, garden beds and more.

Shark and Ninja appliances: up to 40% off @ Walmart

Walmart is offering up to 40% off select Shark and Ninja appliances. The sale includes air fryers, robot vacs, blow dryers, blenders and more. Prices start as low as $49 for Shark devices or $29 for Ninja appliances.

Apparel

Gymshark: up to 50% off everything @ Gymshark

This is the biggest Gymshark sale I've ever seen. The popular brand is taking up to 50% off everything. Shorts, gym bags, sports bras, hoodies, and more are all on sale with prices from $4. This is a sale we probably won't see again till Black Friday.

Carhartt sale: deals from $9 @ Amazon

If you're looking to upgrade your wardrobe, Carhartt has tons of rugged and stylish pieces you'll want to rock all season long. With deals starting at just $9, this is a sale you don't want to miss.

Timberland sale: deals from $9 @ Amazon

Amazon is hosting a huge Timberland sale with up to 60% off. Timberland has tons of rugged and fashionable footwear and apparel to boost your style.

Adidas Train Essentials 3-Stripes Long Sleeve T-Shirt (Women's): was $31 now $28 at Amazon This Adidas training tee is a must have. Its slim fit and simple style make it easy to pair with a variety of workout gear, and it's made with Climacool that wicks sweat off your body to keep you feeling fresh. The 3-stripes down the side are a nice touch, too.

Sneakers/Shoes

Havaianas: up to 60% off @ Havaianas

Havaianas is a Brazilian brand known for its colorful and summer-infused flip-flops. Right now, the brand is taking up to 60% off select flip-flops and sunglasses for men and women. After discount, prices start from $7. I've been using my pair at the beach for the past five years and find they're durable and rugged.

Adidas Trail Running Shoes (Women's): was $80 now $54 at Amazon Hitting the trail? These Adidas shoes will help you do so in comfort and style. Their mesh upper means your feet will stay cool and they're comfortable underfoot thanks to their lightweight cushioning.

Save 41% Puma Fuse 2.0: was $100 now $59 at Amazon Another fantastic option is the Fuse 2.0. Although not the latest in the range, this shoe is super roomy and lightweight, and the shoe bends to your foot far more than, say, the R.A.D range, which is thick and plush. I feel like I'm free when I wear these, and they offer so much stability for lifts that I feel like I could be barefoot. At this price, what a steal, seriously. Price varies per model and size.

Save 44% Nike Metcon 9: was $160 now $90 at nike The Metcon range is a top choice amongst CrossFitters, and for good reason. If you enjoy weightlifting and cross training in general, the Metcon range has you covered. In fact, Nike's Metcon sale currently has lots to offer. I personally love the stability of this shoe, which is perfect for barbell work and wall balls. Then, there's the extended rope guard for even more grip during climbs. Price varies per model and size.

Brooks Ghost 16: was $139 now $99 at Amazon The Ghost 16 is a cushioned running shoe that’s great for all levels of runner, but particularly good for beginners because of the high level of comfort it offers. The Ghost 17 recently launched but having tested both the Ghost 16 and 17, I’d say grabbing the older shoe for $40 less in the sales is the smart move, because the new shoe isn’t a major update.

Save 14% Reebok Nano X5: was $150 now $129 at Amazon Honestly, I am obsessed with these sneakers. Even though R.A.D One V2 is my all-time favorite gym shoe (sorry, currently not on sale), this shoe is creeping up the ranks to become my favorite. Way more versatile than its predecessor, the 4, this shoe handles light running, weightlifting and HIIT, and it has transformed my snatching ability with superb stability. You can also save more by grabbing the Reebok Nano X4 for just $74 at Amazon. Price varies per model and size.

Computing

Apple 11" iPad (WiFi/128GB): was $349 now $299 at Amazon The 2025 iPad features a larger 11-inch (2360 x 1640) screen, A16 CPU, 12MP rear/front cameras, USB-C connectivity, and Magic Keyboard Folio ($249) support. The base model features 128GB of storage, which double the capacity of its predecessor. It's available in 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB capacities.

HP Envy x360 2-in-1: was $1,249 now $849 at HP US This HP Envy x360 2-in-1 laptop features a 15.6-inch 1080p touch display, Intel Core Ultra7 CPU, 16GB of RAM, and 1TB of SSD storage. Since it's a 2-in-1 device, you can use this device as a laptop or tablet. Right now it's $400 off, which is a great deal.

Gigabyte G6 KF 16: was $999 now $899 at Amazon For under $1,000, you can pick up this solid all-around gaming laptop from Gigabyte. Not only does Nvidia’s entry level 40-series graphics card ensure this system supports ray tracing, the presence of an Intel Core i7- 13620H CPU with 16GB of DDR5 RAM should ensure the G6 will run many titles at a smooth 60 frames per second or above at the laptop’s native screen resolution of 1920 x 1200.

Dell XPS 13: was $1,299 now $1,099 at Dell Save big on this Snapdragon X Elite-powered laptop, which packs improved battery efficiency and top-tier AI processing. In addition to its X1E-80-100 CPU, this XPS 13 configuration is also equipped with 16GB of RAM, 1TB of SSD storage and a 13.4-inch FHD+ (1920 x 1200) 120Hz display. In our Dell XPS 13 2024 review, we praised this laptop's amazing 19+ hours of battery life.

Mattresses

Saatva Classic: was $1,399 now $999 at View at Saatva The best Saatva mattress sale is back for the 4th of July with $400 off all orders over $1,000 when you follow our links. That means you can get a queen Saatva Classic for $1,699 (was $2,099), one of the cheapest prices we've seen this year (the cheapest was $1,695). Our team has been consistently impressed with Saatva mattresses and the flagship Classic has earned full marks. We spent over seven months testing it for our Saatva Classic Mattress review, awarding this luxury hybrid innerspring mattress five stars for support, temperature regulation and motion isolation. And with three firmness levels and two heights available, it's a good pick for almost any sleep style. Plus, Saatva offers the best benefits on the market, with a full year's trial, lifetime warranty and free white glove delivery.

Helix Midnight Luxe: was $1,436 now $1,077 at Helix Sleep Use coupon code "TOMS27" to save 27% sitewide in the 4th of July Helix mattress sale. Our top pick is the Helix Midnight Luxe which we consider it a top mattress for side sleepers. Our Helix Midnight Luxe mattress review found it nailed the balance of cushioning and support, with plush comfort at the hips and shoulders. If you aren't a side sleeper, skip the Midnight Luxe and consider the responsive support of the Dusk Luxe instead (we described it as "dreamy" for back and stomach sleepers in our Helix Dusk Luxe mattress review.) Both are 27% off with code "TOMS27" with a queen priced $1,751.03 (was $2,398.66.) All Helix mattresses come with a 100-night trial and a limited lifetime warranty.

Purple Mattress: was $999 now $699 at Purple Purple mattresses use the a malleable GelFlex Grid to create adaptive and unique pressure relief — in our Purple Original Mattress review we described it as delivering a "floating" sensation as you sleep. In the current Purple sale you can save up to $400 on the Purple Original, reducing a queen to just $999. Purple sales can be unpredictable so we recommend you take advantage of this discount while it's still live. All Purple mattresses come with a 100-night trial and 10-year warranty.

Nectar Premier Hybrid: was $1,395 now $799 at Nectar Sleep The Nectar Premier Hybrid is a 13-inch tall mattress that uses cooling fibers and open coils to create a breathable feel. Like many hybrid mattresses, the Premier Hybrid has a supportive coil base while those plush Nectar foams provide superior pressure relief. We haven't tested this current model, but you can learn about the previous iteration with our Nectar Premier Hybrid mattress review. It's well priced for a hybrid, with a queen now $1,099 (was $2,396.) And, of course, you can currently claim your bedding bundle for free.

Casper Cloud One Mattress: was $1,249 now $999 at Casper There are plenty of Casper deals to catch your eye, but we're most interested in this Casper Cloud One deal. It uses foam "pillars" to create a responsive, plush feel. Only queen sizes are available, but it's selling at an all-time price low of just $999.

TVs

Limited time deal! Hisense 55" U6QF Mini-LED TV: was $799 now $499 at Best Buy Hisense is setting a new bar for value with its U6QF Mini-LED TV, which drops Google TV in favor of Fire TV. You still get an awesome suite of features built on a 144Hz refresh rate with HDR10+ and Dolby Atmos support. As one of the cheapest options to get for gaming, the U6QF is a powerful display for PC gamers leveraging tons of brightness.

Panasonic 65" Z85A OLED TV: was $1,799 now $997 at Amazon Panasonic TVs are making a comeback in the US Built around Panasonic's HCX Pro AI Processor MKII, its new OLED TV offers support for HDR10/HDR10+/Dolby Vision/HLG and Dolby Atmos audio. On the gaming front, you get a 120Hz panel with VRR, AMD FreeSync Premium, and NVIDIA G-Sync support. It comes in 55- and 65-inch size options.

Appliances

Keurig Iced and Hot K-Cup Maker: was $79 now $59 at Walmart If you like your coffee hot as much as you like it iced, but can't wait for grounds to steep overnight (or doesn't divulge in half a pot of caffeine every day), then this handy countertop appliance is perfect for you — even more so when it's $10 less than normal. Two-thousand-plus reviewers rave about the simple effectiveness (it even brews tea!) of this machine and its sleek, compact appearance.