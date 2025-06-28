4th of July sales start now — 41 deals I recommend as deals editor
As deals editor-in-chief at Tom's Guide, late June is one of the busiest times of the year for me. With Independence Day less than a week out, practically every retailer has launched its 4th of July sales. Meanwhile, there are multiple early Prime Day deals to choose from as well.
All this translates to a bargain hunter's dream come true as there are sales everywhere you turn. One of my favorite 4th of July sales right now comes from Amazon. In the lead up to the holiday (and to Prime Day), Amazon is taking up to 85% off sitewide. Yes, there's some junky stuff in there, but I love that Apple's M4 Macs are on sale from $849. Likewise, Amazon Haul has back-to-school deals from $3.
Naturally, I plan to do a lot of shopping myself in the next few days from replacing my existing iPhone/Apple Watch charger to picking up some new workout apparel. Below you'll find all of my favorite deals happening this weekend.
My favorite deals
If you're not familiar, Amazon Haul is a new storefront featuring inexpensive deals on fashion, home, lifestyle, and more. Right now they have a massive back to college sale with deep discounts on brands like Adidas, Under Armour, Timberland, and more. As part of their latest sale, you can get name-brand apparel from $3.
Lego sale: deals from $8 @ Amazon
The best Lego deals can usually be found in November and December, but Amazon is slashing the price of select sets. You can get everything from Disney to Star Wars as well as generic sets.
The Blink Outdoor is a fully wireless home security camera that records video in 1080p, lets you store video locally (or in the cloud) and has a two-year battery life. The Editor's Choice camera holds a spot in our list of the best home security cameras.
If you're the kind of runner who always cuts that annoying liner out of your shorts, look no further. These linerless shorts from Lululemon are designed for running and training, in a lightweight fabric that moves with you. The 7-inch leg length and classic fit is comfortable on the move, and there's a cord waistband, allowing you to pull the shorts tight against your stomach to minimize movement. They're one of my favorite running shorts.
Patio and garden event: up to 50% off @ Walmart
Walmart has launched a major savings event to help you refresh your garden. If you're looking to upgrade your garden, deck or patio for less, consider Walmart's outdoor living section your one-stop shop. The retail giant is currently offering unbeatable discounts of up to 50% on stylish and functional outdoor items, including string lights, fire pits, lounge chairs, garden beds and more.
Shark and Ninja appliances: up to 40% off @ Walmart
Walmart is offering up to 40% off select Shark and Ninja appliances. The sale includes air fryers, robot vacs, blow dryers, blenders and more. Prices start as low as $49 for Shark devices or $29 for Ninja appliances.
LG C4 4K OLED TV: deals from $699 @ Amazon
The C4 is LG's flagship OLED TV. It's powered by LG's A9 processor and features a 120Hz panel, Dolby Vision/ HDR10/HLG support, built-in Amazon Alexa, four HDMI 2.1 ports and Apple AirPlay 2 support. It's also one of the few OLED TVs that can natively accept a 144Hz input from a PC. In our LG C4 OLED TV review, we said the content looked colorful and dazzlingly bright on the new C4 series.
42" for $699
48" for $899
55" for $1,296
65" for $1,296
77" for $1,896
83" for $2,996
Apparel
Gymshark: up to 50% off everything @ Gymshark
This is the biggest Gymshark sale I've ever seen. The popular brand is taking up to 50% off everything. Shorts, gym bags, sports bras, hoodies, and more are all on sale with prices from $4. This is a sale we probably won't see again till Black Friday.
Carhartt sale: deals from $9 @ Amazon
If you're looking to upgrade your wardrobe, Carhartt has tons of rugged and stylish pieces you'll want to rock all season long. With deals starting at just $9, this is a sale you don't want to miss.
Lululemon "We Made Too Much": top picks from $9 @ Lululemon
Lululemon has restocked its "We Made Too Much" section with new running shorts, leggings, tank tops, and more. Prices may vary depending on color selection, but they generally start from $9.
Timberland sale: deals from $9 @ Amazon
Amazon is hosting a huge Timberland sale with up to 60% off. Timberland has tons of rugged and fashionable footwear and apparel to boost your style.
When it's too hot for leggings, opt for these Adidas Techfit Training Shorts. These compression short leggings fit snugly for extra support, while wicking sweat off your body to keep you comfortable and dry.
This Adidas training tee is a must have. Its slim fit and simple style make it easy to pair with a variety of workout gear, and it's made with Climacool that wicks sweat off your body to keep you feeling fresh. The 3-stripes down the side are a nice touch, too.
Sneakers/Shoes
Havaianas: up to 60% off @ Havaianas
Havaianas is a Brazilian brand known for its colorful and summer-infused flip-flops. Right now, the brand is taking up to 60% off select flip-flops and sunglasses for men and women. After discount, prices start from $7. I've been using my pair at the beach for the past five years and find they're durable and rugged.
Hitting the trail? These Adidas shoes will help you do so in comfort and style. Their mesh upper means your feet will stay cool and they're comfortable underfoot thanks to their lightweight cushioning.
Our Adidas Ultraboost 5 review called these "a standout option for those who want a good-looking shoe for general use as well as running." We loved their stylish design, grippy soles and smooth-feeling, comfortable foam stack.
Another fantastic option is the Fuse 2.0. Although not the latest in the range, this shoe is super roomy and lightweight, and the shoe bends to your foot far more than, say, the R.A.D range, which is thick and plush. I feel like I'm free when I wear these, and they offer so much stability for lifts that I feel like I could be barefoot. At this price, what a steal, seriously. Price varies per model and size.
The Metcon range is a top choice amongst CrossFitters, and for good reason. If you enjoy weightlifting and cross training in general, the Metcon range has you covered. In fact, Nike's Metcon sale currently has lots to offer. I personally love the stability of this shoe, which is perfect for barbell work and wall balls. Then, there's the extended rope guard for even more grip during climbs. Price varies per model and size.
The Ghost 16 is a cushioned running shoe that’s great for all levels of runner, but particularly good for beginners because of the high level of comfort it offers. The Ghost 17 recently launched but having tested both the Ghost 16 and 17, I’d say grabbing the older shoe for $40 less in the sales is the smart move, because the new shoe isn’t a major update.
Honestly, I am obsessed with these sneakers. Even though R.A.D One V2 is my all-time favorite gym shoe (sorry, currently not on sale), this shoe is creeping up the ranks to become my favorite. Way more versatile than its predecessor, the 4, this shoe handles light running, weightlifting and HIIT, and it has transformed my snatching ability with superb stability. You can also save more by grabbing the Reebok Nano X4 for just $74 at Amazon. Price varies per model and size.
Computing
The 2025 iPad features a larger 11-inch (2360 x 1640) screen, A16 CPU, 12MP rear/front cameras, USB-C connectivity, and Magic Keyboard Folio ($249) support. The base model features 128GB of storage, which double the capacity of its predecessor. It's available in 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB capacities.
This HP Envy x360 2-in-1 laptop features a 15.6-inch 1080p touch display, Intel Core Ultra7 CPU, 16GB of RAM, and 1TB of SSD storage. Since it's a 2-in-1 device, you can use this device as a laptop or tablet. Right now it's $400 off, which is a great deal.
For under $1,000, you can pick up this solid all-around gaming laptop from Gigabyte. Not only does Nvidia’s entry level 40-series graphics card ensure this system supports ray tracing, the presence of an Intel Core i7- 13620H CPU with 16GB of DDR5 RAM should ensure the G6 will run many titles at a smooth 60 frames per second or above at the laptop’s native screen resolution of 1920 x 1200.
In this impressively thin, light and premium-feeling notebook, you'll find a drop dead gorgeous OLED display, Core Ultra 9-285H chipset, 16GB of RAM, and a 1TB SSD. We reviewed the smaller 15-inch model and in our Asus Vivobook S 15 Copilot+ PC review, we said the Editor's Choice laptop is a great machine that puts Microsoft on a new path to truly take on the mighty MacBook.
Save big on this Snapdragon X Elite-powered laptop, which packs improved battery efficiency and top-tier AI processing. In addition to its X1E-80-100 CPU, this XPS 13 configuration is also equipped with 16GB of RAM, 1TB of SSD storage and a 13.4-inch FHD+ (1920 x 1200) 120Hz display. In our Dell XPS 13 2024 review, we praised this laptop's amazing 19+ hours of battery life.
Mattresses
The best Saatva mattress sale is back for the 4th of July with $400 off all orders over $1,000 when you follow our links. That means you can get a queen Saatva Classic for $1,699 (was $2,099), one of the cheapest prices we've seen this year (the cheapest was $1,695). Our team has been consistently impressed with Saatva mattresses and the flagship Classic has earned full marks. We spent over seven months testing it for our Saatva Classic Mattress review, awarding this luxury hybrid innerspring mattress five stars for support, temperature regulation and motion isolation. And with three firmness levels and two heights available, it's a good pick for almost any sleep style. Plus, Saatva offers the best benefits on the market, with a full year's trial, lifetime warranty and free white glove delivery.
Use coupon code "TOMS27" to save 27% sitewide in the 4th of July Helix mattress sale. Our top pick is the Helix Midnight Luxe which we consider it a top mattress for side sleepers. Our Helix Midnight Luxe mattress review found it nailed the balance of cushioning and support, with plush comfort at the hips and shoulders. If you aren't a side sleeper, skip the Midnight Luxe and consider the responsive support of the Dusk Luxe instead (we described it as "dreamy" for back and stomach sleepers in our Helix Dusk Luxe mattress review.) Both are 27% off with code "TOMS27" with a queen priced $1,751.03 (was $2,398.66.) All Helix mattresses come with a 100-night trial and a limited lifetime warranty.
Purple mattresses use the a malleable GelFlex Grid to create adaptive and unique pressure relief — in our Purple Original Mattress review we described it as delivering a "floating" sensation as you sleep. In the current Purple sale you can save up to $400 on the Purple Original, reducing a queen to just $999. Purple sales can be unpredictable so we recommend you take advantage of this discount while it's still live. All Purple mattresses come with a 100-night trial and 10-year warranty.
The Nectar Premier Hybrid is a 13-inch tall mattress that uses cooling fibers and open coils to create a breathable feel. Like many hybrid mattresses, the Premier Hybrid has a supportive coil base while those plush Nectar foams provide superior pressure relief. We haven't tested this current model, but you can learn about the previous iteration with our Nectar Premier Hybrid mattress review. It's well priced for a hybrid, with a queen now $1,099 (was $2,396.) And, of course, you can currently claim your bedding bundle for free.
There are plenty of Casper deals to catch your eye, but we're most interested in this Casper Cloud One deal. It uses foam "pillars" to create a responsive, plush feel. Only queen sizes are available, but it's selling at an all-time price low of just $999.
TVs
The Roku Plus Series is an outstanding value. In our Roku Plus Series 4K QLED TV review, we said it offers a great smart interface, HDR color, and excellent sound at an affordable price. It features a QLED screen along with full array local dimming. You also get Dolby Vision/HDR 10 Plus/HLG support, Apple HomeKit/Alexa/Google Assistant support, and four HDMI ports. Gamers take note that while it's reliable for casual play, you only get a 60Hz screen and no HDMI 2.1 support.
Hisense is setting a new bar for value with its U6QF Mini-LED TV, which drops Google TV in favor of Fire TV. You still get an awesome suite of features built on a 144Hz refresh rate with HDR10+ and Dolby Atmos support. As one of the cheapest options to get for gaming, the U6QF is a powerful display for PC gamers leveraging tons of brightness.
The B4 is LG's entry-level OLED TV. This TV supports Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos and has improved picture quality thanks to LG's A8 processor. For gamers, it features four HDMI 2.1 ports, a 120Hz refresh rate, a brightness booster, and Game Optimizer Mode. In our LG B4 OLED review, we called the Editor's Choice TV the value OLED TV of the year. The 48-inch model is a Best Buy exclusive.
You couldn't ask for a better discount on one of the hottest displays. In our Samsung S85D OLED TV review, we said the Editor's Choice TV is a serious value offering a 120Hz refresh rate on a WOLED panel. An ATSC 3.0 tuner also means you get access to NextGenTV and 4K broadcasts, plus Tizen OS is also home to a slew of game streaming apps, making the S85D a true all-arounder when it comes to features. And if its onboard access to content isn't enough, a total of four HDMI 2.1 ports is also ideal for your range of connected devices.
Price check: sold out @ Best Buy
Panasonic TVs are making a comeback in the US Built around Panasonic's HCX Pro AI Processor MKII, its new OLED TV offers support for HDR10/HDR10+/Dolby Vision/HLG and Dolby Atmos audio. On the gaming front, you get a 120Hz panel with VRR, AMD FreeSync Premium, and NVIDIA G-Sync support. It comes in 55- and 65-inch size options.
If you want to get your Prime Day TV-shopping done early, the TCL QM7K is a perfect candidate. Not only are you getting a fantastic and versatile 65-inch TV, you're securing it at its lowest price ever. (If 65 inches is too big for your living room, consider the 55-inch version of the QM7K for $748. That's also the lowest price yet for the 55-inch model.)
Part of LG's 2025 TV lineup, the LG C5 OLED is here as the value pick of the year. Offering a slew of features, like a range of HDR certifications and gaming specs for the PS5 Pro crowd, the C5 proves a major improvement over its predecessor. We called it "nearly flawless" and gave it a 5-star rating in our LG C5 OLED TV review.
Appliances
If you like your coffee hot as much as you like it iced, but can't wait for grounds to steep overnight (or doesn't divulge in half a pot of caffeine every day), then this handy countertop appliance is perfect for you — even more so when it's $10 less than normal. Two-thousand-plus reviewers rave about the simple effectiveness (it even brews tea!) of this machine and its sleek, compact appearance.
The Instant Vortex Plus features 6-in-1 functionality, allowing you to air fry, broil, bake, roast, dehydrate and reheat. Thanks to its 6 quart XL basket, it'll easily cook up large side dishes to help feed a family. At this price, it's a great time to pick up the Vortex Plus.
The 511i Max suits up to 926 sq ft room and comes with 5 cleaning modes (3 fan speeds, auto and night mode). There’s only two buttons to control everything, keeping things simple, but it also connects to the Blueair app so you can schedule its use a